The longest, fastest day - Milan-San Remo 2024 gallery

The peloton winding its way along the Mediterranean coastline.

For fans, Milan-San Remo is all about perspective. It’s either the longest day of the year, or the most exciting half-hour of cycling you could dream of.

The 2024 Milan-San Remo followed a similar pattern to previous editions; the slow build, intensifying and finally exploding in the final minutes. Added to this was the excitement of Tadej Pogačar doing all he could to win his sixth monument and the infernal pace of the peloton over the 288 kilometres.

The race is characterised by the route’s charming Italian villages, the strikingly beautiful Mediterranean coast and its classic finish on the Via Roma in San Remo. Here are the best images from the first monument of the season.

Photographer Zac Williams, shooting for photo agency SWpix, captured some of the most unique and characterful moments of the race, and below are some of our favourite shots.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

One man was attracting lots of attention at the start in Pavia.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) with a focussed demeanour as he made his way to sign on.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

World champion Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) waiting to make his season debut.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Australian Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) would go on to take his best result at La Primavera.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Tadej Pogacar bore the weight of great expectation ahead of the race start

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Young Mexican Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) was expected to play a key role supporting Tadej Pogačar.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Home favourite Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The peloton riding through a village in an early part of the race.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The breakaway on its way towards the Mediterranean.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The peloton put on a solid pace all day, never letting the break get more than three minutes.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Groupama-FDJ speed through a town, all working to support leader and monument debutant Laurence Pithie.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The breakaway was full of experienced Italian baroudeurs, including four-time Milan-San Remo attacker Alessandro Tonelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané)

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The sea air becomes more evident for the riders as they head towards the Passo del Turchino.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Van der Poel's Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Silvan Dillier (left) spent most of the day on the front of the bunch.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The breakaway worked well together all day, making it as far as the Cipressa.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Fans enjoyed the spectacle on a pleasant spring day.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The peloton strung out with Dillier still at the head.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

After 150 kilometres, the finale looms closer as the peloton finally makes it to the Mediterranean coastline.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

UAE Team Emirates turned up the pace on the Cipressa through Isaac del Toro.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

After 288 kilometres of racing, the sprint is launched on the Via Roma.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Victory for Philipsen. Heartbreak for Matthews.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The Belgian celebrates his win with the team.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The disappointment was etched on Matthews' face.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Pogačar did all he could, but had to settle for third.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Selfie time for the three friends on the podium.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

After a long day in the saddle, it's time to celebrate.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Philipsen proudly holds the trophy after winning his first monument.