Liv Cycling: a guide and range overview

Liv is a unique bike brand, in that all of its bikes are designed and made by women, for women. While most women’s bikes are often smaller versions of male or unisex bikes with different saddles, Liv designs its bikes from the ground up, tailoring them to women’s anatomy and specific physical needs.

In an industry that’s traditionally male-dominated, it’s fair to say that Liv bucks the trend. Not only does it have a female CEO, but the majority of its staff, from marketing to designing and engineering, are also female. What’s more, women are present at every stage of the design, development and engineering process, whether that’s talking to potential customers or working alongside the CCC-Liv pro team to test the latest technology.

Founded in 2008 as a sister-brand to Giant, Liv produces a huge range of women’s bikes that cater for all kinds of riders, from the Lycra-clad roadie to the aggressive off-road shredder, and everything in between. Over the years Liv has refined its best road bike and mountain bikes, with entry-level options for each. This year, it took a leap into a new market, releasing its first cyclocross and gravel bikes.

Here’s a full breakdown of Liv’s range of bikes.

Liv road bikes

Liv’s women’s-specific road geometry is based on body dimensions data gathered from multiple reputable sources. Its 3F Design Philosophy - Fit, Form and Function - is all about making sure women’s bikes are actually tailored to women’s bodies, and therefore their physical needs. Liv’s road bikes, for example, are designed to enable riders to maximise on the power from their quads.

Liv Langma Advanced A super aggressive road racer 2021 models: 7 | RRP: £1,899 - £4,799 Great quality and value builds Ideal for multi-day racing Focus on comfort Some flex in the carbon frame Not as suited for out-and-out sprints

Liv’s road bike offering caters well to all types of riders. For the super aggressive road racer, the Liv Langma Advanced is the obvious choice. It has a super slammed front end for the speediest riding position, while every model in the range is constructed from the brand’s Advanced-grade carbon layup.

In order to cater to as many people as possible, the Langma comes with disc brakes for those who fully embrace them, and rim-brakes for the purists. Whichever you opt for, there’s a choice between Shimano 105 and Ultegra groupsets, while the rim-brake model is also available with Tiagra for a more affordable option.

At the very top of the Langma range is the Langma Advanced SL, a featherlight carbon composite bike with carbon components to match. This, alongside the high-end but slightly less eye-wateringly expensive Langma Advanced Pro 0 Disc, comes equipped with a full SRAM Force eTap AXS electronic groupset.

Liv Avail A comfort-focused endurance road bike 2021 models: 9 | RRP: £679 - £3,549 Designed for comfort over long distances Relaxed, endurance riding position Takes 32c tyres for winter stability Carbon models can feel harsh over rough surfaces for long distances

Liv’s Avail range is a more comfort-focused endurance road bike. The ride position is more upright, the tyres are thicker and Giant’s D-Fuse technology is put to work to counteract road chatter.

At the entry level are the Avail 1 and 2, both of which are full aluminium framesets, with rim brakes and budget-friendly groupsets (Shimano Sora and Claris, respectively).

For the purist who wants something comfortable but more advanced, the Avail SL features a carbon fork and comes equipped with Tektro caliper brakes, Shimano 105 gearing and a shock-absorbing D-Fuse seatpost.

The Avail AR range is more targeted at on-the-fence roadies who occasionally take to unpaved surfaces. Sporting disc brakes and a carbon fork, the four AR models range from entry-level Shimano Claris, all the way up to Shimano 105.

Finally the Avail Advanced range uses Liv’s Advanced-grade carbon layup for the entire frameset, and comes with Tiagra, 105 or Ultegra groupsets, while the Avail Advanced Pro 1 and 2 are the top-end models with the choice between Ultegra and SRAM Force eTap AXS.

Liv EnviLiv Advanced Pro Disc An aerodynamic road bike 2021 models: 3 | RRP: £3,599 - £5,299 Extremely lightweight and aerodynamic Excellent handling and responsiveness Great for climbing Disc brakes Doesn't come in a size L or above May not suit taller riders Short reach may be cramped for riders with longer torsos

Liv’s aerodynamic road bike offering comes in the form of the EnviLiv Advanced Pro Disc. From the name it’s clear that they’ve done away with rim brakes in this particular line-up and are using their Advanced-grade carbon composite to create a disc brake-friendly aero frame.

