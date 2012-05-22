Pro bike: Robbie McEwen’s Scott Foil

Image 1 of 8 With three Tour de France green jerseys and a huge list of wins to his name, Robbie McEwen is retiring Sunday after 17 years as a professional. His final race is on a Scott Foil (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 2 of 8 Like all top-level pros, McEwen has multiple bikes at each race. This one has an SRM computer on the handlebar but no SRM power meter on the crankset. (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 8 Touted as an all-around aero race bike, the Foil features clean lines and internal routing (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 4 of 8 Much like his personality, McEwen’s bike is fairly straightforward: he runs stock Shimano C35 wheels with Competition tubulars (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 5 of 8 McEwen will continue on with the Orica-GreenEDGE Cycling team, only now as a sprint coach (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 6 of 8 McEwen ran an 11-28 on some of the stages of the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 7 of 8 Scott’s Foil has a tidy solution for Di2 battery placement and wire routing (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 8 of 8 So long and thanks for the memories (Image credit: BikeRadar)

After 17 years of getting paid to race a bicycle, Robbie McEwen bowed out on Sunday at the conclusion of the Amgen Tour of California. Here is a look at the set-up of his Scott Foil, which, like the man himself, is fairly straightforward.

Scott first showed prototypes of the Foil in 2010 with HTC-Columbia at the Tour de France. It was dubbed ‘FO1’ at the team. Scott continued to work with its sponsored athletes until 2011 to refine the design.

Today, there are seven Foil models, ranging from $1,400 to $10,000. All feature tubes with a distinctive truncated airfoil shape that Scott claims achieves the same aerodynamic benefit as a full airfoil shape. The top three models feature a higher grade carbon fiber.

McEwen races a stock frame, with a Shimano Di2 electronic drivetrain, an aluminum PRO cockpit, Shimano C35 wheels and Continental tubulars.

McEwen will remain with Orica-GreenEDGE going forward, only now as a sprint coach for the team.

Cyclingnews summed up his career well, noting that he “took his wins the hard way, as a scrappy, opportunistic sprinter who was as generous with his post-race analysis as he was with his elbows in the final 200 meters of a sprint.”

Complete bike specifications

* Frame: Scott Foil

* Stem: Shimano PRO Vibe 7s, 120mm -6°

* Handlebar: Shimano PRO Vibe 7s, 42cm (c-c)

* Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-7900

* Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-7900

* Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-7970

* Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-7970

* Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-7970

* Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-7970

* Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-7900, 11-28T

* Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-7900

* Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, 172.5mm, 53/39T (Dura-Ace with SRM on race bike)

* Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

* Pedals: Shimano pedals

* Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35 tubular

* Front tire: Continental Competition tubular, 22mm

* Rear tire: Continental Competition tubular, 22mm

* Saddle: Prologo Scratch Pro TR

* Seatpost: Scott Foil

* Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race (2)

* Computer: SRM

