Race tech: Road and time trial bikes of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge

Image 1 of 70 Team Type 1 uses second-tier Shimano Ultegra gear on its Colnago Flight time trial bikes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 70 The USA Pro Cycling Challenge is hoping to make a good first impression in its inaugural running. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 70 Interestingly, Skil-Shimano riders used both Koga - made by Lapierre - and Stevens time trial bikes for the opening prologue of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 70 Skil-Shimano's time trial bikes feature stems that sit inline with the top tube. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 70 The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 battery is hidden away in a special down tube compartment on Skil-Shimano's time trial bikes. While the logos say 'Koga', they're actually Lapierres. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 70 Skil-Shimano's time trial machines are outfitted with PRO Missile Evo integrated aero bars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 70 Skil-Shimano will use these sleek carbon fiber machines for road stages in the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 70 Not surprisingly, Skil-Shimano's road bikes are equipped with PRO cockpits. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 70 Saxo Bank-Sungard is using its trusty Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL3 machines for the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 70 RadioShack uses Trek's latest Speed Concept bikes for the opening prologue. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 70 RadioShack needed so many bigger outer chainrings that mechanics had to dig out old sponsor equipment to satisfy the demand. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 70 RadioShack Trek Speed Concept machines were equipped with bigger-than-normal outer chainrings for the opening prologue. This one's a 55T. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 70 Trek supplies its road teams with different Speed Concept seatposts that are shallower front-to-back to comply with UCI guidelines. Note the extra aluminum spacer occupying the missing cross-sectional area just behind the binder wedge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 70 RadioShack team Trek Speed Concept time trial bikes were fitted with custom front wheels built with Zipp 808 carbon tubular rims and Bontrager carbon-shelled hubs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 70 RadioShack team leader Levi Leipheimer runs an unusually generous amount of setback on his Trek Madone. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 70 RadioShack mechanic Craig Geater was busy installing bigger outer chainrings on team bikes just hours before the start of the prologue. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 70 Some RadioShack riders are using Bontrager's new time trial-specific saddle on their Trek Speed Concepts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 70 The unique seatmast of Skil-Shimano's made-by-Lapierre Koga time trial machines bolt on to the chassis. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 70 Stackable spacers allow the unique Argon 18 fork to adapt to different handlebar heights. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 70 Team Spidertech-C10 is using Argon 18's unique E-114 aero machines for time trials during the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 70 According to UnitedHealthcare team mechanic Steven Sperling, riders have found the new Enve wheels to be exceptionally stable in crosswinds, likely thanks at least in part to the rim's very blunt nose. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 70 UnitedHealthcare now have their choice of shallow-section clinchers or deep-section tubulars with the advent of Maxxis's new Forza model. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 70 Ritchey's new time trial saddles were bolted to UnitedHealthcare's Boardman AiR/TT1 time trial bikes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 70 Suspended rails presumably lend a slightly softer ride to UnitedHealthcare's new Ritchey saddles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 70 UnitedHealthcare road bikes were equipped with new Ritchey saddles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 70 UnitedHealthcare is racing on Boardman's AiR/TT1 time trial machines. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 70 UnitedHealthcare is one of the only teams in the peloton to use clincher wheels and tires. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 28 of 70 UnitedHealthcare riders are split between Boardman's aero AiR/9.8T and lightweight SLR 9.8T at this year's USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 29 of 70 Team Type 1 is racing on these beautiful Colnago M10 carbon machines during the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 30 of 70 Team Type 1 set out on Colnago Flight aero bikes for the opening prologue. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 31 of 70 Once again, a number of bikes in the peloton were fitted with SRM's wireless data transponder for real-time streaming of rider telemetry during the race. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 32 of 70 Rather than rely only on headset spacers, Argon 18's "3D Head Tube" instead effectively allows for adjustable head tube length for what they claim is a stiffer front end. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 33 of 70 Team Spidertech-C10 is using Argon 18's Gallium Pro for road stages during the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 34 of 70 Team Spidertech-C10 doesn't have an official saddle sponsor so riders can use whatever they want. We counted saddles from at least four different companies on team bikes, including Adamo's unconventional split-nose model. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 35 of 70 Giant's distinctive Trinity Advanced SL time trial machines make another appearance under the Rabobank squad, this time for the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 36 of 70 Rabobank riders have Giant's latest TCR Advanced SL machines for the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 37 of 70 Garmin-Cervélo's Lemond Revolution trainers sit in place of the rear wheel, offering up a more direct feel and eliminating the need for riser blocks. Mechanics are also happy that they don't have to lug around extra rear wheels for warmup time now, either. