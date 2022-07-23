One of the most forward-thinking TT bikes in the peloton? Israel-Premier Tech's new Factor Hanzo

Factor claim the Hanzo is faster than even non-UCI legal triathlon and time trial designs

Israel-Premier Tech brought their new Hanzo time trial machine to the 2022 Tour de France, and with stage 20's final race against the clock fast approaching, its time to shine is almost here.

Designed, Factor says, to legally exploit every millimetre of the most recent UCI design rules, the company claim it is faster and more aero efficient than not only the preceding Slick model, but also even non-UCI legal TT and triathlon designs.

It says the frontal area has been reduced by as much as 60% (depending on specific setup) by designing a one-piece combined fork, external steerer and extensions riser support, and making the leading edges extremely thin. In combination with the head tube, the fork forms an airfoil, beginning to moderate the airflow across the bike and rider.

The fork legs arc away from the front wheel, in a style reminiscent of the recent Hope HB.T Olympic track bike. The seat stays are on the limit of the UCI's rules controlling their width apart, and do a similar job at the back, together passing air over the bike and rider as quickly and efficiently as possible. They further aid aerodynamics by creating additional room around the spinning wheels for disturbed air to pass through.

The frame is finished with a striking geometric web-like pattern and rainbow-coloured representations of the Israel Start Up Nation's star logo. It's kitted out with a mostly Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 11-speed groupset, because although the team have some 12-speed-equipped bikes, there aren't enough for all riders yet. To maintain compatibility, it was simpler to remain with 11-speed drivetrains for now.

There are two deviations from the standard Shimano spec. The first is found at the Rotor Aldhu crankset fitted with Rotor INspider power meter, and the second is at the rear derailleur, where the team's CeramicSpeed partnership means they're running the OSPW Aero oversized pulley wheel system, with its aero cover painted in the Danish flag to mark the Danish grand départ.

Wheels are from Factor's house brand, Black Inc. Both are tubeless ready, with the Zero Disc at the rear, and the as-yet-unreleased 80mm deep Eighty wheel at the front. Tyres are Maxxis, and the riders will use clinchers with inner tubes for the time trials, with most riders choosing tubeless for all other stages. A few still insist on tubulars, but they are in the minority. Certain riders will even have tyre inserts fitted for practicality.

The saddle is Selle Italia's Watt Carbonio Superflow, and the team use Hammerhead Karoo 2 GPS units.

Scroll on down to see our detailed gallery of the new Factor Hanzo.

Factor say the Hanzo's very slim front end is key to its superior aerodynamic performance. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

This is the mounting clamp for the Hanzo's extensions, attached to the one-piece fork, external steerer and single riser. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The Hanzo features this colourful geometric pattern, decorated with representations of the Israel-Premier Tech's star logo. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Latvian Krists Neilands relies on strips of grip tape, instead of handlebar tape. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The down tube plays its part in the Hanzo's aerodynamics, its shape widening to shield the drinking bottle from the wind. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The Hanzo has CeramicSpeed bearings within its huge bottom bracket area, and no-nonsense straight, chunky chainstays. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Factor's Hanzo has deep, flattened seat stays, which are angled to slice through the air, and positioned as far away from the wheel as UCI regs allow. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The seatpost is the same NACA profile 3:1 item previously found on Factor's Slick TT bike. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The Hanzo's fork shows more attention to aerodynamics with its profile and recessed thru axle nut. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Factor's house brand Black Inc supplies the team's wheels, including the tubeless Zero disc wheel, and the 80mm deep Eighty up front. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

The Rotor Aldhu crankset has a Rotor INspider power meter, and an aero 58-tooth outer ring. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

Krists Neilands has an 11-speed 11-30 cassette on his Hanzo time trial bike. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)

CeramicSpeed are a team partner, and supplied the new OSPW Aero pulley wheel system for the Tour, with the Danish flag commemorating the grand départ. (Image credit: Peter Stuart)