Simon Gerrans' BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc - Gallery
New team, new bike for Australian in 2018
Simon Gerrans announced in September that he would be riding for the BMC Racing Team in 2018 after seven seasons at the Orica setup.
With two Monuments under his belt during that time, the 37-year-old has admitted he is looking forward to pairing up with fellow Australian Richie Porte as he looks to mount a Tour de France challenge.
Ahead of the new season, Gerrans visited the American-registered team for a training camp in Calpe, Spain. Along with several of his new teammates, Gerrans opted to train on the disc brake version of BMC's flagship bike, the Teammachine SLR01 Disc.
The Teammachine has the full complement of a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series group set, including drivetrain, wheels, pedals and the new R9100-P power meter, which several WorldTour teams will be racing on this season.
Paired with the wheels are tan-walled Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular tyres, while fellow Italian brands Fizik and 3T provide the saddle and handlebars respectively.
The 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc is optimised for 160mm rotors at the front and 140mm rotors at the rear of the bike, and the BMC mechanics have chosen to equip the bike with non-series rotors as opposed to the Dura-Ace series disc brake rotors.
Elite provides the bottle cages for the team.
Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01 disc-specific
Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR01 premium carbon disc-specific
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 160mm RT99-S rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 140mm RT99-A-SS rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with integrated power meter
Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 disc, C40
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: 3T Ernova Ltd Stealth
Stem: BMC ICS 01 integrated cockpit design
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seat post: BMC Teammachine SLR01 'D' premium carbon
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
