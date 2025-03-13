Looming IOC election and RCS sitting on the fence - Why Saudi Arabia's massive One Cycling cycling investment still hangs in the balance

By published

One Cycling slowed by David Lappartient's IOC election bid, but perhaps ready to launch as March 20 D-day nears

ZURICH SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 29 LR David Lappartient President of the UCI World Tour and the gold medalist Tadej Pogacar of Team Slovenia on the podium during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens Elite Road Race a 2739km one day race from Winterthur to Zurich on September 29 2024 in Zurich Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
David Lappartient and Tadej Pogačar could be key to One Cycling's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Depending on who you speak to in professional cycling, the One Cycling reform project that aims to shake up and modernise the sport has either been signed-off and will be announced within two weeks, or is still up in the air and delayed even further as the UCI try to impose their political influence.

One person involved in the creation of One Cycling told Cyclingnews at Tirreno-Adriatico that an agreement in principle has been reached between a number of major teams and race organisers to form the management company and finally begin the work on the project.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More features
Progressive Gravel Bike

I ruined my gravel bike by trying to make it ‘progressive’ - Don’t make the same mistake as me!
Paris-Nice stage 3: Victor Campenaerts (fourth to the right) celebrates the TTT victory with his teammates

'I'm no Tadej, I'm just a good cyclist' - Victor Campenaerts discusses his radical change of Tour de France ambitions with Visma-Lease a Bike
SIENA ITALY MARCH 07 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CANYONSRAM zondacrypto during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne 19th Strade Bianche 2025 UCIWWT UCIWWT on March 07 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

No Kasia Niewiadoma but Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto hope to 'bounce back' at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

See more latest
Most Popular
Progressive Gravel Bike
I ruined my gravel bike by trying to make it ‘progressive’ - Don’t make the same mistake as me!
Paris-Nice stage 3: Victor Campenaerts (fourth to the right) celebrates the TTT victory with his teammates
'I'm no Tadej, I'm just a good cyclist' - Victor Campenaerts discusses his radical change of Tour de France ambitions with Visma-Lease a Bike
Cycling Shorts
Bib shorts vs Waist shorts for cycling - Which one should you choose?
A composite image of Sean Kelly racing (left) and Tadej Pogačar during Strade Bianche (right)
Sean Kelly's Classics Column: Tadej Pogačar would be crazy to ride Paris-Roubaix
Tadej Pogačar arrives at the Piazza del Campo to take victory at Strade Bianche
Strade Bianche was spectacular yet again, but here is how we think it can be even better
2025 Strade Bianche elite men&#039;s winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on his way to a third title
Dust, drama, and domination in Strade Bianche 2025 - Gallery
Bonnie Tu, Marion Rousse and Amina Lanaya
Empower, influence, transform, inspire - Women at the forefront of the race to advance professional cycling
The front of the women&#039;s race at Unbound 200 was just that, only women
'1,000 women is the baseline, not the goal' - Unbound Gravel and Lauf Gravel Worlds raise the bar in off-road cycling for women
An amateur cyclist alongside Tour de France Femmes winner Kasia Niewiadoma
Training, genetics, and ageism: How close could you get to Pogačar and Niewiadoma?
NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Veronica Ewers of the United States and Team EF EducationOatly competes during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Womens Elite a 1379km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
'I recognised how deep into a hole I put myself' – Veronica Ewers returns to racing after eating disorder recovery