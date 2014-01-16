Pro bike: Roman Kreuziger’s Specialized Tarmac SL4
A few changes in 2014 for Czech's superbike
This article originally published on BikeRadar
Most of the Tinkoff-Saxo squad - including Alberto Contador, Nicolas Roche and Roman Kreuziger - are on a training camp on Gran Canaria right now, putting in the kilometres before their season gets underway.
The team will be on a mixture of Specialized’s aero bike, the Venge – check out our gallery of Mark Cavendish’s (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) version – and the more general purpose SL4, such as this: stage race specialist Roman Kreuziger’s rig.
The high-end component set-up remains largely the same as 2013 at Tinkoff-Saxo, such as: Zipp 404 tubular wheels and cockpit components, a Prologo Nago Evo saddle and SRAM transmission are the heart and soul of the superbike.
However, a brand new lick of paint, the re-engineered 2014 version of Look’s Keo Carbon Blade pedals and an upgrade to SRAM Red 11-speed transmissions mean the bike remains cutting edge.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy