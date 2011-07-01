Pro bike: Andy Schleck's Leopard Trek Trek Madone 6.9 SSL Tour de France

Image 1 of 15 The bike may have been made in Wisconsin but its rider certainly wasn't. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 15 Leopard Trek team bikes are fitted with Schwalbe tubulars mounted atop new Bontrager Aeolus 3.0 36mm-deep carbon tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 15 Bontrager has supplied Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) will its new Team Issue saddle. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 15 Trek's internal cable routing setup can accommodate either mechanical or electronic drivetrains. A little plug seals the lone unused hole while the rest of the ports are used for the wiring harness. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 15 Leopard Trek team bikes are equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groups. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 15 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) is using Speedplay's ultralight Nanogram pedal. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 15 The crest on the seat tube incorporates Trek's modern take on the traditional lions of Luxembourg while the hammers are supposed to signify the Schleck brothers' "tenacious work ethic". (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 15 Leopard Trek provided team captain Andy Schleck with a new custom painted Trek Madone 6.9 SSL as he seeks his first Tour de France victory. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 15 Bontrager's clever DuoTrap wireless speed and cadence sensor plugs into a special pocket in the non-driveside chain stay. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 15 Andy Schleck's (Leopard Trek) Trek Madone is fitted with a box-stock Shimano Dura-Ace crankset. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 15 A Bontrager Node 1 computer helps Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) keep track of critical data during each stage. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 15 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) doesn't exactly have the best track record as far as chain retention is concerned so it's no surprise to see an AceCo K-Edge chain watcher mounted here. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 15 Andy Schleck's (Leopard Trek) bike is fitted with a Shimano Ultegra cassette - likely to help the bike hit the UCI-mandated 6.8kg minimum weight limit. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 15 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) runs his Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 levers high on the Bontrager VR-bend alloy bars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 15 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) runs a massive 140mm stem on his Trek Madone. (Image credit: James Huang)

Trek have developed a reputation for delivering fresh, custom painted bikes to their top riders competing in high-profile events and for this year's Tour de France, general classification favorite Andy Schleck and his brother Fränk will both toe the start line aboard Luxembourg-themed Madone 6.9 SSLs in homage to their home country.

Schleck's Tour de France Madone is notably more serious looking than the standard team issue bike, swapping the usual lighter hues for a much darker black background. Light blue stripes adorn the main triangle and seatpost mast, blue Trek logos are tacked on to the inner surfaces of the chainstays and fork blades, and even the headset cone and single headset spacer are covered in Leopard Trek's trademark shade.

Trek have also fashioned their own "modern interpretation" of Luxembourg's iconic lions on the seat tube, further embellished with a pair of crossed hammers that are said to signify the brothers' "tenacious work ethic". While the frame itself is made in Waterloo, Wisconsin, the top tube proudly points out that the rider was "Made in Luxembourg".

Somewhat surprisingly, Trek will offer this special paint scheme to us lesser mortals through their Project One custom program effective immediately – though it's perhaps unlikely that buyers can opt for the "Andy – Made in Luxembourg" tagline found on Schleck's bike.

Most of the equipment on Schleck's bike mirrors the setup he used when we saw his bike earlier this year, including the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 group, Bontrager alloy Race Lite VR bar and ultra-long Race XXX Lite carbon stem, and the traditionally shaped and firmly padded Bontrager saddle – which is now an official addition to the company catalog under the 'Team Issue' moniker.

This particular variant has a standard Dura-Ace crankset instead of an SRM power meter, though, and team mechanics have also added a satellite shifter to help the lanky climber maintain his rhythm when holding onto the bar tops. And after last year's 'Chaingate' debacle – plus a few more incidents since then supposedly attributed to mismatched chainring combos – there's finally a custom etched AceCo K-Edge chain watcher installed, too.

Schleck will make use of yet another set of new Bontrager carbon fiber tubular wheels after the debut of the 50mm-deep set back in January. This latest Aeolus 3.0 model retains the carbon fiber hubs and generous rim width but ratchets down to a lighter 36mm depth for climbing.

Combined with the feathery Speedplay Zero Nanogram pedals, it makes sense then that Schleck's bike is substantially lighter than the last time we profiled it. Total weight is now a just barely UCI-legal 6.86kg (15.12lb), including a pair of Bontrager Race X Lite carbon cages and a Bontrager Node 1 computer.

Bike specifications

Frame: Trek Madone 6.9 SSL, 58cm H1

Fork: Bontrager Race XXX Lite, tapered 1-1/8 to 1-1/2in

Headset: Cane Creek integrated

Stem: Bontrager Race XXX Lite, 140mm x -17°

Handlebar: Bontrager Race Lite VR, 42cm (c-c)

Tape: Bontrager cork

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-7900 w/ Bontrager cork pads

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-7900 w/ Bontrager cork pads

Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-7970

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-7970-F

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-7970

Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 STI Dual Control ST-7970

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-7900, 11-25T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-7900

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-7900, 172.5mm, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: Enduro XD-15 integrated for Trek BB90

Pedals: Speedplay Zero Nanogram

Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 3.0 tubular

Front tire: Schwalbe Ultremo HT tubular, 23mm

Rear tire: Schwalbe Ultremo HT tubular, 23mm

Saddle: Bontrager Team Issue

Seatpost: Bontrager Race XXX Lite seatmast cap

Bottle cages: Bontrager Race X Lite

Computer: Bontrager Node 1

Other accessories: Bontrager DuoTrap integrated speed/cadence sensor, Bontrager Race X Lite bottle cages (2)

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.86m (6ft 1in)

Rider's weight: 68kg (150lb)

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 782mm

Saddle setback: 115mm

Seat tube length, c-c: 502mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 635mm

Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 137mm

Head tube length: 160mm

Top tube length: 573mm (horizontal)

Total bicycle weight: 6.86kg (15.12lb)