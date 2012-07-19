Gallery: Pyrenean panorama

Image 1 of 37
The Col d'Aubisque is the second-most visited peak in the Tour's history
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37
A helicopter gets a bird's-eye-view of the action on the Col d'Aubisque
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37
Sky snake their way up the Col du Tourmalet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 37
Stunning views... shame about the ride
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 37
The riders get strung out on the descent of the Col d'Aubisque
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 37
A sea of humanity greeted the peloton on Stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37
Sky lead the peloton up the Tourmalet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37
Chalets on the way to the Tourmalet's peak
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37
BMC's Philippe Gilbert, a mere speck in relation to the geographical giants around him
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 37
There is of course, a much easier way to ascend the Col du Tourmalet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 37
Maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins (Sky) works his way up the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 37
The Col d'Aubisque stands at 1709m
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37
Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) was in too much pain to enjoy the view behind him
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 37
The magnificent Col d'Aubisque, first climbed during the 1910 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 37
The long and windy road up the Col du Tourmalet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 37
A look at the thousands of fans which lined the mountainous route between Pau and Bagnères-de-Luchon
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 37
Simone Stortone (Lampre-ISD) claimed a top-10 finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 37
Want to stake your claim on the Tourmalet? Then you'll need to camp overnight
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37
Sprinters like Tyler Farrar suffered in the heat in addition to the punishing climbs on Stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 37
It's not a campervan convention, it's the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 37
The valley below the Col du Tourmalet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 37
The descent of the Col d'Aubisque
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 37
Fans get into the spirit of the mountains
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 37
The peloton rides up the 1489 metre Col d'Aspin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 37
The steepness of the peaks results in erosion, with grasses doing their best to hold on amongst the scree
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 37
A helicopter keeps an eye on Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 37
Plenty of support and encouragement for the peloton on the Tourmalet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 37
A clear day in the Pyrenees but there is no rest on the Tourmalet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 37
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) work their way through the crowds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 37
The Col du Tourmalet in the distance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 37
Have campervan, will visit the Tour de France...
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 37
Hundreds of millions of years of tectonic forces have carved their mark on the Col d'Aubisque's granite peak
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 37
Best not to count the pedal strokes up the 2115 metre climb up the Tourmalet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 37
The cafe in the middle of the picture is a museum dedicated to Tour de France memorabilia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 37
Voeckler somehow had the energy to remain animated throughout the day's climbs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 37
And it's another switchback...
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 37
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) en-route to stage 16 victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
It is the Circle of Death - 6882 metres of climbing on the hardest day of the
Tour de France in the mighty Pyrenees.
Where life can be breathed into general classification hopes, but also where they flounder in a painful end.
Stage 16 of the 99th's edition of the Tour linked the the Col d'Aubisque, Col du Tourmalet, Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde. It's a rareity, when you consider the last time that the fearsome quartet were combined was in 1998. Prior to that in 1938, 1949, 1980 and 1983.
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) reigned supreme, Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome fought off the attacks of Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Cadel Evans officially said goodbye to any hopes he had of making the podium in the year of his title defence. Plenty of others just did their best to survive knowing there's only four more days until Paris.
Both beautiful and savage, we celebrate the Circle of Death. Click here for the gallery.