There are two models in the range: the Advanced Pro 1 Disc and Advanced Pro 0 Disc. While the Pro 1 Disc featured Shimano Ultegra Di2 gearing last year, the 2021 model has been downgraded to cable-operated Ultegra. This has also brought the price down, which will be welcome news to some, though it still includes a Giant Power Pro power meter fitted to the crankset.

The Pro 0 Disc, however, appears to be continuing into 2021 in its original guise and comes equipped with a full SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset fitted with a Quarq power meter.

Liv Avow Advanced Specifically designed for the female triathlete and time-trialist 2021 models: 2 | RRP: £1,999 - £3,199 Lightweight A competitive tri bike Great aerodynamics Only goes up to a size M

The Liv Avow Advanced is specifically designed for the female triathlete and time-trialist, which is truly a first. It uses the brand’s AeroSystem Shaping Technology and Advanced-grade carbon layup to combine speed with the perfect fit and feel. With two models available in the range: Advanced and Advanced Pro, there are several options to suit differing budgets.

The Avow Advanced is the most affordable of the two, incorporating alloy finishing kit alongside the carbon frameset. The Shimano 105 gearing is paired with Tektro caliper brakes, to create an ideal first tri bike for any woman looking into getting into the sport.

The Avow Advanced Pro is fully carbon, with Shimano Ultegra gearing and Giant SpeedControl SL brakes for stopping power that doesn’t add much weight. The Aerodrive Tri Composite bar and Vector seatpost included with the Pro are designed to create a comfortable and powerful aero position, while the Aerovault system provides a seamlessly integrated storage for essentials.

Liv gravel, CX and sport bikes

Liv Devote Liv's first ever gravel bike 2021 models: 5 | RRP: £1,049 - £4,699 Lightweight, sprightly handling Extremely comfortable off-road Handlebars aren't flared enough for gravel

Liv made its first foray into the best gravel bikes sphere earlier this year when it released the Liv Devote range. The entire range is designed to accommodate gravel grinders and bikepackers alike, with geometry very similar to that of the comfortable Liv Avail range. The entire range comes with disc brakes - mechanical for the lower-end Devote 2, hydraulic for everything above it - and clearance for 45mm tyres which come setup tubeless out of the box.

The Devote 1 and 2 are the most affordable, with aluminium frames and carbon forks. Even at the lower end, the Devote 1 features Shimano GRX brakes and drivetrain (minus the cranks), making the gravel-specific groupset more accessible.

The Devote Advanced, on the other hand, features three models (Pro, 1 and 2) which all have Liv’s Advanced-grade carbon frameset. It’s at this level that the different models are clearly built with specific purposes in mind. The Advanced 1 is definitely for the bikepackers, with knobbly tyres and a dropper seatpost already fitted, whereas the Pro is kitted out with SRAM Force eTap AXS electronic shifting and is geared more towards long-distance gravel racers.

Read our review of the Liv Devote Advanced Pro

Liv Brava SLR Liv's first and only Cyclocross race bike 2020 models: 1 | RRP: £1,799 Responsive handling and ride quality Race-oriented spec and geometry Small sizing not suitable for taller riders Stock tyres are quite narrow No fork mounts for mudguards or rack

Shortly before Liv launched the Devote, it brought out the Brava, its first and only contender in the best cyclo-cross bike segment. Designed to take on gruelling dirt climbs and tight corners, this lightweight performance-focused bike features the brand’s responsive ALUXX SLR aluminium frameset, disc brakes, and a top tube shaped for comfortable shouldering, as well as easy mounts and dismounts.

Other features make it a comfortable and rugged racer in harsh conditions, like the D-Fuse seatpost, Advanced-grade carbon fork, and the 15mm front thru-axle. Only one model is available currently, and it comes equipped with a SRAM Apex 1 groupset.

Liv Rove A versatile sports hybrid 2021 models: 5 | RRP: £479 - £849 Excellent all-rounder for off-road beginners Hydraulic disc brakes Lockout suspension fork Quite heavy

This versatile sports hybrid is perfect for cyclists who want to be able to ride on roads, towpaths and forest trails, without shelling out for a premium model. Equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, a short-travel suspension fork, and a double chainset, the Rove is Liv’s do-it-all bike for beginners.

There are four models available, ranging from the sub-£500 Rove 4 with Shimano Altus shifters and a Suntour NEX fork, to the Rove 1 with Deore shifters and a Suntour NCX mountain bike fork.

Liv mountain bikes

Liv’s additions to the best mountain bike realm cover everything from affordable hardtails to full-suspension trail shredders. Using the 3F Design Philosophy, Liv’s mountain bike geometry puts the rider in a balanced position for optimal efficiency and manoeuvrability. Sizing in this area tends to come up quite small, in fact few of Liv’s mountain bikes are available in a size large, which is unfortunate for taller riders, but meant to cater for those whose proportions are too short for the majority of mountain bikes already available.

Liv Pique A full-suspension cross-country mountain bike 2021 models: 2 | RRP: £2,699 - £4,699 Big 29er wheels that can pedal over almost anything Very short reach

The full-suspension cross-country-orientated Pique is designed to speed across diverse terrain, with its massive 29er wheels rolling over pretty much anything, while the 100mm of travel absorbs the bumps.

Available in two models - the Pique 29 and the Pique Advanced Pro 29 - a variety of budgets are catered for. Both feature Boost spacing and 15mm thru-axles, while the Pique 29 range comes with an ALUXX SL-grade aluminium frame, versus the carbon composite frame of the Pique Advanced Pro 29.

At the lower end, the Pique 29 comes complete with a Fox 32 Float SC Performance fork with 100mm travel, as well as Shimano SLX 1x gearing, while the top-end Pique Advanced Pro 29 0 is equipped with a 100mm Fox 32 Float Factory Live Valve fork complete with a FIT4 damper, and a SRAM XX1 Eagle 1x groupset.

Liv Embolden A playful full-suspension trail bike 2021 models: 2 | RRP: £1,549 - £1,799 Great value for money As always, shorter reach can feel cramped for some

The Liv Embolden is a playful full-suspension trail bike with 120mm travel that’s designed to inspire confidence on trails and singletrack. It’s available in two models (Embolden 1 and Embolden 2) which share an ALUXX-grade aluminium frame and 27.5-inch tubeless-ready wheels.

At the top level, the Embolden 1 features a RockShox Recon RL fork and a SRAM Eagle SX groupset, while the Embolden 2 is complete with a Giant Crest 34 RCL fork and Shimano Deore groupset. Both models have a 1x setup for simplicity on the trails.

Liv Intrigue Liv's burliest enduro bike in the UK 2021 models: 2 | RRP: £2,999 - £3,999 Extremely lightweight Easy to manoeuvre Smooth ride Fun and versatile Occasionally loses momentum Very short reach may be cramped for taller riders

Enduro riders will look towards the 140mm travel Intrigue as Liv’s burliest option in the UK (though US-riders will have access to the 160mm Hail). With its 27.5in wheels and clearance for 2.6in tyres, it can confidently take on the rough stuff and roll over rock gardens with ease.

The aluminium Intrigue range comes in three models, with the lowest-end Intrigue 3 featuring a SRAM Eagle SX groupset and RockShox 35 Gold RL 150mm fork.

The carbon Intrigue Advanced 1 on the other hand boasts a SRAM GX Eagle groupset and Fox 36 Float Performance Elite 150mm fork with a FIT4 damper and Boost spacing. This is a serious and lightweight bike for a serious enduro rider.

Liv Tempt An aluminium hardtail with disc brakes 2021 models: 5 | RRP: £399 - £849 Choose between 27.5in and 29er wheels Excellent beginner mountain bike 1x drivetrain might not provide enough gears for absolute beginners

For the more tame mountain bikers, the Liv Tempt is an aluminium hardtail with disc brakes, aimed at coaxing you away from the road and out onto the trails. While there are actually five models to choose from, essentially you could buy up to ten different versions of this bike, because the small and medium sizes come with two wheel options to choose from. Pick a speedy 29er with 100mm of travel, or a more playful combination of 27.5in wheels and 80mm up front.

At the entry-level of the range, the Tempt 4 comes equipped with pretty budget components, but at sub-£400 it’s to be expected. A Suntour XCE fork and a mixed groupset consisting of a Shimano Tourney rear derailleur and Tektro mechanical disc brakes will be enough to inspire those new to mountain biking without breaking the bank.

At the top end, the Tempt 0 features an SXC32-2 RL air spring fork, a Shimano Deore M6100 drivetrain and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, making for a confidence-inspiring and manoeuvrable ride.

Liv urban and commuter bikes

Liv produces several models of urban and best commuter bikes, which range from regular hybrids to a full-on sit-up-and-beg Dutch-style bike.

Liv Alight An aluminium hybrid bike 2021 models: 6 | RRP: £379 - £699 Choose between rim and disc brakes Already fitted with mudguards, a rack and a kickstand Budget components

The Liv Alight is an aluminium hybrid bike that fits the bill for commuting or casual pedalling around town. With its flat handlebars and upright riding position, it puts the rider in the ideal posture to see and be seen in traffic, and climb hills comfortably.

The Alight is available in both rim- and disc-brake options, while both of these also offer a ‘city’ model that comes complete with mudguards, a rear rack, and a kickstand already fitted.

The Alight 3 and Alight 3 Disc both sit at the budget end of the range, and come with triple chainsets for a full suite of 21 gears, whereas the other models in the range come with a 2x8 setup.

Liv Thrive A flat-bar road bike for fitness 2021 models: 3 | RRP: £649 - £999 Hydraulic disc brakes D-Fuse seatpost for comfort Quite heavy

Thrive is billed as a fitness bike, and is essentially a flat-bar road bike in many ways. It comes with three models to choose from, all of which have an ALUXX-Grade aluminium frame, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, and an alloy D-Fuse seatpost to absorb road chatter.

At the lower end of the range, the Thrive 3 comes with Shimano Claris gearing and an aluminium fork, whereas the Thrive 1 at the top of the range comes with Shimano 105 and a carbon composite fork.

This makes the Thrive 1 especially good for anyone wanting the experience of a road bike without switching to drop handlebars.

Liv Flourish Liv's answer to the stylish Dutch bike 2021 models: 4 | RRP: £399 - £649 Mudguards and kickstand included Front and rear suspension model available Quite heavy Better suited to flat regions

Flourish is Liv’s answer to the stylish Dutch bike, which can be a great choice for anyone living in a flat area. It features the traditional step-through frame shape, making mounting and dismounting a breeze for anyone, regardless of their mobility levels. It’s also perfect for cycling while wearing a dress or skirt, if that’s your style. The very high front end with swept-back handlebars put the rider in a ‘sit-up-and-beg’ style position, giving them a full view of the road ahead, and helping to elevate them above traffic for the best possible visibility.

All three Flourish models come with mudguards and a kickstand installed. Flourish 2 comes with an additional wicker basket, while Flourish 1 is the most ready-to-go with the basket and a rear rack included.

There’s a fourth model in the range, the Flourish FS, which also features a rear rack and comes with additional suspension in the form of a short-travel fork and a suspension seatpost. This makes it the ideal choice for anyone with mobility or pain issues who needs a smoother ride.

Liv e-bikes

Among Liv’s range are several of the best electric bike options available, covering a multitude of disciplines. The RideControl accompanying app allows you to link the display unit to your smartphone in order to store your ride data for later.

Liv Amiti E+ A comfortable and reliable e-trekking bike for inner-city cycling 2021 models: 3 | RRP: £1,999 - £2,599 Quiet motor Six speed control settings Not much to complain about

The Amiti E+ is an electric trekking bike that’s designed to be comfortable and reliable for inner-city cycling as well as venturing further afield. The sloping top tube provides a low standover height that’s almost the same as a standard step-through, making mounting and dismounting easier. The battery is seamlessly integrated into the down tube, while the Giant SyncDrive Sport motor sits between the cranks. A short-travel suspension fork provides a bit of cushioning from bumps in the road, alongside the plush 45mm tubeless-ready tyres.

