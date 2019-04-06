Tour of Flanders: Rating the top contenders - Podcast

Image 1 of 7 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the late move at E3 Binck Bank Classic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 7 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attacks at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 Philippe Gilbert on the cobbles at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 7 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo/Peter de Voecht) Image 7 of 7 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) climbs the Kemmelberg during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we hear from John Degenkolb, Michael Valgren and Adri van der Poel.

On the eve of the Tour of Flanders we look at the form of the pre-race favourites and take on the challenge of rating Peter Sagan, Niki Terpstra and Wout van Aert. The race is the second Monument of the season, and Cyclingnews will have complete live coverage on Sunday.

You can follow the action throughout the day, right here. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

