Nathan Haas' 2018 Canyon Aeroad CF SLX - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 The aero frame is equipped with SRAM and Zipp components (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 17 Haas' Canyon is paired with a SRAM Red eTap electronic wireless drivetrain (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 17 A look at the aero profiled tubes of the Aeroad (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 17 Canyon also produces the carbon integrated cockpit system (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 17 Haas' bike was equipped with Look Keo 2 Max pedals for this pre-season training ride (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 17 Katusha-Alpecin pair their SRAM cranksets with Quarq power meters (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 17 The rear wheel is hugged by the seattube to reduce air turbulance over the frame (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 17 The wheels are paired with the popular Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 17 Tacx provide the Swiss-registered team with bottle cages and bidons (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 17 A close look at the SRAM Red eTap shifters (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 17 The Canyon Aeroad has direct mount brakes front and rear (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 17 "Zipp's flagship wheelset, the 454 NSW features biomimicry from a whale fin, aimed at improving aerodynamic performance" (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 17 "Along with Team Sky and Bora-Hansgrohe, Katusha-Alpecin will use Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computers for the 2018 season", (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 17 Katusha-Alpecin opt for Selle Italia SLR Team Edition saddles (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 17 Canyon produce the frame specific S27 Aero VCLS CF seat post (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 17 Nathan Haas' 2018 Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Aeroad CF SLX (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 17 "SRAM don't yet produce direct mount brakes, so Katusha-Alpecin opt for de-badged Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series calipers" (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Back in August, Nathan Haas announced he had signed a two-year deal with Swiss-registered Katusha-Alpecin after two seasons with Dimension Data.

The versatile Australian rider headlines his new team at this month's Santos Tour Down Under, where Haas finished fourth in 2017. The WorldTour opener will be Haas' first race aboard a Katusha-Alpecin Canyon following the Australian national championships on 7 January.

Haas has been training on Canyon's top of the line aero model, the Aeroad CF SLX, which is paired with a SRAM Red eTap groupset and Zipp 454 NSW wheels.

Canyon's Aeroad CF SLX comes with the frame-specific S27 Aero VCLS CF seat post and the team opt to further improve the bike's aerodynamics with Canyon's integrated H11 Aerocockpit CF.

Selle Italia provides comfort at the contact points with an SLR Team Edition saddle and Smootape handlebar tape, with Look providing the team's pedals.

SRAM do not yet produce a direct-mount brake – the only option for the top of the line frameset – so Katusha-Alpecin use de-badged Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series brake callipers at the front and rear of the bike.

Katusha-Alpecin are one of the eight WorldTour teams that use Continental tubular tyres. The common trend amongst those team's for regular road racing is Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubulars, and Haas is no exception here.

Frame: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX

Fork: Canyon Aeroblade SLX

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series, direct-mount

Brake/shifter levers: SRAM Red eTap

Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Crankset: SRAM Red with Quarq power meter, 53/39 chainrings

Wheels: Zipp 454 NSW

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Canyon H11 Aerocockpit CF

Tape/grips: Selle Italia Smootape

Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition

Seatpost: Canyon S27 Aero VCLS CF

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt