Lezyne road accessories - a comprehensive range overview

Super stylish bike accessory innovators Lezyne has expanded its offerings all across its range. Gravel-focused products including pumps, C02 and tubeless tools, plus soft case luggage as well as updates of its already extensive multitool, pump, GPS, workshop kit and bottle cage families. They’ve bought out rainbow/oil anodised versions of some of its classic gear to match the latest trend in component colours, too.

The full list of new products is on Lezyne.com but we’ve picked out a dozen that have really caught our eye.

Lezyne range highlights

Lezyne Tubeless CO2 blaster One-stop shop for quick mid-ride tubeless repairs Weight: 63g | Price: £45.00 / $49.99

Much more than the usual bundle of CO2 cartridges, inflator head and separate tubeless repair kit, the Tubeless CO2 blaster puts all those elements together in one wrap. The way it works is impressively coordinated, too. You ream the tyre hole with the knurled stainless steel ‘plug’ fork part of the combined head. You then thread one of the supplied 20g CO2 cartridges into the base of the head, pull a plug out of the neat anodised alloy canister and thread it into the forked end of the reamer. You then jam the reamer and plug into the hole and then ports in the reamer let you open the CO2 right into the tyre through the hole rather than having to inflate via the valve. You then slide the gold anodised ‘trumpet’ collar down the reamer so it holds the plug in place while you pull the forked end out with your tyre plugged and inflated. The strap lets you mount the all-inclusive bundle on frame or seat post for easy access and you can get the head without the cartridges if you’re already done an eBay bulk buy.

At just 14cm long and under 100g this really is a pocket-sized pump but it’s not short on features. The body is CNC-machined with a knurled finish for grip and comes in black or silver with an oily/rainbow anodised handle. The pull out ABS hose makes it easy to pump without fighting with valves and it’s Presta or Schraeder valve happy with a valve core remover built-in. Just remember to vent the hose pressure with the release valve or it can remove your valve core accidentally. The tough all-metal construction is fully rebuildable and you get a neat machined under bottle cage mount if you’re not pocketing it.

Another very clever addition to the Lezyne inflation range, the CNC Tubeless Drive is designed for fast repair of low-pressure tubeless tyres. The stumpy CNC-machined, knurled for grip pump also contains a 20g CO2 cartridge, five plugs and a plug fork/reamer for sealing tubeless tyre holes. The compact 173mm long package is held together by the dual-valve hose that loops over the top. Once you’ve plugged the hole you can then choose to use the short stroke, high volume pump to grunt up to 30-40psi or if you’re in a hurry, thread the cartridge into the small adaptor chuck and re-inflate that way.

The Mega Drive family has been going strong for years and the 1000XL is already floating on a raft of review praise for build quality, reliability and useful brightness from the twin LED output. It’s compact and light at just 153g There are eight different constant and flashing modes stretching run times from an hour and a half to a claimed 87 hours. It’s compatible with a plug-in remote control button and if you find the thick silicone strap mount wobbles a bit on rougher terrain you can add a more secure composite or alloy band bar mount. Both those upgrades come standard in the ‘Loaded’ kit option, too.

Lezyne Strip Drive Pro Alert rear Rear light that alerts other road users when your slowing down Max lumens: 360 | Max runtime: 28 hours | Price: £55.00 / $54.99

The new Lezyne ‘Alert’ series lights use accelerometers to sense you braking hard and change your default mode selection to a solid, brighter warning mode to following riders and traffic. They’ll then maintain a distinctive flash pattern for extra visibility until you move off again. There are Alert versions of the Zecto and KTV lights but the Strip Pro uses an elongated five-pattern LED that can be run in 11 different modes up to a dazzling 360-lumen day-time flash setting. The co-moulded construction makes this 65g safety beacon tough and very weatherproof and mounting is simple with the silicon strap.

Lezyne Hard Bar Caddy Handy bag for keeping snacks and an additional layer on long rides Capacity: 2.2L | Price: £50.00 / $49.99

Lezyne has been making bike luggage for a while but this Hard Bar Caddy is a real standout piece in a crowded bar bag world. The tough EVA barrel design keeps it neat and relatively aero, with a wraparound zip for easy access to the 2.2-litre storage space. There’s an internal pocket to keep things quiet and tidy with two bar straps and a head tube strap to keep it stable.

