Interbike 2012: New GoPro App for iOS and Android

Image 1 of 4 GoPro's latest US$299 HD Hero2 camera shoots 1080p video and 11MP still images, both with an impressive 170° field of view. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 4 While other competitors continue to emerge in the hotly contested action video camera market, few can offer such a comprehensive suite of accessories. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 4 GoPro's HD Hero2 cameras can be joined together in a special case for shooting 3D video. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 4 The upcoming GoPro smartphone and tablet app will provide users with a remote viewfinder, full controls, and easy manipulation of various camera settings such as metering and focus. In addition, users will also be able to upload files from the camera to the phone or tablet for nearly instant uploads. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

GoPro launched impressive Wi-Fi BacPac and Wi-Fi Remote (US$59 for the BacPac only or US$99 with the remote) accessories for its popular 11MP HD Hero2 video camera platform earlier this year. When it's all combined together, users can remotely operate up to fifty cameras at a maximum range of 180m (600ft), thus creating a new world of possibilities in terms of video composition and editing.

However, it's the upcoming iOS and Android apps that really caught our eyes at this year's Interbike show. Set to launch in just a few weeks, GoPro's new apps effectively turn your smartphone or tablet into a powerful remote for the camera, providing a live on-screen look at the camera's field of view, complete recording controls, and a vastly more user-friendly interface for tweaking settings such as metering, focus, and sound levels than the HD Hero2's tiny LCD screen.

Additionally, users will also be able to transfer stored video files from the camera's memory card to the phone or tablet wirelessly and then instantly upload the content to the web for nearly real-time posts. GoPro says the maximum resolution in this case is only WXGA (800x480 pixels), though.

Slated release for the new app is Autumn 2012 – in other words, any day now.