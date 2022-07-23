One of the most forward-thinking TT bikes in the peloton? Israel-Premier Tech's new Factor Hanzo
By Will Jones Contributions from Peter Stuart published
Factor's new Hanzo claims to push the new UCI aero design regulations to the limit
Israel-Premier Tech brought their new Hanzo time trial machine to the 2022 Tour de France, and with stage 20's final race against the clock fast approaching, its time to shine is almost here.
Designed, Factor says, to legally exploit every millimetre of the most recent UCI design rules, the company claim it is faster and more aero efficient than not only the preceding Slick model, but also even non-UCI legal TT and triathlon designs.
It says the frontal area has been reduced by as much as 60% (depending on specific setup) by designing a one-piece combined fork, external steerer and extensions riser support, and making the leading edges extremely thin. In combination with the head tube, the fork forms an airfoil, beginning to moderate the airflow across the bike and rider.
The fork legs arc away from the front wheel, in a style reminiscent of the recent Hope HB.T Olympic track bike. The seat stays are on the limit of the UCI's rules controlling their width apart, and do a similar job at the back, together passing air over the bike and rider as quickly and efficiently as possible. They further aid aerodynamics by creating additional room around the spinning wheels for disturbed air to pass through.
The frame is finished with a striking geometric web-like pattern and rainbow-coloured representations of the Israel Start Up Nation's star logo. It's kitted out with a mostly Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed groupset, because although the team have some 12-speed-equipped bikes, there aren't enough for all riders yet. To maintain compatibility, it was simpler to remain with 11-speed drivetrains for now.
There are two deviations from the standard Shimano spec. The first is found at the Rotor Aldhu crankset fitted with Rotor INspider power meter, and the second is at the rear derailleur, where the team's CeramicSpeed partnership means they're running the OSPW Aero oversized pulley wheel system, with its aero cover painted in the Danish flag to mark the Danish grand départ.
Wheels are from Factor's house brand, Black Inc. Both are tubeless ready, with the Zero Disc at the rear, and the as-yet-unreleased 80mm deep Eighty wheel at the front. Tyres are Maxxis, and the riders will use clinchers with inner tubes for the time trials, with most riders choosing tubeless for all other stages. A few still insist on tubulars, but they are in the minority. Certain riders will even have tyre inserts fitted for practicality.
The saddle is Selle Italia's Watt Carbonio Superflow, and the team use Hammerhead Karoo 2 GPS units.
Scroll on down to see our detailed gallery of the new Factor Hanzo.
|Frame
|Factor Hanzo Toray & Nippon Graphite Pan-Based Fibre, Special Factor Wide Stance Fork
|Groupset
|Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9170 11-speed, 11-30
|Brakes
|Shimano Dura-Ace 9170 disc
|Wheelset
|Black Inc Eighty front wheel, and Zero disc wheel
|Tyres
|Maxxis clincher
|Inner tubes
|Maxxis
|Handlebar
|Factor Hanzo base bar, Black Inc extensions
|Stem
|Factor Hanzo integrated bar and stem
|Chainset
|Rotor Aldhu 172.5mm
|Power meter
|Rotor INspider
|Pedals
|Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
|Saddle
|Selle Italia Watt Kit Carbonio Superflow
|Bottle cages
|Elite Kit Crono CX Carbon
|Bottles
|Elite Crono
|Bar tape
|Grip tape only
|Computer
|Hammerhead Karoo 2
|Chainrings
|58/44
