Index: Operación Puerto trial 2013

Eufemiano Fuentes was at the center of Operacion Puerto (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Operación Puerto started out as an action by the Spanish civil guard, who in 2006 were looking into some suspicious activities at a Madrid clinic run by Eufemiano Fuentes - former team doctor for Kelme and, as it has now been revealed, blood doper to the stars.

The civil guard turned up hundreds of bags of blood, doping products and supplies, and coded documents which have linked a number of cyclists to the doping ring.

Unfortunately, the Spanish justice system intervened for six full years, ruling that since there was no law in Spain at the time against doping, the activities were not illegal.

The dossier of evidence, the bags of blood and the WADA code violations have only resulted in a handful of suspensions: Ivan Basso, Michele Scarponi, Jan Ullrich... the list is much shorter than the list of code names in the documents.

The case was finally revived in 2013, when Fuentes, his sister Yolanda and pro team personnel Manolo Saiz (Liberty Seguros), Vicente Belda and José Ignacio Labarta went on trial for violations against public health.

Defense says Fuentes acted inside Spanish law - April 2, 2013

Fuentes willing to give up client list - March 21, 2013

Report: All Operacion Puerto blood bags located - March 20, 2013

Operación Puerto prosecutor dismantles Fuentes defense in final arguments - March 15, 2013

Puerto prosecutor insists on two-year sentences for Fuentes and associates - March 12, 2013

Top 10 quotes from the Operacion Puerto trial - March 7, 2013

Puerto trial: Fuentes panicked over lack of supplies for Basso - March 6, 2013

Puerto: Fuentes discusses 'marker pens' and 'hair loss' with Botero - March 6, 2013

Contador: Puerto trial should “clarify everything for once and for all” - March 5, 2013

Fuentes' own witness harms defence - March 4, 2013

Puerto: Serrano attempted to use Fuentes as translator - February 22, 2013

Katusha provisionally suspends Vicioso for failure to appear in Operacion Puerto trial - February 20, 2013

51 Puerto blood bags remain unlocated - February 20, 2013

Operacion Puerto trial: Hamilton outlines doping and blood transfusion program - February 19, 2013

Puerto trial: Liberty Seguros manager had authorization for corticoids seized by police - February 19, 2013

Contador excused from Operacion Puerto testimony - February 19, 2013

Operación Puerto: Transfusions “could have led to deaths” says expert - February 15, 2013

Manzano delivers shocking evidence at Puerto trial - February 13, 2013

Report: Basso agreed to pay Fuentes $94,000 for doping - February 12, 2013

Operacion Puerto trial: Beloki, Etxebarria and Osa deny links with Fuentes - February 12, 2013

Riis stays reticent on Operacion Puerto - February 12, 2013

Report: Basso agreed to pay Fuentes $94,000 for doping - February 12, 2013

Jaksche provides damning testimony against Fuentes and Saiz - February 11, 2013

Prudhomme wants more revelations from Puerto trial - February 8, 2013

Cancellara denies Dr. Fuentes links - February 8, 2013

Doubts over health standards used by Puerto defendants - February 5, 2013

Team Blanco suspend Luis Leon Sanchez - February 2, 2013

Saiz plays down his links with Fuentes in Operacion Puerto - February 1, 2013

Operacion Puerto trial: Fuentes goes on the attack - January 31, 2013

Ivan Basso: "I've regained my dignity" - January 29, 2013

Fuentes: we gave transfusions for health reasons - January 29, 2013

Delays mark start of Operación Puerto hearing - January 28, 2013

Top riders to testify during Puerto trial - January 25, 2013

Saiz reacts to Operación Puerto developments - November 24, 2012

Operación Puerto revived, Fuentes facing jail - November 23, 2012

For older stories on the original investigation, visit our previous Operación Puerto archive page.