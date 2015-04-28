Gallery: Spring Classics highlights

Image 1 of 102 Niki Terpstra is exhausted after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 102 Alejandro Valverde sprinting to his third Liège - Bastogne - Liège career win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 102 The peloton rides up the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 102 A climb that can only end in intense pain, the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 102 Alejandro Valverde was the man to beat in the Ardennes this year, At Fleche Wallonne he won a third career title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 102 Julian Alaphilippe was a revelation of the Ardennes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 102 The 2015 Fleche Wallonne podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 102 Philippe Gilbert tries to drop Michael Matthews up the Cauberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali was aggressive during the Ardennes but came up empty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 102 Amstel beer for the Amstel Gold Race podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 102 The sprint for 2015 Amstel Gold Race glory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 102 The 2015 Liège - Bastogne - Liège podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 102 A young fan pays respect to 'Wiggo' at his last race for Team Sky, Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in action at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 102 BMC set the pace at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 102 Nibali and Bardet fight for position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 102 Astana lead the peloton at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 102 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 102 Wilco Kelderman (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 102 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was in total control at Fleche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 102 Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashed in La Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 102 Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 102 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was unable to follow the best at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 102 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) comes out on top in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 102 Fans line the Troisvilles à Inchy as the peloton approaches (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 102 The forest of Arenburg is one of the most iconic sights in cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 102 Michał Kwiatkowski wins the 2015 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 102 The podium at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 102 The spring classics were littered with crashes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 102 Alex Howes (Cannondale Garmin) descending (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack in Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 102 Michał Kwiatkowski after his win in Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 102 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) comes out on top in Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 102 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) defended his La Flèche Wallonne title against Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) and Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 102 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 102 Chris Froome finishes on the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 102 Peter Kennaugh leads the line for Team Sky at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 102 Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 102 Geraint Thomas had an eventful Gent-Wevelgem, crashing first before making the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 102 Luca Paolini (Katusha) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 102 Luca Paolini (Katusha) wins Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 102 Jurgen Roelandts during his long break in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 102 Sep Vanmarcke on the front foot in Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 102 Geert Steegmans's Trek bike is recovered after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 102 Tyler Farrar (MTN) struggles in the conditions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 102 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) shows off his descending skills (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali went on the attack at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 102 The peloton climb the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 102 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) lost ground in the final of Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 102 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 102 The favourites line out for the finale of La Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 102 Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 102 Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) in Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 102 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) wins Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 102 Gilbert attacks on the Cauberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 102 Gilbert attacks and brings Matthews with him (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 102 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) in action at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 102 The 2015 Classics season just wasn't for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 102 Alexander Kristoff and John Degenkolb enjoying the champagne showers of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 102 Luca Paolini (Katusha) celebrates his Gent-Wevelgem win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 102 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) struggling to work out what happened (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 102 The Gent-Wevelgem podium for 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 102 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) mid-way through his impressive crash at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 102 Gert Steegman climbs up the canal bank while his bike has a swim (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 102 The wind saw the peloton split in numerous small groups all day long with plenty of DNF's recorded (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 102 Floating bikes were a thing at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 102 The wind wrecked havoc on Gent-Wevelgem making it one of the most tactical races in recent years (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 102 Niki Terpstra and Alexander Kristoff attacked the peloton to ride clear in the finale of the Tour of Flanders with the Norwegian proving himself as the strongest rider in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 102 A cany ride by Luca Paolini (Katusha) resulted in victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 102 The peloton during the 2015 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 102 Peter Sagan finds himself off the front and the last place he wants to be in the finale of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 102 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was aggressive in the Milan-San Remo finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 102 The 2015 Milan-San Remo podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 102 Philippe Gilbert crosses the line in Milan-San Remo wondering what could have been (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 102 Monument win number one for John Degenkolb in 2015 was Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 102 The emotion of John Degenkolb's face after winning Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 102 Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin) falls hard during Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 102 Its the 2015 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 102 Luca Paolini (Katusha) was very close to leading out Alexander Kristoff to back-to-back Milan-San Remo wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 102 Alexander Kristoff did everything right as he beat Niki Terpstra to the 2015 Tour of Flanders title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 102 Peter Sagan in no man lands as he finishes the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 102 One of the calamtious moments of the Tour of Flanders when a sponsors inflatable arch decided to lose its air mid-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 102 John Degenkolb with Giant-Alpecin teammate Roy Curvers after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 102 There were a few riders who didn't need worry about the train incident at Paris-Roubaix due to being at the front of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 102 Riders squeeze under the quickly closing barriers at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 102 Some riders opted to wait for the train to pass before crossing the tracks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 102 The now famous train incident at Paris-Rouabix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 102 John Degenkolb won his second monument of 2015 at Paris-Rouabix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 102 2015 saw a dry and dusty Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 102 A reminder that cycling is a team sport as Giant-Alpecin post on the Paris-Roubaix podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 102 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on the cobbles for one final time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 102 The 2015 Paris-Roubaix podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 102 Alexander Kristoff after winning the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 102 The Flemish lion was a common sight at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 102 The view from the rear of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 102 Wiggomania was a theme of the cobbled classics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 102 Lots of Flemish support at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 102 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 102 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 102 Bradley Wiggins leading the second group onto the velodrome at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 102 The fans packed the forest of Arenburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 102 Bradley Wiggins was aggressive in his final race with Team Sky at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) brought the curtain down on the Spring Classics with victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège last weekend, with the Spaniard the unquestionable force of the Ardennes.

John Degenkolb's Milan-San Remo win in March signalled the start of a number of memorable performances in the Spring Classics with Geraint Thomas, Luca Paolini, Alexandre Kristoff Jelle Wallays and Michał Kwiatkowski all enjoying victories over the five weeks that followed.

In this gallery Cyclingnews looks back at the action from Milan-San Remo all the way through to Liège-Bastogne-Liège.