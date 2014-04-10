Gallery: Riders preview Paris-Roubaix course

Image 1 of 54 Johan Vansummeren heads up Garmin's team for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 54 UnitedHealthcare tackles the Orchies sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 54 A Team Katusha car out on the pave (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 54 Luca Paolini in the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 54 Paris-Roubaix's Orchies sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 54 Belkin on the cobbles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 54 Garmin Sharp reconning the pave (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 54 Garmin-Sharp rides off into the distance (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 54 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 54 570m of cobbles in the Pave du Moulin de Vertain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 54 Katusha out on the pave getting ready for Sunday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 54 The Moulin de Vertain and its famous windmill behind Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 54 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) floats along the cobbles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 54 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) floats along the cobbles on the Orchies sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 54 Belkin on the Orchies cobbles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 54 Lotto Belisol on the Orchies sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 54 The cobbles of Orchies are quite different from those of Arenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 54 Lotto Belisol heads into the curve in the Orchies sector of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 54 Lotto Belisol rides through the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 54 UnitedHealthcare gets its first look at the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 54 The Trek team previews the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 54 Fabian Cancellara on the Moulin de Vertain sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 54 UnitedHealthcare tackles the Orchies sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 54 A sign directs the way to Orchies (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 54 UnitedHealthcare tackles the Orchies sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 54 Katusha's Luca Paolini rides on the crest of the Arenberg cobbles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 54 Katusha recons the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 54 UnitedHealthcare on the Arenberg cobbles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 54 The smooth part on the right will be fenced off come Sunday in Arenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 54 A sign directs the way to the Arenberg cobbles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 54 Towns along the route celebrate the arrival of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 54 Garmin-Sharp riders get a feel for the Arenberg forest sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 54 Johan Vansummeren leads Garmin down the cobbles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 54 Topsport Vlaandren gets ready for Sunday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 54 Trek gets a feel for the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 54 When you see this bridge, things are about to get serious. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 54 Fabian Cancellara on the cobbles of Arenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 54 A mountain biker is passed by the Trek team in the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 54 These aren't your every day cobbles. These are Paris-Roubaix cobbles. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 54 Johan Vansummeren sticks with the team car on the Orchies sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 54 Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 54 Team Belkin rides past the windmill of the Moulin de Vertain sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 54 Garmin-Sharp previews the course (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 54 The cobbles of the Arenberg forest were recently "cleaned" (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 54 Topsport Vlaanderen speeds through the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 54 Lotto Belisol riders pick their lines on the Arenberg forest cobbles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 54 UnitedHealthcare gets ready for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 54 The horrible cobbles of the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 54 Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke is a prime contender for Sunday (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 54 Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) previews the course for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 54 Trek gets ready for battle (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 54 Grass grows in between the cobbles of the Arenberg forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 53 of 54 Lotto Belisol on the Orchies cobbles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 54 of 54 The cobbles of Moulin de Vertain are smoother, but no picnic. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The pavé of Paris-Roubaix are the most challenging stretches of "road" the professional peloton will race over at any point in the season, and each of the 28 sectors has its own character. The steepness of the slope from crown to ditch, the unevenness of the stones, and the amount of grass growing in between each cobble all combine with the weather to create and ever changing canvas of agony for the riders.

Most of the teams of this year's Paris-Roubaix headed out on Thursday for their reconnaissance of the course, as showers are predicted for Friday. The last truly wet edition of the race was way back in 2002, when Johan Museeuw crossed the line caked in mud but victorious. For more than a decade it has been dust rather than mud, wind instead of rain, which has wrecked havoc on the riders. It looks to be more of the same this year, with 19C and mostly sunny skies predicted for race day.

The preview of the cobbled sectors is therefore extremely important for Paris-Roubaix. The Arenberg forest, the first five star sector, comes at kilometer 161.5km, and at 2,400m in length, it is always crucial.

The rapid-fire trio of sectors near Orchies, the five star Mons-en-Pévèle and the Le Carrefour de l'Arbre are also important places to see, and sites of winning moves over the years. Enjoy this gallery of the riders previewing the course.