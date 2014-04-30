Giro d’Italia 2014: 9 days to go

Image 1 of 104 2013 Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 104 Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 104 Mark Cavendish and Paul Smith (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 104 Ryder Hesjedal gives the thumbs up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 104 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins the opening stage of the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 104 Mark Cavendish is the first Giro d'Italia race leader of 2013 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 104 The Giro d'Italia starts in Naples on Saturaday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 104 Giro d'Italia 2013: The start in Naples (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 104 Mark Cavendish sits in the Omega Pharma - Quick Step train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 104 Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) moved into the leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 104 Champagne time for Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 104 Luca Paolini (Katusha) in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 104 Luca Paolini (Katusha) made his Giro d'Italia debut in fine fashion with a solo victory on stage 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 104 Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 104 It was a tough day in the saddle for Giro leader Luca Paolini, but the 36-year-old Italian remains in the maglia rosa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 104 Stage 4 did not go to plan for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) as he lost 17 seconds to his GC rivals. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 104 The Movistar team relax ahead of stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 104 Giro d'Italia stage 5 winner John Degenkolb (Team Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 104 Maglia rosa wearer Luca Paolini (Katusha) celebrates another day in the Giro lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 104 Do you think John Degenkolb (Team Argos-Shimano) is happy about his first Giro stage victory? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 104 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) hits the line first (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 104 Fabio Aru (Astana) leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 104 The color-coordinated French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 104 GC leader Luca Paolini and mountains leader Giovanni Visconti ham it up before stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 104 The classification leaders at the start of stage 6 (L-R): Luca Paolini, Giovanni Visconti, Fabio Aru and John Degenkolb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 104 A very banged-up Laurent Pichon (FDJ) soldiers on at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 104 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) beat Viviani and Bouhanni (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 104 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) savours his moment in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 104 Taylor Phinney at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 104 Luca Paolini in the maglia rosa before stage 7 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 104 Adam Hansen holds up the Australian flag (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 104 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) wins the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 104 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rounds a bend (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 104 A Cannondale rider crashes on a slippery road (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 104 Ryder Hesjedal struggled on the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 104 Wilco Keldermann (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 104 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) comes over the line in second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 104 Benat Intxausti slipped to 14th in GC (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 104 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) kept his spot in the top ten (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 104 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in pink after stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 104 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 104 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) on his way to the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 104 Matt Goss and Luke Durbridge at the start of the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 104 Cadel Evans (BMC) once again had a strong day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 104 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) was dropped on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 104 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 104 Carlos Betancur (AG2R) thought he'd won the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 104 Cadel Evans (BMC) moved into the red jersey having finished 5th (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 104 New maglia rosa wearer Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the stage 9 start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 104 Rigoberto Uran (Sky Procycling) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 104 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) comes over the line to win stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 104 Cadel Evans battles with Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 104 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) was dropped (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 104 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 104 The Giro d'Italia trophy on display in Cordenons prior to the start of stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 104 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) on his way to winning stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 104 Stage 11 winner Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) flies the Lithuania flag on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 104 Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin - Sharp) wins stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 104 Rafal Majka (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 104 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) adds another maglia rosa to his collection (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 104 Mark Cavendish won the 100th race in his career with today's victory in stage 12 of the Giro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 104 Giro d'Italia leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) makes his way to the podium after stage 12 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 104 Matteo Trentin celebrates his teammate Mark Cavendish's victory in Treviso. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 104 Mark Cavendish prevailed in Treviso on a rainy, miserable day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 104 Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) rues what might have been as he and his breakaway companions were caught within sight of the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 104 Mark Cavendish after winning at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 104 A race moto crashes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 104 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 104 Cavendish and Nibali ride side by side (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 70 of 104 Mark Cavendish takes a corner on stage 13 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 71 of 104 Jack Bobridge picks himself up after crashing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 104 Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) won the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia, finishing first atop the Jafferau (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 104 Another day, another maglia rosa for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 104 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 104 Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 104 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) marks Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 77 of 104 The snow made for some spectacular but cold racing in 2013 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 78 of 104 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team) wins stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 79 of 104 This one is for Tondo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 104 Mark Cavendish turned 28 on the day of the Giro's 16th stage and the race organisation provided the Manxman with a cake (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 104 Maglia rosa Vincenzo Nibali and maglia bianca Carlos Betancur await the start of stage 16 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 82 of 104 Benat Intxausti gives Movistar back-to-back stage victories at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 83 of 104 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) celebrates a stage 17 victory in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 104 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) counts how many stage wins so far this Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 104 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 104 Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 104 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) powers towards the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 104 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 89 of 104 Snow lines the Passo del Tonale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 104 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) at the finish on Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 104 Cadel Evans (BMC) is assisted after finishing in the snow on Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 104 Estonian champion Tanel Kangert worked hard for Astana teammate Vincenzo Nibal on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 104 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes his second stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 94 of 104 Fabio Aru (Astana) at the finish of stage 20 on Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 104 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) receives assistance at the finish of stage 20 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 96 of 104 Giro leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) solos to victory on the final day in the mountains (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 97 of 104 Samuel Sanchez crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 98 of 104 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - Merida) shows the strain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 99 of 104 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) chatting with his team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 100 of 104 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 104 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins the final stage into Brescia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 104 The Giro 2013 podium in Brescia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 104 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is crowned the 2013 Giro d'Italia winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 104 Photo op time for 2013 Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali and his Astana teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With nine days until the Grand Partenza of the 2014 Giro d'Italia Cyclingnews continues it countdown to the race with a gallery of images to look back at the 2013 edition of the Corsa Rosa won by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

Over the next nine days Cyclingnews will countdown to the 2014 Giro d’Italia with up to the minute news, special race and stage previews, exclusive interviews, special photo galleries, pre-race analysis and press conference coverage.

In 2013 Nibali won two stage wins and dominated the race for the pink jersey. He secured victory with a dominate ride in the snow to the final summit finish at Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) finished second overall, 4:43 down on Nibali. Cadel Evans (BMC) was third at 5:52.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claim five stages and the red points jersey.

Snow and cold weather wreck havoc on the race. Stage 19 from Ponte di Legno to Vall Martell was cancelled and other stages were shortened. Riders finished the stage to Tre Cime di Lavaredo covered in snow. It was a demanding edition of the Corsa Rosa but Cyclingnews photographer Tim de Waele captured some dramatic images.

