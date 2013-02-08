Trending

Pro Bike: Marianne Vos’ Giant TCX Advanced SL

A look at the six-time cyclocross world champion’s winning race machine

Image 1 of 11

Vos' bike fit matches her aggressive riding style

Vos' bike fit matches her aggressive riding style
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 2 of 11

The Giant TCX Advanced SL has a top tube shapped to take (some) of the pain out of sholdering a bike

The Giant TCX Advanced SL has a top tube shapped to take (some) of the pain out of sholdering a bike
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 3 of 11

Dura-Ace Di2 levers mounted to Shimano's PRO handlebar and stem

Dura-Ace Di2 levers mounted to Shimano's PRO handlebar and stem
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 4 of 11

Hard-earned world champ colors adorn her fi'zi:k saddle

Hard-earned world champ colors adorn her fi'zi:k saddle
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 5 of 11

Shimano's Di2 group has proven itself to be able to withstand the rigors of cyclocross

Shimano's Di2 group has proven itself to be able to withstand the rigors of cyclocross
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 6 of 11

Shimano XT is good enough to get the job done

Shimano XT is good enough to get the job done
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 7 of 11

No spacers here: Vos' stem is slammed and flipped to the -6° postion

No spacers here: Vos' stem is slammed and flipped to the -6° postion
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 8 of 11

Vos uses Tektro top-mounted brake levers

Vos uses Tektro top-mounted brake levers
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 9 of 11

Vos runs Rotor chainrings on her road and cyclocross bikes

Vos runs Rotor chainrings on her road and cyclocross bikes
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 10 of 11

The Rabobank squad runs custom team-edition cantilevers

The Rabobank squad runs custom team-edition cantilevers
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)
Image 11 of 11

Vos opted to run Dugast Typhoon tubulars for the frozen but thawing championship course

Vos opted to run Dugast Typhoon tubulars for the frozen but thawing championship course
(Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)

Marianne Vos proved she was a force to be reckoned with one again, securing her sixth Cyclocross World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. The 25-year-old Dutch powerhouse road effortlessly away from her competition aboard her Giant TCX Advanced SL.

Related Articles

Pro bike: Marianne Vos's Olympic-edition Giant TCR Advanced SL

2012 Reader Poll: Vos voted best female road rider

Vos contemplates mountain bike racing

Vos still has strong desire to win after Olympic gold

The TCX Advanced SL has short seatstays that join the seat tube about a hand’s width below the top tube and is one of the few ‘cross bikes still sporting a seatmast.

The Rabo Women racer rides a size small frame. It has a 535mm effective top tube and a relaxed head angle of 71°. Vos has a very aggressive position on her bike - notable for a 5ft 6in (1.68m) female - with a staggering 10cm of saddle to handlebar drop. The fit does appear to be optimized for riding on the hoods; Vos also runs top-mounted brake levers.

Like many other Shimano-sponsored ‘cross racers Vos uses Shimano’s 35mm deep C35 carbon tubular wheels. She chose to run Dugast Typhoon tires for the frozen-yet-slowly-thawing world championship course.

 

Complete Bike Specifications

Frame: Giant TCX Advanced SL (small)
Fork: Giant TCX carbon
Stem: PRO PLT, 110mm -6°
Handlebar: PRO Vibe Anatomic, 40cm (c-c)
Front brake: Giant/Rabobank team edition cantilever, carbon pads
Rear brake: Giant/Rabobank team edition cantilever, carbon pads
Shift/brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Dual Control ST-7970
Auxiliary brake levers: Tektro RL721 cross top levers
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-7970
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-7970
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-7900, 12-27T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-7901
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-7900, 172.5mm, with Rotor 46/36 chainrings
Pedals: Shimano XT PD-M780
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35 carbon tubular
Front tire: Dugast Typhoon tubular, 32mm
Rear tire: Dugast Typhoon tubular, 32mm
Saddle: Fi'zi:k Antares
Seatpost: Integrated

Critical Measurements

Rider's height: 1.68 m (5ft 6in)
Rider's weight: 56kg (123lb)
Saddle height: 71cm
Saddle setback: 5cm
Seat tube length, c-c: 50cm
Tip of saddle nose to center of bars: 53cm
Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 10cm
Head tube length: 130mm
Top tube length: 535mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.9kg (15.2lb)