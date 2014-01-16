Pro bike: Roman Kreuziger’s Specialized Tarmac SL4

Image 1 of 11 Saxo-Tinkoff riders have moved onto the 2014 Look Keo Carbon Blade pedal, which has a broader carbon leaf (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 It’s Kreuziger’s second year at Saxo-Tinkoff (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Zipp 404 Firecrest tubular wheels are stiff and aero and fitted with Specialized Roubaix tubular tyres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 SRAM Red 22 levers give Kreuziger all the modulation he needs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Look closely and its Michael Morkov’s SRM PC7 fitted for the photos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Kreuziger’s cockpit is neat and tidy: Zipp bars and stem augmented with a SRM PC7 head unit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Kreuziger chooses a Prologo Nago Evo Nack CPC saddle to help keep him in optimal power transmission posture (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 The Saxo-Tinkoff bikes have been given a striking new colour scheme for 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Kreuziger is riding on SRAM RED 22 transmission and a tried and tested SRM power meter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Roman Kreuziger’s (Tinkoff-Saxo) Specialized Tarmac SL4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 A slight hour-glass curve to the headtube is designed to give the bike plenty of upfront stiffness (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

This article originally published on BikeRadar

Most of the Tinkoff-Saxo squad - including Alberto Contador, Nicolas Roche and Roman Kreuziger - are on a training camp on Gran Canaria right now, putting in the kilometres before their season gets underway.

The team will be on a mixture of Specialized’s aero bike, the Venge – check out our gallery of Mark Cavendish’s (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) version – and the more general purpose SL4, such as this: stage race specialist Roman Kreuziger’s rig.

The high-end component set-up remains largely the same as 2013 at Tinkoff-Saxo, such as: Zipp 404 tubular wheels and cockpit components, a Prologo Nago Evo saddle and SRAM transmission are the heart and soul of the superbike.

However, a brand new lick of paint, the re-engineered 2014 version of Look’s Keo Carbon Blade pedals and an upgrade to SRAM Red 11-speed transmissions mean the bike remains cutting edge.