It comes with six speed control settings, including a Smart mode which automatically adjusts the level of pedal assistance based on the terrain you’re traversing. Essentially this means the bike does the thinking for you, so all you have to do is pedal. However there are also multiple Sport and Eco modes which provide a range of 50-350% pedal assistance.

Liv Thrive E+ Pro An e-version of Liv's flat-bar road bike 2021 models: 2 | RRP: £2,899 - £3,299 Up to 360% tuneable pedal assistance Quiet motor More expensive than similarly specced competitors

This is an electric version of the Liv Thrive, which is essentially a flat-bar road bike. This clearly has had an impact on the design of this particular frame, since the downtube with its integrated battery pack is much slimmer than other e-bikes in the Liv range.

The Thrive E+ Pro comes with two model options to choose from. The E+ 2 Pro has a fully aluminium frameset and 10-speed Shimano Tiagra gearing, whereas the Thrive E+ 1 Pro comes with a composite carbon fork and Shimano 105.

Thrive E+ features the Giant SyncDrive Pro motor, which is powered by Yamaha and offers up to 360% tuneable pedal assistance.

Liv Vall E+ If the Tempt and the Embolden had an e-baby 2021 models: 2 | RRP: £2,599- £3,299 Responsive ride Predictable motor Great spec Back end feels a little sluggish Quite heavy

With 120mm of travel at the front, the design and off-road capabilities of the Vall E+ sit somewhere between the Tempt and the Embolden. It borrows the hardtail design of the former, with the suspension fork of the latter, and then adds a motor, forming an e-mountain bike for trail riders who don’t need the full-suspension experience. The whole thing is built around 27.5in wheels mated with 2.6in tyres for a super grippy and easy-to-handle ride experience.

The Vall E+ range comes equipped with the Giant SyncDrive Sport motor, complete with multiple Sport and Eco modes, as well as the Smart mode for auto-adjustability. At the lower end of the range, the Vall E+ 3 has 9-speed Shimano Deore gearing, alongside Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

There is also a Vall E+ Pro model that features the Giant SyncDrive Pro motor instead. This also features a Smart mode, though this version is more powerful, with the capability of providing up to 360% pedal assistance. It comes complete with Shimano hydraulic disc brakes and a mixture of SRAM Eagle drivetrain components.

Liv Embolden E+ A fully-charged trail experience 2021 models: 2 | RRP: £2,999 - £3,499 Good battery life Efficient eco mode Struggles to stand up to the most steep and technical terrain

The playful Embolden trail bike gets a SyncDrive Sport Motor to create a fully-charged trail experience. 120mm suspension at the rear is combined with a 130mm travel fork and 27.5in plus tyres for a confident handling bike that can roll through some of the roughest terrain.

Available at two different price levels, the Embolden E+ 2 comes with a Suntour XCR 34 Air LO-R fork, 1x Shimano Deore shifting, and Tektro Orion hydraulic disc brakes.

At the top-end is the Embolden E+ 1, with a RockShox Recon RL fork, 1x12 SRAM SX Eagle gearing and Shimano MT420 hydraulic disc brakes.

Liv Intrigue E+ Pro Undeniably the most burly of the e-bikes available from Liv 2021 models: 3 | RRP: £4,299 - £5,299 Minimalistic remote control Lots of power Very sensitive suspension Small frame only fits a small bottle

Undeniably the most burly of the e-bikes available from Liv, the Intrigue E+ Pro was born to get you to the top of a climb as quickly as possible to maximise on the thrill of getting back down again. With 140mm travel at the rear and 150mm at the front, this 27.5in wheeled enduro bike is designed to climb the most technical ascents before rolling through the roughest rock gardens with ease.

All three models come with the Giant SyncDrive Pro Motor for advanced assistance, completely rendering uplifts redundant, and a dropper seatpost to make manoeuvring on descents a total breeze.

The Intrigue E+ 2 Pro comes equipped with Tektro Orion hydraulic disc brakes and a SRAM SX 12-speed drivetrain, headed by a RockShox 35 Gold RL fork up front.

At the top of the line, the Intrigue E+ 1 Pro (625WH) features an even more powerful 625WH battery compared to the 500WH of the other models. It also comes with a Fox 36 Float Rhythm fork and a Shimano 12-speed SLX groupset.