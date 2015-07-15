Pro bike: Alex Dowsett's Tour de France Canyon Speedmax CF

Image 1 of 9 Alex Dowsett's Canyon Speedmax CF (Image credit: Ben Delaney) Image 2 of 9 With the stem and lower bar fixed in height, Dowsett's cockpit adjustment comes via stack spacers under the arm rests (Image credit: Ben Delaney) Image 3 of 9 56/44 Campagnolo rings and cranks on the power2max power meter (Image credit: Ben Delaney) Image 4 of 9 This RaceMate Garmin mounts looks to be 3D printed (Image credit: Ben Delaney) Image 5 of 9 Like Di2, Campagnolo EPS uses buttons on the brake levers for shifting, but has electronic levers on the extensions (Image credit: Ben Delaney) Image 6 of 9 Dowsett's front brake is hidden from the wind but still somewhat accessible by hand (Image credit: Ben Delaney) Image 7 of 9 Look and Shimano are the two primary pedals choices of the Tour peloton (Image credit: Ben Delaney) Image 8 of 9 The EPS sticker marks the location of the Campagnolo battery. Note the rubber clamp around this area on the first picture. By strapping magnets to the outside, this rubber clamp forces the system to remain off, preventing accidental battery drain (Image credit: Ben Delaney) Image 9 of 9 While GoPros are ubiquitous as this year's Tour, Toshiba is Movistar's sponsor (Image credit: Ben Delaney)

Back in May, Alex Dowsett set a world UCI Hour Record of 52.937km on a Canyon Speedmax WHR built specifically for the attempt. At the 2015 Tour de France, Dowsett is racing Canyon’s stock Speedmax CF frame with Team Movistar spec with Campagnolo EPS and a power2max power meter.

Related Articles Dowsett shocked at being selected for Tour de France

This is the same bike Dowsett used to win his fourth British national time trial title just before the Tour.

In the Tour’s opening time trial, Dowsett finished 13th.

In the team time trial on Sunday, Dowsett put his TT prowess to use for team leader Nairo Quintana, with Movistar finishing third, just four seconds behind BMC and three seconds behind Team Sky.

Check out the gallery above for a closer look, and see the full bike details below.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Speedmax CF

Fork: Speedmax CF

Stem: Speedmax CF integrated

Handlebar: Speedmax CF integrated

Front brake: Speedmax Aero Brake integrated

Rear brake: Speedmax Aero Brake integrated

Front derailleur: Campagnolo EPS Super Record

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo EPS Super Record

Levers: Campagnolo EPS Super Record

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-27

Chain: Campagnolo Super Record

Cranks: Campagnolo Super Record, 56/44t, 172.5mm

Power meter: power2max

Pedals: Look Keo Blade 2

Front wheel: Bora Ultra 80

Rear wheel: Bora Ultra TT

Tubulars: Continental Podium TT 22mm

Saddle: Fizik Antares VS

Seatmast: Speedmax CF integrated

Other: Toshiba X-sports rear cam; Elite Crono CX bottle and cage



Critical measurements

Complete bike weight: 8.4kg / 18.52lb

Rider's height: 182cm / 6ft

Rider's weight: 73kg / 161lb

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 79cm

Saddle to bar drop: 11cm

Tip of saddle to center of pads: 53cm