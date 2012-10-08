Interbike 2012: New GoPro App for iOS and Android
View live images remotely via smartphone or tablet
GoPro launched impressive Wi-Fi BacPac and Wi-Fi Remote (US$59 for the BacPac only or US$99 with the remote) accessories for its popular 11MP HD Hero2 video camera platform earlier this year. When it's all combined together, users can remotely operate up to fifty cameras at a maximum range of 180m (600ft), thus creating a new world of possibilities in terms of video composition and editing.
However, it's the upcoming iOS and Android apps that really caught our eyes at this year's Interbike show. Set to launch in just a few weeks, GoPro's new apps effectively turn your smartphone or tablet into a powerful remote for the camera, providing a live on-screen look at the camera's field of view, complete recording controls, and a vastly more user-friendly interface for tweaking settings such as metering, focus, and sound levels than the HD Hero2's tiny LCD screen.
Additionally, users will also be able to transfer stored video files from the camera's memory card to the phone or tablet wirelessly and then instantly upload the content to the web for nearly real-time posts. GoPro says the maximum resolution in this case is only WXGA (800x480 pixels), though.
Slated release for the new app is Autumn 2012 – in other words, any day now.
