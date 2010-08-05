Trending

Gran Premio Industria e Commercio Artigianato Carnaghese startlist

First leg of an Italian one-day double header

Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Francesco Ginanni (Ita)
2Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita)
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa)
4Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven)
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven)
6Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col)
8Cameron Wurf (Aus)

Liquigas-Doimo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Ivan Basso (Ita)
12Francesco Bellotti (Ita)
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita)
14Kristijan Koren (Slo)
15Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr)
16Manuel Quinziato (Ita)
17Juraj Sagan (Svk)
18Elia Viviani (Ita)

Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Rafai Chtioui (Tun)
22Paolo Ciavatta (Ita)
23Alessandro Donati (Ita)
24Francesco Failli (Ita)
25Alessandro Fantini (Ita)
26Ruggero Marzoli (Ita)
27Luca Pierfelici (Ita)
28Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita)

Carmiooro NGC
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra)
32Diego Genovesi (Ita)
33Jure Kocjan (Slo)
34Andrea Piechele (Ita)
35Antonio Quadranti (Ita)
36Alessandro Raisoni (Ita)
37Aristide Ratti (Ita)
38Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)

Ceramica Flaminia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Paolo Bailetti (Ita)
42Donato Cannone (Ita)
43Daniele Colli (Ita)
44Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita)
45Massimiliano Gentili (Ita)
46Leonardo Giordani (Ita)
47Edoardo Girardi (Ita)
48Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita)

Colnago - CSF Inox
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)
53Alberto Contoli (Ita)
54Michele Gaia (Ita)
55Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
58Simone Stortoni (Ita)

De Rosa - Stac Plastic
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Cristiano Benenati (Ita)
62Stefano Borchi (Ita)
63Giorgio Brambilla (Ita)
64Marco Cattaneo (Ita)
65Claudio Corioni (Ita)
66Claudio Cucinotta (Ita)
67Giairo Ermeti (Ita)
68Roberto Ferrari (Ita )

ISD - Neri
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Diego Caccia (Ita)
72Paolo Centra (Ita)
73Simon Clarke (Aus)
74Oscar Gatto (Ita)
75Bartosz Huzarski (Pol)
76Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita)
77Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
78Emanuele Vona (Ita)

Adria Mobil
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Kristjan Fajt (Slo)
82Matej Gnezda (Slo)
83Aljaz Hocevar (Slo)
84Blaz Jarc (Slo)
85Uros Murn (Slo)
86Tomasz Nose (Slo)
87Marino Palandri (Ita)
88Jure Zagar (Slo)

Amore & Vita - Conad
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Fausto Fognini (Ita)
92Tyron Giorgieri (Ita)
93Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr)
94Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr)
95Konstantin Volik (Uzb)
96Kristof Vollon (Bel)
97Andrea Zanetti (Ita)

Atlas Personal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Michael Baer (Swi)
102Nicolas Baldo (Fra)
103Marius Bernatonis (Ltu)
104Bruno Guggisberg (Swi)
105Peter Kusztor (Hun)
106Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)
107Florian Salzinger (Ger)
108Frank Scherzinger (Ger)

Kalev Chocolate Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Ivan Belotti (Ita)
122Alessandro Bertuola (Ita)
123Fabio Donesana (Ita)
125Simas Kondrotas (Ltu)
126Viesturs Luksevics (Lat)
127Martin Puusepp (Est)

Meridiana Kamen Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Marin Andelini (Cro)
132Marko Ivancic (Cro)
133Nicola D'andrea (Ita)
134Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita)
135Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)
136Bruno Radotic (Cro)
137Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
138Stefano Usai (Ita)

Price - Custom Bikes
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Loic Aubert (Swi)
142Daniel Henggeler (Swi)
143David Locher (Swi)
144Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi)
145Elias Schmaeh (Swi)
146Nicolas Schnyder (Swi)
147Hubert Schwab (Swi)
148Fabien Wolf (Swi)

Tecnofilm - Betonexpressz 2000
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Adriano Angeloni (Ita)
152Marco Carletti (Ita)
155Walter Proch (Ita)
156Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg)
157Emanuele Rizza (Ita)

Vorarlberg - Corratec
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Sebastian Baldauf (Ger)
162Josef Benetseder (Aut)
163Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita)
164Clemens Fankhauser (Aut)
165Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
166Dominik Hrinkow (Aut)
168Rene Weissinger (Ger)

Zheroquadro Radenska
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Andi Bajc (Slo)
172Manuele Caddeo (Ita)
173Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita)
174Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
175Matija Kvasina (Cro)
176Bostjan Rezman (Slo)
177Klemen Stimulak (Slo)
178David Tratnik (Slo)