Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett to lead Bora-Hansgrohe at Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) in San Juan (Image credit: Ilario Biondi / BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 5 Sam Bennett wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Peter Sagan and Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan will lead Bora-Hansgrohe at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, with the in-form Sam Bennett providing a plan B for the German team.

Sagan, a punchy rider with a powerful sprint and also one of the best descenders, seems to have all the ingredients to win La Classicissima, but has thus far been consigned to runner-up spot on two occasions and fourth place on two occasions.

This year, his perennial favourite status seems slightly diminished by the stomach virus that struck him nearly a week ahead of Tirreno-Adriatico. He finished nearly 11 minutes down on the opening road stage, which featured a punchy finish, but bounced back to finish second and fifth in the race's two bunch sprints.

"I wish this Tirreno-Adriatico had concluded a bit better, but the recovery from my illness was slower than expected," Sagan said at the end of the race.

Earlier in the week, he told Cyclingnews he was on track for Saturday.

"Things will be totally different on Saturday at Milan-San Remo," he said. "We've done some long hard races, but I think that'll be good for the Classics. They start on Saturday with Milan-San Remo and we'll see what happens. Last season I broke a finger here in Tirreno-Adriatico so I'm happier this year. I'm not worried. I've got some days to rest up and recover. I know I'm ready."

If Sagan were to falter, Bora-Hansgrohe have a back-up option for a bunch sprint in Bennett. In three participations at Milan-San Remo, the Irishman has never got over the Poggio in the front group, but he is nevertheless in the form of his life.

After stage wins at the Vuelta a San Juan and UAE Tour, he claimed two at Paris-Nice last week.

"Milan-San Remo is all I'm thinking about right now," Bennett said after the second. "Sagan will be there but I'm not going to tell you what our tactics are.

"When you have the confidence, everything is flowing. For a sprinter, when he's winning, everything is going so smooth. You don't have to fight for it, it's just happening."

Bora-Hansgrohe's support cast will be led by Daniel Oss, along with Maciej Bodnar, Marcus Burghardt , Jempy Drucker, Oscar Gatto.

Bora-Hansgrohe for Milan-San Remo: Sam Bennett, Maciej Bodnar, Marcus Burghardt, Jempy Drucker, Oscar Gatto, Daniel Oss, Peter Sagan.