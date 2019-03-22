Follow Milan-San Remo on Saturday live with Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 4 The Milan-San Remo podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) attacks on the Poggio next to Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) as Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) gets ready to counter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Peter Sagan sitting on Greg Van Avermaet's (BMC) wheel on the Cipressa late in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 A joyous Arnaud Démare after winning Milan San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 110th running of Milan-San Remo is set to roll Saturday morning in Italy, and you can follow all of the action here on Cyclingnews with our live report.

The first Monument of the 2019 season is another wide-open affair, with even the pre-race favourites like Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) admitting 'La Primavera' is a race that just about any type of rider can win in any manner of ways, from a bunch sprint, a small group or a solo breakaway.

This year's start list includes former champions Nibali, Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates). Also among the expected favourites are Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani from Deceuninck-QuickStep, Caleb Ewan from Lotto Soudal, Matteo Trentin from Mitchelton-Scott, Dylan Groenewegen from Jumbo-Visma and Fernando Gaviria from UAE Team Emirates.

The race starts in Milan at 9:45 a.m. (CET) and is expected to finish more than seven hours and 291km later on the Via Roma in San Remo just after 5 p.m.

