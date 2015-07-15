Pro bike: Alex Dowsett's Tour de France Canyon Speedmax CF
Four-time British TT champ helps power Movistar to third in Tour TTT
Back in May, Alex Dowsett set a world UCI Hour Record of 52.937km on a Canyon Speedmax WHR built specifically for the attempt. At the 2015 Tour de France, Dowsett is racing Canyon’s stock Speedmax CF frame with Team Movistar spec with Campagnolo EPS and a power2max power meter.
This is the same bike Dowsett used to win his fourth British national time trial title just before the Tour.
In the Tour’s opening time trial, Dowsett finished 13th.
In the team time trial on Sunday, Dowsett put his TT prowess to use for team leader Nairo Quintana, with Movistar finishing third, just four seconds behind BMC and three seconds behind Team Sky.
Check out the gallery above for a closer look, and see the full bike details below.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Speedmax CF
Fork: Speedmax CF
Stem: Speedmax CF integrated
Handlebar: Speedmax CF integrated
Front brake: Speedmax Aero Brake integrated
Rear brake: Speedmax Aero Brake integrated
Front derailleur: Campagnolo EPS Super Record
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo EPS Super Record
Levers: Campagnolo EPS Super Record
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-27
Chain: Campagnolo Super Record
Cranks: Campagnolo Super Record, 56/44t, 172.5mm
Power meter: power2max
Pedals: Look Keo Blade 2
Front wheel: Bora Ultra 80
Rear wheel: Bora Ultra TT
Tubulars: Continental Podium TT 22mm
Saddle: Fizik Antares VS
Seatmast: Speedmax CF integrated
Other: Toshiba X-sports rear cam; Elite Crono CX bottle and cage
Critical measurements
Complete bike weight: 8.4kg / 18.52lb
Rider's height: 182cm / 6ft
Rider's weight: 73kg / 161lb
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 79cm
Saddle to bar drop: 11cm
Tip of saddle to center of pads: 53cm
