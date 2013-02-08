Pro Bike: Marianne Vos’ Giant TCX Advanced SL

Image 1 of 11 Vos' bike fit matches her aggressive riding style (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 2 of 11 The Giant TCX Advanced SL has a top tube shapped to take (some) of the pain out of sholdering a bike (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 3 of 11 Dura-Ace Di2 levers mounted to Shimano's PRO handlebar and stem (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 4 of 11 Hard-earned world champ colors adorn her fi'zi:k saddle (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 5 of 11 Shimano's Di2 group has proven itself to be able to withstand the rigors of cyclocross (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 6 of 11 Shimano XT is good enough to get the job done (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 7 of 11 No spacers here: Vos' stem is slammed and flipped to the -6° postion (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 8 of 11 Vos uses Tektro top-mounted brake levers (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 9 of 11 Vos runs Rotor chainrings on her road and cyclocross bikes (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 10 of 11 The Rabobank squad runs custom team-edition cantilevers (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing) Image 11 of 11 Vos opted to run Dugast Typhoon tubulars for the frozen but thawing championship course (Image credit: Josh Patterson/Future Publishing)

Marianne Vos proved she was a force to be reckoned with one again, securing her sixth Cyclocross World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. The 25-year-old Dutch powerhouse road effortlessly away from her competition aboard her Giant TCX Advanced SL.

The TCX Advanced SL has short seatstays that join the seat tube about a hand’s width below the top tube and is one of the few ‘cross bikes still sporting a seatmast.

The Rabo Women racer rides a size small frame. It has a 535mm effective top tube and a relaxed head angle of 71°. Vos has a very aggressive position on her bike - notable for a 5ft 6in (1.68m) female - with a staggering 10cm of saddle to handlebar drop. The fit does appear to be optimized for riding on the hoods; Vos also runs top-mounted brake levers.

Like many other Shimano-sponsored ‘cross racers Vos uses Shimano’s 35mm deep C35 carbon tubular wheels. She chose to run Dugast Typhoon tires for the frozen-yet-slowly-thawing world championship course.

Complete Bike Specifications

Frame: Giant TCX Advanced SL (small)

Fork: Giant TCX carbon

Stem: PRO PLT, 110mm -6°

Handlebar: PRO Vibe Anatomic, 40cm (c-c)

Front brake: Giant/Rabobank team edition cantilever, carbon pads

Rear brake: Giant/Rabobank team edition cantilever, carbon pads

Shift/brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Dual Control ST-7970

Auxiliary brake levers: Tektro RL721 cross top levers

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-7970

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-7970

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-7900, 12-27T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-7901

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-7900, 172.5mm, with Rotor 46/36 chainrings

Pedals: Shimano XT PD-M780

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35 carbon tubular

Front tire: Dugast Typhoon tubular, 32mm

Rear tire: Dugast Typhoon tubular, 32mm

Saddle: Fi'zi:k Antares

Seatpost: Integrated

Critical Measurements

Rider's height: 1.68 m (5ft 6in)

Rider's weight: 56kg (123lb)

Saddle height: 71cm

Saddle setback: 5cm

Seat tube length, c-c: 50cm

Tip of saddle nose to center of bars: 53cm

Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 10cm

Head tube length: 130mm

Top tube length: 535mm

Total bicycle weight: 6.9kg (15.2lb)