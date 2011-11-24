Saiz reacts to Operación Puerto developments

Saiz in happier times (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner)

Former sporting director Manolo Saiz reacted to the news that the Operación Puerto investigation is moving towards a conclusion now that the case is being moved to a criminal court.

It was revealed yesterday that Saiz and six others, including Doctor Eufemiano Fuentes, will face charges for crimes against public health for their roles in the doping scandal that first broke in 2006. Dozens of professional cyclists are said to have been connected to the case and all seven parties could face bans and sentences of up to two years in jail if found guilty if and when the case comes to trial at some point in 2012.

But a defiant Saiz claimed on Twitter: "I thank you for all your support, but today is a happy day for me. For the first time in six years I see the goal towards which my lawyers and I have both struggled. There is little to disprove my innocence and we will unmask the real culprits in this story."