Nature Valley Grand Prix start list

Official starters as of June 12, 2013

Elite Women
1Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
2Gillian Carleton (Specialized-lululemon)
3Beth Duryea (Specialized-lululemon)
4Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
5Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon)
6Olivia Dillon (Specialized-lululemon)
7Joy McCulloch (Specialized-lululemon)
11Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
12Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO)
13Claudia Häusler (Team TIBCO)
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
15Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
16Shelley Olds (Team TIBCO)
17Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
18Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
21Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
23Janel Holcomb (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Joelle Numainville (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Denise Ramsden (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
31Amy McGuire (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
33Kaelly Farnham (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
34Corey Coogan Cisek (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
41Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
44Sophie Williamson (Vanderkitten)
51Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
52Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
53Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
54Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
56Jen Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
57Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
58Kimberley Wells (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
61Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
62Mia Loquai (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
63Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
64Valentina Paniagua (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
65Madeleine Pape (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
66Jenn Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
71Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
72Gabrielle Fortin (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
73Jenny Ives (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
74Terra James (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
75Chane Jonker (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
76Irena Ossola (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
77Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
78Jennifer Rife (Team Kenda p/b RACC)
81Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
82Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
91Christina Birch (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
92Justine Boddy (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
93Katharine Hall (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
94Rose Long (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
95Abigail Mickey (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
96Erica Zaveta (Kowalski's Markets Collegiate All-Stars)
101Anna Christiansen (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
102Emily Georgeson (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
103Caroline Moakley (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
104Sarah Rice (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
105Kelli Richter (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
106Kerrin Strevell (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
111Sara Clafferty (Birchwood Cycling)
112Lisa Mueller (Birchwood Cycling)
113Heather Nielson (Birchwood Cycling)
114Flavia Oliveira (Birchwood Cycling)
115Anne Perry (Birchwood Cycling)
116Paula Plant (Birchwood Cycling)
117Kimberley Turner (Birchwood Cycling)
121Danielle Bradley (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
122Lindsay Fox (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
123Leah Kleager (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
124Lenore Pipes (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
125Abby Ruess (St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
131Diana Carolina Penuela Martinez (Colombia Specialized)
132Ana Milena Fagua Raquira (Colombia Specialized)
133Ana Christina Sanabria Sanchez (Colombia Specialized)

Elite Men
1Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Michael Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
6Scott Zwizanski (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
12Ruben Companioni (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
13Juan Jose Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
14Guido Palma (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
15Gabriel Varela (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
16Kyle Wamsley (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
21Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
22Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
23Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
24Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
25Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
26Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly p/ b Kenda)
31Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
32David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
33Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
34Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
35Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
36Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
41Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
42Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
43Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
44Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
45Gerd de Keijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
46Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
51Wes Kline (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
52Zac Noonan (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
53Tommy Schubert (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
54Lucas Wardein (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
55Griffin Easter (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
56Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b AIRGAS)
61Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant/ Specialized)
62Sam Bassetti (California Giant/ Specialized)
63Jesse Goodrich (California Giant/ Specialized)
64Cody Kaiser (California Giant/ Specialized)
65Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant/ Specialized)
71Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
72Graham Dewart (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
73Josh Johnson (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
74Jordan Diekema (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
75Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
76Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
81Andres Diaz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
82Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
83Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
84Travis McCabe (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
85Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
86Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
91Chad Adair (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
92Marcel de Lisser (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
93Kennett Peterson (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
94Brad Tuhi (Full Circle / Pure Gear)
101Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
102Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
103Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
104Jos LeRoux (Get Crackin)
105Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin)
106Dennis Ramirez Mejia (Get Crackin)
111Jake Duehring (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
112Jackson Long (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
113Kit Recca (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
114Chris Winn (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
115Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
121James Bird (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
122Alexander Meyer (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
123Alexander Ray (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
124Greg Brandt (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
125Kip Spaude (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
126John Tomlinson (IScorp Cycling Team p/b Intelligentsia Coffee)
131Zac Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
132Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
133Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
134David Novak (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
135Tim Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
136Sam Sautelle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
141Maxwell Anderson (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
142Chris Arndt (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
143Eric Hill (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
144Adam McClurg (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
146Brian Rach (LAPT-Wilde Subaru Cycling Team)
151John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
152Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
153Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
154Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
155Leon Van Bon (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
161Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
162Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
163Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
164Jeff Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
165Andy Seitz (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
166Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
171Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
172Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
173Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
174Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
175Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
176Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
181Jens Brabbit (Twin Six METAL)
182Brandon Krawczyk (Twin Six METAL)
183Andrew Minier (Twin Six METAL)
184Joshua Roeser (Twin Six METAL)
185Jonathan Toftoy (Twin Six METAL)
186Michael Woell (Twin Six METAL)
191Stephen Bedford (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
192Devin Clark (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
193Scott Giles (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
194Marcos Lazzarotto (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
195Luciano Pavan (Nature Valley Cycling Team)
196Ryan Schneider (Nature Valley Cycling Team)