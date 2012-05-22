Pro bike: Robbie McEwen’s Scott Foil
Aussie fast man now retired
After 17 years of getting paid to race a bicycle, Robbie McEwen bowed out on Sunday at the conclusion of the Amgen Tour of California. Here is a look at the set-up of his Scott Foil, which, like the man himself, is fairly straightforward.
Scott first showed prototypes of the Foil in 2010 with HTC-Columbia at the Tour de France. It was dubbed ‘FO1’ at the team. Scott continued to work with its sponsored athletes until 2011 to refine the design.
Today, there are seven Foil models, ranging from $1,400 to $10,000. All feature tubes with a distinctive truncated airfoil shape that Scott claims achieves the same aerodynamic benefit as a full airfoil shape. The top three models feature a higher grade carbon fiber.
McEwen races a stock frame, with a Shimano Di2 electronic drivetrain, an aluminum PRO cockpit, Shimano C35 wheels and Continental tubulars.
McEwen will remain with Orica-GreenEDGE going forward, only now as a sprint coach for the team.
Cyclingnews summed up his career well, noting that he “took his wins the hard way, as a scrappy, opportunistic sprinter who was as generous with his post-race analysis as he was with his elbows in the final 200 meters of a sprint.”
Complete bike specifications
* Frame: Scott Foil
* Stem: Shimano PRO Vibe 7s, 120mm -6°
* Handlebar: Shimano PRO Vibe 7s, 42cm (c-c)
* Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-7900
* Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-7900
* Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-7970
* Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-7970
* Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-7970
* Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-7970
* Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-7900, 11-28T
* Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-7900
* Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 172.5mm, 53/39T (Dura-Ace with SRM on race bike)
* Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
* Pedals: Shimano pedals
* Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35 tubular
* Front tire: Continental Competition tubular, 22mm
* Rear tire: Continental Competition tubular, 22mm
* Saddle: Prologo Scratch Pro TR
* Seatpost: Scott Foil
* Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race (2)
* Computer: SRM
