Tour of Flanders: Rating the top contenders - Podcast
Hear from Degenkolb, Valgren and Adri van der Poel
In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we hear from John Degenkolb, Michael Valgren and Adri van der Poel.
On the eve of the Tour of Flanders we look at the form of the pre-race favourites and take on the challenge of rating Peter Sagan, Niki Terpstra and Wout van Aert. The race is the second Monument of the season, and Cyclingnews will have complete live coverage on Sunday.
You can follow the action throughout the day, right here. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.
