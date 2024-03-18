The longest, fastest day - Milan-San Remo 2024 gallery

By Dan Challis
published

All the best photos as Jasper Philipsen sprinted to the win in La Primavera

Milan-San Remo 2024
The peloton winding its way along the Mediterranean coastline. (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

For fans, Milan-San Remo is all about perspective. It’s either the longest day of the year, or the most exciting half-hour of cycling you could dream of.

The 2024 Milan-San Remo followed a similar pattern to previous editions; the slow build, intensifying and finally exploding in the final minutes. Added to this was the excitement of Tadej Pogačar doing all he could to win his sixth monument and the infernal pace of the peloton over the 288 kilometres.

The race is characterised by the route’s charming Italian villages, the strikingly beautiful Mediterranean coast and its classic finish on the Via Roma in San Remo. Here are the best images from the first monument of the season.

Photographer Zac Williams, shooting for photo agency SWpix, captured some of the most unique and characterful moments of the race, and below are some of our favourite shots.

Join Cyclingnews

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

One man was attracting lots of attention at the start in Pavia.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) with a focussed demeanour as he made his way to sign on.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

World champion Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) waiting to make his season debut.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Australian Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) would go on to take his best result at La Primavera.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 16/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Milan San Remo - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Tadej Pogacar bore the weight of great expectation ahead of the race start

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Young Mexican Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) was expected to play a key role supporting Tadej Pogačar.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Home favourite Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)

Join Cyclingnews

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The peloton riding through a village in an early part of the race.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 16/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Milan San Remo - The breakaway.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The breakaway on its way towards the Mediterranean.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The peloton put on a solid pace all day, never letting the break get more than three minutes.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Groupama-FDJ speed through a town, all working to support leader and monument debutant Laurence Pithie.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The breakaway was full of experienced Italian baroudeurs, including four-time Milan-San Remo attacker Alessandro Tonelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané)

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The sea air becomes more evident for the riders as they head towards the Passo del Turchino.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Van der Poel's Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Silvan Dillier (left) spent most of the day on the front of the bunch.

Join Cyclingnews

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The breakaway worked well together all day, making it as far as the Cipressa.

Fans enjoying Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Fans enjoyed the spectacle on a pleasant spring day.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The peloton strung out with Dillier still at the head.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

After 150 kilometres, the finale looms closer as the peloton finally makes it to the Mediterranean coastline.

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 16/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Milan San Remo - UAE Team Emirates.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

UAE Team Emirates turned up the pace on the Cipressa through Isaac del Toro.

Join Cyclingnews

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

After 288 kilometres of racing, the sprint is launched on the Via Roma.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Victory for Philipsen. Heartbreak for Matthews.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 16/03/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Milan San Remo - Jasper Philippsen, Alpecin Deceuninck, wins the 2024 Milan San Remo.

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The Belgian celebrates his win with the team.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

The disappointment was etched on Matthews' face.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Pogačar did all he could, but had to settle for third.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Selfie time for the three friends on the podium.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

After a long day in the saddle, it's time to celebrate.

Milan-San Remo 2024

(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWPix.com)

Philipsen proudly holds the trophy after winning his first monument.

Join Cyclingnews

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1