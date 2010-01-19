Pro bike: Ben Swift's Pinarello Dogma 60.1

Image 1 of 20 The pedals are almost completely constructed from composite material. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 2 of 20 The Pinarello of Team Sky's Ben Swift is one of the most appealing bikes in the field at Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 3 of 20 The Pinarello MOST seat post wears the name of big-dollar backer Sky, one of Rupert Murdoch's media companies. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 4 of 20 The Deda Zero100 stem on Swift's Pinarello Dogma is 135mm. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 5 of 20 The SRM PowerControl7 computer is becoming a more common sight in the peloton. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 6 of 20 Big budget? You wouldn't think it from the name tags. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 7 of 20 Race time: Ben Swift was announced in Team Sky's Tour Down Under squad before he even had a contract with the team. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 8 of 20 An up close shot of Ben Swift's Prologo Scratch Pro TR personalization. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 9 of 20 Union Jack: Ben Swift's Prologo Scratch Pro TR features his national flag, the only rider within Team Sky to have such a customization at Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 10 of 20 Elite fiberglass bottle cages are popular again, with Team Sky, BMC and Ag2R amongst the teams running them at Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 11 of 20 Team Sky runs an all-Shimano drivetrain complete with SRM. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 12 of 20 It's a mixture of Shimano Dura Ace Di2 and 7900 back here on Swift's Pinarello Dogma. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 13 of 20 Shimano's Di2 has become popular in the professional peloton over the past 12 months. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 14 of 20 The C50 composite tubular wheels on Swift’s bike Pinarello are still prototypes, with no word on public availability. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 15 of 20 Swift's Pinarello was running a Shimano Dura Ace 7900 (11-23) cassette after Sunday evening's criterium. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 16 of 20 Team Sky is running Shimano Dura Ace hubs front and back. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 17 of 20 Latin lesson: He who is, is. He who is not, seeks (or perseveres). (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 18 of 20 The Pinarello fork has the SRM sensors strapped to it. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 19 of 20 The rims might be prototypes, but the Vittoria Corsa EVO tubular tyres are proven winners. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 20 of 20 Team Sky were the only noticable team using prototype Shimano Dura Ace 7810 pedals at Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Greg Johnson)

Much has been made of Team Sky's launch and subsequent start to the season in Adelaide, Australia and the bike that carried the British team to glory in last Sunday's Cancer Council Helpline Classic befits the excitement.

Prior to sponsoring Team Sky, Italian marque Pinarello had an existing contract to supply Spanish ProTour team Caisse d'Epargne and still provides its Dogma 60.1 for the team that includes riders such as Alejandro Valverde and Luis Leon Sanchez, both of whom are riding this week's Santos Tour Down Under.

Another rider taking part is young British sprinter Ben Swift, who was at the centre of speculation surrounding his move from Russian squad Katusha before he appeared at the team presentation in London. The former track rider has speed to burn thanks to his past on the boards and has transferred that talent to the road, where Team Sky hopes to see the best out of the 22-year-old from Rotherham during the 2010 season.

The bike that will take him there is one of the best-looking and well-equipped rigs in the peloton. Pinarello's flagship frame is adorned with the usual swoops and strange tube shapes, none of which look out of place.

As befits the team's cutting-edge approach to preparation, marketing and presentation, the technology found on this bike is impressive. The best of everything and the latest in racing and training equipment has made its way onto the squad's machines.

The spec includes an SRM - the all-new PowerControl 7 unit - plus prototype Shimano Dura Ace 7810 composite pedals and prototype C50 composite tubular wheels. They complement the complete Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset, one of several teams at this year's Tour Down Under to do so.

Initial PowerControl units were tested by Mark Cavendish and George Hincapie at last year's Tour de France and the British super squad has its riders measuring power through the German company's latest.

The pedals are almost completely constructed from composite material, save for the small alloy plate. There's no word about production as yet, but watch this space for news on when to expect them on the market.

The same applies to the wheelset used - there's still no word on the likelihood of these hoops going into production. They're an impressive-looking wheel and both the 50mm and 35mm versions have proven popular with professional teams during the 2009 season and into 2010.

Whilst the Di2 gruppo hasn't been spotted on many production bikes by this scribe, it has been increasingly adopted by Shimano-sponsored teams as part of the promotion and continued testing process as a second-generation of the Japanese company's flagship groupset may make an appearance sometime this year or next.

The downtube also features the latin phrase: "Is Qui Est Est Is Qui Non Est Consectãtur" which apparently translates to: "He who is, is. He who is not, seeks (or perseveres)." I'm no expert on latin, but that sounds like a type of motivational spiel. Nice.