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 38 of 70 An army of Cervélo P4s await the Garmin-Cervélo team prior to the prologue of the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 39 of 70 Garmin-Cervélo speedster David Zabriskie looks to be the only team rider to use the Cervélo S5 in the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 40 of 70 Just like at the Tour de France, Garmin-Cervélo riders will be using a variety of different Cervélo bikes for the USA Pro Cycling Challenge including the S3 pictured here, the ultralight R5ca, the S5, and the P4. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 41 of 70 The Williams Cycling rear disc on Team Exergy's Felt B2s don't require valve covers. Instead, the company positions the cutouts at the paper-thin parts of the disc. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 42 of 70 Team Exergy wheel sponsor Williams Cycling's unique rear disc is more like a filled-in four-spoke wheel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 43 of 70 Team Exergy's transmission is provided by Taiwanese company Microshift. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 44 of 70 Felt provided Team Exergy with its B2 time trial bikes for the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 45 of 70 Team Exergy fitted Felt Devox integrated aero bars to the front of their time trial machines. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 46 of 70 As was the case with most teams today, Team Exergy ran bigger outer chainrings for the downhill run into Colorado Springs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 47 of 70 Garmin-Cervélo riders used the Cervélo P4 to rocket down into downtown Colorado Springs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 48 of 70 BMC riders used a mix of Easton wheels for the USA Pro Cycling Challenge prologue. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 49 of 70 BMC brought a mix of time trial machines to the USA Pro Cycling Challenge prologue, including this previous-generation TT01, alloy and carbon TT02s, and the new TM01 for team leader Cadel Evans. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 50 of 70 As usual, BMC riders have their choice of machines for road stages, including the Impec shown here and the Team Machine SLR01. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 51 of 70 Bissell used Pinarello's striking Graal time trial machines for the prologue of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 52 of 70 Garmin-Cervélo's Mavic Comete rear discs sport carbon rims instead of the consumer version's Exalith-treated aluminum ones. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 53 of 70 PRO Missile Evo integrated aero bars are fitted to the front of this HTC-Highroad Specialized S-Works Shiv. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 54 of 70 HTC-Highroad's rear discs bear only the 'Highroad' logo but the distinctive shape and construction give it away as a HED - as does the blacked-out logo on the valve hole cover. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 55 of 70 Liquigas-Cannondale mechanics were feverishly making last minute tweaks to Ivan Basso's new Cannondale Slice. In the end, he used his old one instead. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 56 of 70 Liquigas-Cannondale is using a mix of old and new Cannondale SuperSix Hi-Mod machines for road stages. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 57 of 70 Liquigas-Cannondale provided team leader Ivan Basso with a new Cannondale Slice while the rest of the squad used the old one. As it turned out, so did Basso. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 58 of 70 Leopard Trek used Trek's slippery Speed Concept for Monday's USA Pro Cycling Challenge prologue. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 59 of 70 Leopard Trek's Speed Concept time trial machines normally have all of their Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 wiring tucked away beneath the stem cap but this control box is mounted up top where it's easily accessible. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 60 of 70 It's unclear at this point why Leopard Trek had this Madone set up with clip-on aerobars - perhaps a preview of what the team might be using for Wednesday's uphill time trial? (Image credit: James Huang) Image 61 of 70 Speedplay has provided Leopard Trek with custom colored Zero pedals. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 62 of 70 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 satellite shifters allow Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) to shift gears while up on the tops. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 63 of 70 Leopard Trek brought Frank Schleck's custom Trek Madone over to Colorado for the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 64 of 70 Jelly Belly's Focus Izalco Chrono frames are designed by renowned Swiss time trial builder Andy Walser. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 65 of 70 Jelly Belly is using the Focus Izalco Pro for road stages in this year's USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 66 of 70 Team mechanics are more likely to leave a scraped-up Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 in place than a mechanical one in the event of cosmetic damage - might have something to do with the exorbitant replacement cost. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 67 of 70 HTC-Highroad brought mostly Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL3 machines - plus an SL4 or two - to the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. Unfortunately, the Venges were left back in Europe. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 68 of 70 The satellite Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifter on this HTC-Highroad bike allows riders to shift from the tops. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 69 of 70 HTC-Highroad is one of two teams racing on Specialized's S-Works Shiv for time trials in the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 70 of 70 Bissell is among the best equipped riders on the US domestic circuit, using the same Pinarello Dogma framesets as Movistar and Caisse d'Epargne. (Image credit: James Huang)

The inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge kicked off on Monday with a stacked field composed of some of the biggest international teams and top talent in the sport. Despite the late slot in the calendar, even the Europe-based teams brought over most of their best equipment to tackle the high-altitude mountains of Colorado.

There wasn't much in the way of truly new equipment on tap in the team pits but there was still plenty of eye candy. Sit back and enjoy this image gallery of some of the gear in use at this year's race.

This feature first appeared on bikeradar.com.