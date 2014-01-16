Trending

Pro bike: Roman Kreuziger’s Specialized Tarmac SL4

A few changes in 2014 for Czech's superbike

Saxo-Tinkoff riders have moved onto the 2014 Look Keo Carbon Blade pedal, which has a broader carbon leaf

It’s Kreuziger’s second year at Saxo-Tinkoff

Zipp 404 Firecrest tubular wheels are stiff and aero and fitted with Specialized Roubaix tubular tyres

SRAM Red 22 levers give Kreuziger all the modulation he needs

Look closely and its Michael Morkov’s SRM PC7 fitted for the photos

Kreuziger’s cockpit is neat and tidy: Zipp bars and stem augmented with a SRM PC7 head unit

Kreuziger chooses a Prologo Nago Evo Nack CPC saddle to help keep him in optimal power transmission posture

The Saxo-Tinkoff bikes have been given a striking new colour scheme for 2014

Kreuziger is riding on SRAM RED 22 transmission and a tried and tested SRM power meter

Roman Kreuziger’s (Tinkoff-Saxo) Specialized Tarmac SL4

A slight hour-glass curve to the headtube is designed to give the bike plenty of upfront stiffness

This article originally published on BikeRadar

Most of the Tinkoff-Saxo squad - including Alberto Contador, Nicolas Roche and Roman Kreuziger - are on a training camp on Gran Canaria right now, putting in the kilometres before their season gets underway.

The team will be on a mixture of Specialized’s aero bike, the Venge – check out our gallery of Mark Cavendish’s (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) version – and the more general purpose SL4, such as this: stage race specialist Roman Kreuziger’s rig.

The high-end component set-up remains largely the same as 2013 at Tinkoff-Saxo, such as: Zipp 404 tubular wheels and cockpit components, a Prologo Nago Evo saddle and SRAM transmission are the heart and soul of the superbike.

However, a brand new lick of paint, the re-engineered 2014 version of Look’s Keo Carbon Blade pedals and an upgrade to SRAM Red 11-speed transmissions mean the bike remains cutting edge.