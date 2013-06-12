Nature Valley Grand Prix start list
Official starters as of June 12, 2013
|1
|Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
|2
|Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)
|4
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|5
|Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
|6
|Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)
|7
|Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)
|11
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|12
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
|13
|Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
|14
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|15
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|16
|Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
|17
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|18
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
|21
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|22
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|23
|Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|26
|Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|27
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|28
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|31
|Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|33
|Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|34
|Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|41
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|44
|Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
|51
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|52
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|53
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|54
|Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|56
|Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|57
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|58
|Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|61
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|62
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|63
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|64
|Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|65
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|66
|Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|71
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|72
|Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|73
|Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|74
|Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|75
|Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|76
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|77
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|78
|Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
|81
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|82
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|91
|Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
|92
|Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
|93
|Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
|94
|Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
|95
|Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
|96
|Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
|101
|Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|102
|Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|103
|Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|104
|Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|105
|Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|106
|Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|111
|Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)
|112
|Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
|113
|Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)
|114
|Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)
|115
|Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)
|116
|Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)
|117
|Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)
|121
|Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|122
|Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|123
|Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|124
|Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|125
|Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|131
|Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)
|132
|Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)
|133
|Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)
|1
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|11
|Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|12
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|13
|Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|14
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|15
|Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|16
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|21
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
|22
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
|23
|Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
|24
|Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
|25
|Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
|26
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
|31
|Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|32
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|33
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|34
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|35
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|36
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|41
|Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|42
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|43
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|44
|Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|45
|Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|46
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|51
|Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
|52
|Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
|53
|Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
|54
|Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
|55
|Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
|56
|Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
|61
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)
|62
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)
|63
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)
|64
|Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)
|65
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)
|71
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|72
|Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|73
|Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|74
|Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|75
|Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|76
|Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|81
|Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
|82
|Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
|83
|Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
|84
|Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
|85
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
|86
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
|91
|Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
|92
|Marcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
|93
|Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
|94
|Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
|101
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|102
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|103
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|104
|Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
|105
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
|106
|Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)
|111
|Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
|112
|Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
|113
|Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
|114
|Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
|115
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
|121
|James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|122
|Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|123
|Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|124
|Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|125
|Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|126
|John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
|131
|Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|132
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|133
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|134
|David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|135
|Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|136
|Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|141
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
|142
|Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
|143
|Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
|144
|Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
|146
|Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
|151
|John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|152
|Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|153
|Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|154
|Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|155
|Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|161
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|162
|Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|163
|Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|164
|Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|165
|Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|166
|Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|171
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|172
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|173
|Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|174
|Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|175
|Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|176
|Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|181
|Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)
|182
|Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)
|183
|Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)
|184
|Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)
|185
|Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
|186
|Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)
|191
|Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|192
|Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|193
|Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|194
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|195
|Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
|196
|Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
