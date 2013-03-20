Index: Operación Puerto trial 2013
Cyclingnews' full coverage of the Madrid court case
Operación Puerto started out as an action by the Spanish civil guard, who in 2006 were looking into some suspicious activities at a Madrid clinic run by Eufemiano Fuentes - former team doctor for Kelme and, as it has now been revealed, blood doper to the stars.
Related Articles
The civil guard turned up hundreds of bags of blood, doping products and supplies, and coded documents which have linked a number of cyclists to the doping ring.
Unfortunately, the Spanish justice system intervened for six full years, ruling that since there was no law in Spain at the time against doping, the activities were not illegal.
The dossier of evidence, the bags of blood and the WADA code violations have only resulted in a handful of suspensions: Ivan Basso, Michele Scarponi, Jan Ullrich... the list is much shorter than the list of code names in the documents.
The case was finally revived in 2013, when Fuentes, his sister Yolanda and pro team personnel Manolo Saiz (Liberty Seguros), Vicente Belda and José Ignacio Labarta went on trial for violations against public health.
Defense says Fuentes acted inside Spanish law - April 2, 2013
Fuentes willing to give up client list - March 21, 2013
Report: All Operacion Puerto blood bags located - March 20, 2013
Operación Puerto prosecutor dismantles Fuentes defense in final arguments - March 15, 2013
Puerto prosecutor insists on two-year sentences for Fuentes and associates - March 12, 2013
Top 10 quotes from the Operacion Puerto trial - March 7, 2013
Puerto trial: Fuentes panicked over lack of supplies for Basso - March 6, 2013
Puerto: Fuentes discusses 'marker pens' and 'hair loss' with Botero - March 6, 2013
Contador: Puerto trial should “clarify everything for once and for all” - March 5, 2013
Fuentes' own witness harms defence - March 4, 2013
Puerto: Serrano attempted to use Fuentes as translator - February 22, 2013
Katusha provisionally suspends Vicioso for failure to appear in Operacion Puerto trial - February 20, 2013
51 Puerto blood bags remain unlocated - February 20, 2013
Operacion Puerto trial: Hamilton outlines doping and blood transfusion program - February 19, 2013
Puerto trial: Liberty Seguros manager had authorization for corticoids seized by police - February 19, 2013
Contador excused from Operacion Puerto testimony - February 19, 2013
Operación Puerto: Transfusions “could have led to deaths” says expert - February 15, 2013
Manzano delivers shocking evidence at Puerto trial - February 13, 2013
Report: Basso agreed to pay Fuentes $94,000 for doping - February 12, 2013
Operacion Puerto trial: Beloki, Etxebarria and Osa deny links with Fuentes - February 12, 2013
Riis stays reticent on Operacion Puerto - February 12, 2013
Report: Basso agreed to pay Fuentes $94,000 for doping - February 12, 2013
Jaksche provides damning testimony against Fuentes and Saiz - February 11, 2013
Prudhomme wants more revelations from Puerto trial - February 8, 2013
Cancellara denies Dr. Fuentes links - February 8, 2013
Doubts over health standards used by Puerto defendants - February 5, 2013
Team Blanco suspend Luis Leon Sanchez - February 2, 2013
Saiz plays down his links with Fuentes in Operacion Puerto - February 1, 2013
Operacion Puerto trial: Fuentes goes on the attack - January 31, 2013
Ivan Basso: "I've regained my dignity" - January 29, 2013
Fuentes: we gave transfusions for health reasons - January 29, 2013
Delays mark start of Operación Puerto hearing - January 28, 2013
Top riders to testify during Puerto trial - January 25, 2013
Saiz reacts to Operación Puerto developments - November 24, 2012
Operación Puerto revived, Fuentes facing jail - November 23, 2012
For older stories on the original investigation, visit our previous Operación Puerto archive page.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy