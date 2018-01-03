Nathan Haas' 2018 Canyon Aeroad CF SLX - Gallery
First look at the Australian rider's new aero machine for Katusha-Alpecin
Back in August, Nathan Haas announced he had signed a two-year deal with Swiss-registered Katusha-Alpecin after two seasons with Dimension Data.
The versatile Australian rider headlines his new team at this month's Santos Tour Down Under, where Haas finished fourth in 2017. The WorldTour opener will be Haas' first race aboard a Katusha-Alpecin Canyon following the Australian national championships on 7 January.
Haas has been training on Canyon's top of the line aero model, the Aeroad CF SLX, which is paired with a SRAM Red eTap groupset and Zipp 454 NSW wheels.
Canyon's Aeroad CF SLX comes with the frame-specific S27 Aero VCLS CF seat post and the team opt to further improve the bike's aerodynamics with Canyon's integrated H11 Aerocockpit CF.
Selle Italia provides comfort at the contact points with an SLR Team Edition saddle and Smootape handlebar tape, with Look providing the team's pedals.
SRAM do not yet produce a direct-mount brake – the only option for the top of the line frameset – so Katusha-Alpecin use de-badged Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series brake callipers at the front and rear of the bike.
Katusha-Alpecin are one of the eight WorldTour teams that use Continental tubular tyres. The common trend amongst those team's for regular road racing is Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubulars, and Haas is no exception here.
Frame: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX
Fork: Canyon Aeroblade SLX
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series, direct-mount
Brake/shifter levers: SRAM Red eTap
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Crankset: SRAM Red with Quarq power meter, 53/39 chainrings
Wheels: Zipp 454 NSW
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Canyon H11 Aerocockpit CF
Tape/grips: Selle Italia Smootape
Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition
Seatpost: Canyon S27 Aero VCLS CF
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
