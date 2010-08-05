Gran Premio Industria e Commercio Artigianato Carnaghese startlist
First leg of an Italian one-day double header
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita)
|2
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita)
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa)
|4
|Carlos Jose Ochoa (Ven)
|5
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven)
|6
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col)
|8
|Cameron Wurf (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita)
|12
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita)
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita)
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo)
|15
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr)
|16
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita)
|17
|Juraj Sagan (Svk)
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun)
|22
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita)
|23
|Alessandro Donati (Ita)
|24
|Francesco Failli (Ita)
|25
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita)
|26
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita)
|27
|Luca Pierfelici (Ita)
|28
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra)
|32
|Diego Genovesi (Ita)
|33
|Jure Kocjan (Slo)
|34
|Andrea Piechele (Ita)
|35
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita)
|36
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita)
|37
|Aristide Ratti (Ita)
|38
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita)
|42
|Donato Cannone (Ita)
|43
|Daniele Colli (Ita)
|44
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita)
|45
|Massimiliano Gentili (Ita)
|46
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita)
|47
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita)
|48
|Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita)
|53
|Alberto Contoli (Ita)
|54
|Michele Gaia (Ita)
|55
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita)
|58
|Simone Stortoni (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita)
|62
|Stefano Borchi (Ita)
|63
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita)
|64
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita)
|65
|Claudio Corioni (Ita)
|66
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita)
|67
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita)
|68
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita )
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Diego Caccia (Ita)
|72
|Paolo Centra (Ita)
|73
|Simon Clarke (Aus)
|74
|Oscar Gatto (Ita)
|75
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol)
|76
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita)
|77
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|78
|Emanuele Vona (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo)
|82
|Matej Gnezda (Slo)
|83
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo)
|84
|Blaz Jarc (Slo)
|85
|Uros Murn (Slo)
|86
|Tomasz Nose (Slo)
|87
|Marino Palandri (Ita)
|88
|Jure Zagar (Slo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Fausto Fognini (Ita)
|92
|Tyron Giorgieri (Ita)
|93
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr)
|94
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr)
|95
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb)
|96
|Kristof Vollon (Bel)
|97
|Andrea Zanetti (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Michael Baer (Swi)
|102
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra)
|103
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu)
|104
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi)
|105
|Peter Kusztor (Hun)
|106
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi)
|107
|Florian Salzinger (Ger)
|108
|Frank Scherzinger (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Fausto Fognini (Ita)
|92
|Tyron Giorgieri (Ita)
|93
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr)
|94
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr)
|95
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb)
|96
|Kristof Vollon (Bel)
|97
|Andrea Zanetti (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Ivan Belotti (Ita)
|122
|Alessandro Bertuola (Ita)
|123
|Fabio Donesana (Ita)
|125
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu)
|126
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat)
|127
|Martin Puusepp (Est)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Marin Andelini (Cro)
|132
|Marko Ivancic (Cro)
|133
|Nicola D'andrea (Ita)
|134
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita)
|135
|Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)
|136
|Bruno Radotic (Cro)
|137
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col)
|138
|Stefano Usai (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Loic Aubert (Swi)
|142
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi)
|143
|David Locher (Swi)
|144
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi)
|145
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi)
|146
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi)
|147
|Hubert Schwab (Swi)
|148
|Fabien Wolf (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita)
|152
|Marco Carletti (Ita)
|155
|Walter Proch (Ita)
|156
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg)
|157
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger)
|162
|Josef Benetseder (Aut)
|163
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita)
|164
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut)
|165
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|166
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut)
|168
|Rene Weissinger (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Andi Bajc (Slo)
|172
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita)
|173
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita)
|174
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus)
|175
|Matija Kvasina (Cro)
|176
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo)
|177
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo)
|178
|David Tratnik (Slo)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy