‘It’s just bike racing’ - Ben Healy on being caught on Tour de France stage 14 final climb

By
published

Irishman awarded most combative rider for his solo attack

EF Education - EasyPost team's Irish rider Ben Healy cycles in a lone breakaway in the final ascent of Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet during the 14th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 151,9 km between Pau and Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, in the Pyrenees mountains in southwestern France, on July 13, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) attacks on Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spending the day in the breakaway, Ben Healy launched a solo attack in a bid for glory on the Tour de France stage 14 in the Pyrenees on Saturday.  The Irishman hit the bottom of the final climb, the Pla d’Adet (10.6km at 7.9%) wIrishman awarded most combative rider for his solo attackith just over a minute to the yellow-jersey group that was on a mission to get the time bonus seconds at the finish line. 

But Healy was caught by yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar and his UAE teammate Adam Yates, and the hope for a stage victory had to be postponed to another day.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 