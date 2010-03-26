Trending

Mersey Valley Tour start list

Competitors for Australia's first National Road Series event

Elite men
1Luke Durbridge (Midland CC)
2William Clarke (Northern Districts CC)
3Michael Freiberg (Midland CC)
4Dylan Newell (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
5Ben Grenda (Launceston City CC)
6Patrick Shaw (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
7Nathan Earle (Hobart Wheelers)
8Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
9Peter Aquilina (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
10Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
11Nathan Haas (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
12Andrew Roe (Norwood C.C.)
13Michael Fitzgerald (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
14Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
15Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports Inc.)
16Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)
17Matthew Bishop (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
18Nathan Chiswell (Coffs Harbour CC)
19Joshua Chugg (Hobart Wheelers)
20Rob Doyle (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
21John Freiberg (Uni Cycle Club)
22Daniel Furmston (Hobart Wheelers)
23Anthony Giacoppo (Northern Districts WA)
24Ryan Hughes (Launceston City CC)
25Andrew Margison (George Town CC)
26Ben Mather (MTBA)
27Michael Mcgee (Adelaide CC)
28Jason Rigg (Northern Districts WA)
29Sam Rutherford (Sydney CC)
30Brett Schnitzerling (Track Cycling W.A.)
31Elliott Wells (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
32Johnathon White (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
33Maarten Wouters (Launceston City CC)
34Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
35Sam Davis (Atomic Brooks Cycle Club)
36Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC)
37Nathan Elliott (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
38Rhys Gillett (Ballarat/Sebastopol C C)
39Ben Grieve-Johnson (Hobart Wheelers)
40Doug Hagger (Hobart Wheelers)
41Jeremy Hills (Hobart Wheelers)
42Chris Jahnz (Coffs Harbour CC)
43Peter Loft (Launceston City CC)
44James Hepburn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
45Danny Pulbrook (Hobart Wheelers)
46Eric Sheppard (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
47Andrew Smith (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
48Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
49Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)
50Tim Walker (Launceston City CC)
51Thomas Robinson (Launceston City CC)
52Tim Elmer (Launceston City CC)
53Aaron O'Grady (Coffs Harbour CC)
54Matthew Mcdonagh (City of Burnie CC)
55Joel Stearnes (Launceston City CC)
56Brett Trivers (New Zealand)

Elite women
151Carlee Taylor (Norwood C.C.)
152Alexandra Carle (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
153Rowena Fry (MTBA)
154Kendelle Hodges (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
155Jenny Macpherson (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
156Simone Grounds (Balmoral Cycle Club)
157Laura Meadley (Canberra Cycling Club)
158Heather Logie (Canberra Cycling Club)
159Emma Smith (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
160Shara Gillow (SUNSHINE COAST CC)
161Loren Rowney (Gold Coast Goldstars C C)
162Laura Luxford (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
163Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
164Brielle Carlton (Balmoral Cycle Club)
165Sarah Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
166Irene Digenis (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
167Rebecca Domange (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
168Samantha Hemsley (Canberra Cycling Club)
169Joanne Hogan (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
170Miranda Laidlaw (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
171Myra Moller (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
172Nikolina Orlic (Hamilton Pine River Wheelers)
173Tahlia Paskin (SUNSHINE COAST CC)
174Sally Robbins (Balmoral Cycle Club)
175Zoe Watters (Lifecycle Cycling Club)
176Rebecca Werner (Port Adelaide C.C.)
177Naomi Williams (MTBA)

Junior U19 men
61Dale Parker (Central Districts C.C.)
62Jordan Kerby (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
63Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
64Alexander Edmondson (Central Districts C.C.)
65Edward Bissaker (Canberra Cycling Club)
66David Edwards (Tableland Cycle Sports)
67Ethan Kimmince (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
68Jay Mccarthy (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
69Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
70Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC)
71Calvin Watson (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
72Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
73Michael Baker (MTBA)
74Conor Trott (Bathurst CC)
75Joshua Apolony (Dubbo CC)
76Harry Carpenter (Norwood C.C.)
77Taylor Charlton (Uni Cycle Club)
78Luke Collyer (Parramatta CC)
79Stephen Cousins (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
80Sam Crome (Bendigo & District CC)
81Lachlan Doak (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
82Nicholas Dougall (Ffast Cycle Club)
83Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
84Campbell Flakemore (Hobart Wheelers)
85Douglas Freeburn (BCRI)
86Callum Fryer (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
87Tom Goddard (Launceston City CC)
88James Hodge (Northern Districts CC)
89Blake Hose (Geelong Cycle Club)
90Damien Howson (Central Districts C.C.)
91Matthew Irvine (Track Cycling W.A.)
92Kristian Juel (Uni Cycle Club)
93Oliver Kent-Spark (Geelong Cycle Club)
94Jamie Lacey (Toowoomba Cycling Club Inc.)
95Jack Matthews (Launceston City CC)
96Scott Mcphee (Central Districts C.C.)
97Ivan Michelin-Beard (Canberra Cycling Club)
98Samuel Minehan (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
99Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
100Phillip Mundy (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
101Conor Murtagh (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
102Cameron Parlevliet (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
103Adrian Petersen (Northern Districts WA)
104Ian Richards (Balmoral Cycle Club)
105Bradley Robson (Northern Districts WA)
106Tyler Spurrell (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
107Matthew Storer (Midland CC)
108Justin Vanstone (Balmoral Cycle Club)
109Henry West (Hobart Wheelers)
110Tatham White (Balmoral Cycle Club)
111Samuel Wood (Balmoral Cycle Club)
112Bradley Young (Geelong Cycle Club)
113George Tansley
114Alexander Clements (Launceston City CC)

Junior U19 women
201Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport CC)
202Jessica Allen (Midland CC)
203Natasha Langedyk (Geelong Cycle Club)
204Sinead Noonan (Sturt Holdfast Marion C.C.)
205Natalie East (Balmoral Cycle Club)
206Shanice Nitis (Ffast Cycle Club)
207Letitia Custance (Norwood C.C.)
208Stephanie Hansen (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
209Kelly Rose (South Coast C.C.)
210Maddison Vit (Tableland Cycle Sports)