Mersey Valley Tour start list
Competitors for Australia's first National Road Series event
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Midland CC)
|2
|William Clarke (Northern Districts CC)
|3
|Michael Freiberg (Midland CC)
|4
|Dylan Newell (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|5
|Ben Grenda (Launceston City CC)
|6
|Patrick Shaw (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|7
|Nathan Earle (Hobart Wheelers)
|8
|Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|9
|Peter Aquilina (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|10
|Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
|11
|Nathan Haas (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|12
|Andrew Roe (Norwood C.C.)
|13
|Michael Fitzgerald (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
|14
|Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|15
|Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports Inc.)
|16
|Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)
|17
|Matthew Bishop (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|18
|Nathan Chiswell (Coffs Harbour CC)
|19
|Joshua Chugg (Hobart Wheelers)
|20
|Rob Doyle (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|21
|John Freiberg (Uni Cycle Club)
|22
|Daniel Furmston (Hobart Wheelers)
|23
|Anthony Giacoppo (Northern Districts WA)
|24
|Ryan Hughes (Launceston City CC)
|25
|Andrew Margison (George Town CC)
|26
|Ben Mather (MTBA)
|27
|Michael Mcgee (Adelaide CC)
|28
|Jason Rigg (Northern Districts WA)
|29
|Sam Rutherford (Sydney CC)
|30
|Brett Schnitzerling (Track Cycling W.A.)
|31
|Elliott Wells (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
|32
|Johnathon White (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|33
|Maarten Wouters (Launceston City CC)
|34
|Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|35
|Sam Davis (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
|36
|Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC)
|37
|Nathan Elliott (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|38
|Rhys Gillett (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
|39
|Ben Grieve-Johnson (Hobart Wheelers)
|40
|Doug Hagger (Hobart Wheelers)
|41
|Jeremy Hills (Hobart Wheelers)
|42
|Chris Jahnz (Coffs Harbour CC)
|43
|Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
|44
|James Hepburn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|45
|Danny Pulbrook (Hobart Wheelers)
|46
|Eric Sheppard (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|47
|Andrew Smith (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|48
|Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|49
|Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)
|50
|Tim Walker (Launceston City CC)
|51
|Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
|52
|Tim Elmer (Launceston City CC)
|53
|Aaron O'Grady (Coffs Harbour CC)
|54
|Matthew Mcdonagh (City of Burnie CC)
|55
|Joel Stearnes (Launceston City CC)
|56
|Brett Trivers (New Zealand)
|151
|Carlee Taylor (Norwood C.C.)
|152
|Alexandra Carle (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|153
|Rowena Fry (MTBA)
|154
|Kendelle Hodges (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|155
|Jenny Macpherson (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|156
|Simone Grounds (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|157
|Laura Meadley (Canberra Cycling Club)
|158
|Heather Logie (Canberra Cycling Club)
|159
|Emma Smith (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|160
|Shara Gillow (SUNSHINE COAST CC)
|161
|Loren Rowney (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
|162
|Laura Luxford (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
|163
|Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|164
|Brielle Carlton (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|165
|Sarah Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|166
|Irene Digenis (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|167
|Rebecca Domange (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|168
|Samantha Hemsley (Canberra Cycling Club)
|169
|Joanne Hogan (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|170
|Miranda Laidlaw (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|171
|Myra Moller (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|172
|Nikolina Orlic (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
|173
|Tahlia Paskin (SUNSHINE COAST CC)
|174
|Sally Robbins (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|175
|Zoe Watters (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
|176
|Rebecca Werner (Port Adelaide C.C.)
|177
|Naomi Williams (MTBA)
|61
|Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
|62
|Jordan Kerby (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
|63
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|64
|Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.)
|65
|Edward Bissaker (Canberra Cycling Club)
|66
|David Edwards (Tableland Cycle Sports)
|67
|Ethan Kimmince (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
|68
|Jay Mccarthy (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
|69
|Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
|70
|Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC)
|71
|Calvin Watson (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|72
|Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
|73
|Michael Baker (MTBA)
|74
|Conor Trott (Bathurst CC)
|75
|Joshua Apolony (Dubbo CC)
|76
|Harry Carpenter (Norwood C.C.)
|77
|Taylor Charlton (Uni Cycle Club)
|78
|Luke Collyer (Parramatta CC)
|79
|Stephen Cousins (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|80
|Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC)
|81
|Lachlan Doak (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|82
|Nicholas Dougall (Ffast Cycle Club)
|83
|Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|84
|Campbell Flakemore (Hobart Wheelers)
|85
|Douglas Freeburn (BCRI)
|86
|Callum Fryer (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|87
|Tom Goddard (Launceston City CC)
|88
|James Hodge (Northern Districts CC)
|89
|Blake Hose (Geelong Cycle Club)
|90
|Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
|91
|Matthew Irvine (Track Cycling W.A.)
|92
|Kristian Juel (Uni Cycle Club)
|93
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Geelong Cycle Club)
|94
|Jamie Lacey (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
|95
|Jack Matthews (Launceston City CC)
|96
|Scott Mcphee (Central Districts C.C.)
|97
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Canberra Cycling Club)
|98
|Samuel Minehan (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|99
|Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|100
|Phillip Mundy (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
|101
|Conor Murtagh (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|102
|Cameron Parlevliet (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|103
|Adrian Petersen (Northern Districts WA)
|104
|Ian Richards (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|105
|Bradley Robson (Northern Districts WA)
|106
|Tyler Spurrell (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|107
|Matthew Storer (Midland CC)
|108
|Justin Vanstone (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|109
|Henry West (Hobart Wheelers)
|110
|Tatham White (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|111
|Samuel Wood (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|112
|Bradley Young (Geelong Cycle Club)
|113
|George Tansley
|114
|Alexander Clements (Launceston City CC)
|201
|Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
|202
|Jessica Allen (Midland CC)
|203
|Natasha Langedyk (Geelong Cycle Club)
|204
|Sinead Noonan (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
|205
|Natalie East (Balmoral Cycle Club)
|206
|Shanice Nitis (Ffast Cycle Club)
|207
|Letitia Custance (Norwood C.C.)
|208
|Stephanie Hansen (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|209
|Kelly Rose (South Coast C.C.)
|210
|Maddison Vit (Tableland Cycle Sports)