Lezyne RAP II 19 CO2 A multitool with enough tools to fix most roadside mechanicals Tools: Quick link holder, hex 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm, torx T10/T25, Phillips, chain breaker, 8/10MM wrench, 4 spoke wrenches, disc brake wedge, rotor truing tool, CO2 inflator | Price: £30.00 / $29.99

Lezyne’s multitools have always been among our favourites so it’s great to see the stealthy black-anodised RAP II tools adding some really neat tweaks. The alloy side plates now include magnetic holders for spare chain split links and the steel tools now get a tough black anti-corrosion coating. The tools are also longer to reach into more awkward places, and the seven different RAP II options now include two with an integrated CNC machined CO2 inflator head. The RAP II 25 also adds a combined pad separator/disc straightener/bottle opener tool plus a Torx 30 and flat-head screwdriver.

Lezyne Multi Chain Pliers A multitool that fills the gaps of other multitools Tools: Integrated quick-link tool, chain breaker, valve core tool, bottle opener, rotor aligner and magnetic holders for two spare quick links | Price: £40.00 / $39.99

There are loads of small multi-tools supplied with bikes - or sometimes even mounted on them like Specialized's SWAT - where you get the Allen keys and Torx wrenches you need but no chain tool. The Multi Chain Pliers are perfect for filling that chain-breaking/joining trailside maintenance gap while also adding pliers for removing/rejoining ‘magic links’ and giving you a magnetic holder to keep your spares safe. Add valve core remover/tightener, rotor straightener and the always useful bottle opener and this is a really neat, lightweight second tool to complete your kit without overlapping what you already have.

Lezyne Macro Easy GPS Small and simple GPS unit with an epic battery life Dimensions: Computer 42.9mm (W) x 67.8mm (L) x 27.5mm (H) Screen: 31.7mm (W) x 40.1mm (L) | Weight: 63g | Price: £80.00 / $79.99

The Lezyne GPS range has been getting bigger, more comprehensive and more complicated with every season and now includes some proper powerhouse computers, but they aren’t always the easiest to sync or navigate. As the name suggests though the Macro Easy is a stripped back unit designed to be as user friendly as possible. It’ll still connect to Bluetooth sensors including heart rate monitors, it’ll record and display all the essential ride stats and it’ll give you breadcrumb navigation, too. While it doesn’t phone link you can still upload to Strava etc. via the Lezyne website and keeping things simple gives a massive 28hr run time at just over 60g in weight and 68mm x 43mm in size.

Lezyne Gravel digital drive Max pressure: 100 PSI | Price: £80.00 / $79.99

If gravel bikes are somewhere between mountain biking and road then it makes sense that a gravel-targeted track pump uses a mid-sized barrel and piston that can inflate larger-volume tyres fast but won’t burst your arms or temple veins getting past 50psi. Exact pressures are clearly communicated via the upsized digital display that’ll please even the most fanatical tyre firmness tweakers. The screw-on ‘flip’ chuck on the hose gives a secure leak-free connection to either valve type and the barrel and piston are steel for durability with a wooden handle for warm hands and luxury feel. The pump is fully rebuildable for a long life but we’ve had the original road version for years and it’s still going fine. There are full alloy ‘Pro’ versions for £20 more and a plastic handle ‘Sport’ version for £20 less as well as Digital Pressure Over Drive pumps with built-in tubeless compressor tanks.

Another addition to the workshop range is this new black anodised CNC alloy BB Tool. This pro-quality tool comes in four different versions to cover most 39 - 46mm outside diameter bottom bracket bearing cups with the smaller options including a Shimano preload cap tool. Add the CNC Rod (£25) as a high leverage handle to create a super-effective and stylish set.

Lezyne Matrix Team Cage Secure cage with easy access on smaller frames Colours: 6 | Price: £20.00 / $19.99

Lezyne already does 16 different bottle cage options from the rainbow anodised CNC Cage AL to the vice-like grip of the composite of the Flow cage. The Matrix Team cage uses a cleverly shaped cantilever design that holds the bottle firmly but still lets you peel it out sideways to left or right if you’re cramped on space. It comes in six different colour options, too.