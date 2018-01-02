Simon Gerrans' BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Simon Gerrans' 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 23 The team also run Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series pedals (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 23 A magnetic sensor on the chain stay pairs with the Shimano power meter as a sensor (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 23 The 1.69m Australian rides a 51cm frame (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 23 Several BMC riders have been training on disc equipped bikes, but opt for non-series disc rotors as opposed to the Dura-Ace versions (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 23 The bike is optimised for 160mm rotors at the front and 140mm rotors at the rear (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 23 The non-drive side arm only has the slightest sign of the Shimano power meter (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 23 Disc brakes result in neater looking seat stays (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 23 The Teammachine SLR01 features the increasingly popular 'D' shaped seat post (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 23 A Di2 integration point sits on the down tube of the frame (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 23 A detailed look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 front derailleur (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 23 Fizik saddles are common in the WorldTour peloton, with Gerrans opting for a black and white Antares model (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 23 Gerrans has spent the past seven seasons at the Orica GreenEdge setup (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 23 BMC Racing are using Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drive trains for the season, including the new power meters (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 23 Despte housing hydraulic disc brake cables the levers are fairly compact (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 23 The BMC Teammachine SLR01 features BMC's integrated cockpit system, which enables internal cabling and includes a computer mount (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 23 A closer look at Gerrans' head tube (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 23 The team also use Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels, available in disc or rim brake versions (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 19 of 23 Shimano's new power meter is a subtle addition to the existing crankset (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 23 A look at the rear end of Gerrans' bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 21 of 23 Elite Cannibal cages and team edition bidons for BMC Racing (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 22 of 23 The Integrated Cockpit System from BMC allows adjustability and setup changes (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 23 of 23 Another look at Simon Gerrans' 2018 disc machine (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Simon Gerrans announced in September that he would be riding for the BMC Racing Team in 2018 after seven seasons at the Orica setup.

With two Monuments under his belt during that time, the 37-year-old has admitted he is looking forward to pairing up with fellow Australian Richie Porte as he looks to mount a Tour de France challenge.

Ahead of the new season, Gerrans visited the American-registered team for a training camp in Calpe, Spain. Along with several of his new teammates, Gerrans opted to train on the disc brake version of BMC's flagship bike, the Teammachine SLR01 Disc.

The Teammachine has the full complement of a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series group set, including drivetrain, wheels, pedals and the new R9100-P power meter, which several WorldTour teams will be racing on this season.

Paired with the wheels are tan-walled Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular tyres, while fellow Italian brands Fizik and 3T provide the saddle and handlebars respectively.

The 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc is optimised for 160mm rotors at the front and 140mm rotors at the rear of the bike, and the BMC mechanics have chosen to equip the bike with non-series rotors as opposed to the Dura-Ace series disc brake rotors.

Elite provides the bottle cages for the team.

Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01 disc-specific

Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR01 premium carbon disc-specific

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 160mm RT99-S rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 140mm RT99-A-SS rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with integrated power meter

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 disc, C40

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: 3T Ernova Ltd Stealth

Stem: BMC ICS 01 integrated cockpit design

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: BMC Teammachine SLR01 'D' premium carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal