Meet the Euro 'Cross Campers for 2010-2011

Under 23 racer Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Felt) had an impressive weekend. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

This year's Euro 'Cross Camp will feature a total of 20 riders including four elite, seven under 23 and nine junior cyclo-cross racers. Some of the riders are veterans of previous camps while others are new.

It is the eighth year that Camp Director Geoff Proctor is taking young (mostly) American cyclo-crossers over to Europe to gain more experience racing in and near Belgium. The opportunity gives them the chance to experience cyclo-cross at its highest level with races at two World Cups. They'll also get to compete in several national-level events.

"Domestic racing is great, but you still have to go to Europe for the highest levels. If you want to be the best in the world, you have to go race the best," said Proctor, who is a school teacher in Montana. He's also a member of the UCI's Cyclo-cross Commission.

Riders will arrive on Thursday or Friday, December 16 or 17 and depart just after the New Year.

Below, we introduce you to each of the Euro 'Cross Campers for 2010-2011. To find out more about Euro 'Cross Camp, including a competition schedule, read this recent article on Cyclingnews and stay tuned for a blog from the Euro 'Cross Campers detailing their experiences abroad.

Elite Men



Sean Babcock

Age: 28

Hometown: Corvallis, Oregon

Team: Kona

Nationality: USA

Babcock is following in the footsteps of Erik Tonkin, who recently gave him his position on the Kona cyclo-cross team.

"Over the last four years, Erik has recited countless Euro 'Cross Camp stories during our early morning training rides. It is time to turn this image that Erik has created into reality," said Babcock. "I'm excited to compete on the best courses, amongst the strongest riders, and in the heartland of cyclo-cross culture."

Babock still receives significant support from his previous team, Sellwood Cycle Repair, Erik Tonkin's shop.

It'll be his first time at Euro 'Cross Camp, and he's hoping to build on some strong results from so far this season including a sixth at Kross-toberfest, 11th at the Colorado 'Cross Classic, 13th at the USGP Planet Bike Cup #2 and 14th at the Boulder Cup Cyclo-cross.