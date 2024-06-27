Exclusive: One Cycling project gains traction through private equity deal

By
published

Leading teams and key race organisers aim to ‘modernise’ the WorldTour and season narrative

The men's peloton in a 2024 race
The men's peloton in a 2024 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Little has been heard recently of the One Cycling project aimed to shake-up professional cycling -  but Cyclingnews has been told that significant private equity to fund it is now in place.

The project could be signed off before the end of the 2024 Tour de France, with a full launch then scheduled for the 2026 season when the UCI will also award new licences to teams and major race organisers.  

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.