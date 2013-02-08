Pro Bike: Marianne Vos’ Giant TCX Advanced SL
A look at the six-time cyclocross world champion’s winning race machine
Marianne Vos proved she was a force to be reckoned with one again, securing her sixth Cyclocross World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. The 25-year-old Dutch powerhouse road effortlessly away from her competition aboard her Giant TCX Advanced SL.
The TCX Advanced SL has short seatstays that join the seat tube about a hand’s width below the top tube and is one of the few ‘cross bikes still sporting a seatmast.
The Rabo Women racer rides a size small frame. It has a 535mm effective top tube and a relaxed head angle of 71°. Vos has a very aggressive position on her bike - notable for a 5ft 6in (1.68m) female - with a staggering 10cm of saddle to handlebar drop. The fit does appear to be optimized for riding on the hoods; Vos also runs top-mounted brake levers.
Like many other Shimano-sponsored ‘cross racers Vos uses Shimano’s 35mm deep C35 carbon tubular wheels. She chose to run Dugast Typhoon tires for the frozen-yet-slowly-thawing world championship course.
Complete Bike Specifications
Frame: Giant TCX Advanced SL (small)
Fork: Giant TCX carbon
Stem: PRO PLT, 110mm -6°
Handlebar: PRO Vibe Anatomic, 40cm (c-c)
Front brake: Giant/Rabobank team edition cantilever, carbon pads
Rear brake: Giant/Rabobank team edition cantilever, carbon pads
Shift/brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Dual Control ST-7970
Auxiliary brake levers: Tektro RL721 cross top levers
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-7970
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-7970
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-7900, 12-27T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-7901
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-7900, 172.5mm, with Rotor 46/36 chainrings
Pedals: Shimano XT PD-M780
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C35 carbon tubular
Front tire: Dugast Typhoon tubular, 32mm
Rear tire: Dugast Typhoon tubular, 32mm
Saddle: Fi'zi:k Antares
Seatpost: Integrated
Critical Measurements
Rider's height: 1.68 m (5ft 6in)
Rider's weight: 56kg (123lb)
Saddle height: 71cm
Saddle setback: 5cm
Seat tube length, c-c: 50cm
Tip of saddle nose to center of bars: 53cm
Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 10cm
Head tube length: 130mm
Top tube length: 535mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.9kg (15.2lb)
