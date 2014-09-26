Gallery: Cadel Evans retrospective

Image 1 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) toasts Tour de France victory on the road to Paris. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 117 Cadel Evans and BMC GM Jim Ochowicz confirmed the Australian's retirement in 2015 (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) after winning stage 4 of the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 117 Cadel Evans wore the number one dossard on several grand tours. This time its the 2010 Giro while in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) collects his one pink jersey from the 2010 Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 117 Cadel Evans on the top step of the 2010 La Flèche Wallonne podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) with his typical subdued victory celebration having won the 2010 La Flèche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoys a visit to the 2010 Tour Down Under podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) signs on at the Tour Down Under in his new team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 117 Cadel Evans attacks in the rainbow jersey at the 2009 Giro di Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 117 Cadel Evans shows off his rainbow jersey at the 2009 Giro di Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 117 The top three riders toast each at the 2009 podium. Evans was third overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 117 Monte Zoncolan proving to be just a tough as ever as Cadel Evans closes in on the finishline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 117 Cadel Evans climbing during the 2010 stage 16 time trial to Plan De Corones at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 117 Cadel Evans collected the 2010 Premio Azzurri d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 117 Alberto Contador thought he'd won the stage and celebrated his ghost win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) throws his bike to win stage 4 of the 2011 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 117 George Hincapie, Andy Rhis and Cadel Evans pose for photos on stage 1 of the 2011 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 117 Cadel Evans won a second career Tour de Romandie title in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 117 The Australian team during its home Worlds in Geelong, 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 117 A crash in 2010 left Cadel Evans nursing a broken elbow but out of respect to the yellow jersey, he battled on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 117 Thumbs up from Cadel Evans who held the yellow jersey on the first rest day of the 2010 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) collects the yellow jersey in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 117 Cadel Evans and Andy Schleck battle on stage 8 of the 2010 Tour de France. Evans would be in yellow at the end of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 117 2010 was a good for Australia at the Giro as Matt Lloyd won the climbers classification, Evans the points jersey and Richie Porte the best young riders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 117 Cadel Evans also wore the combination classification jersey at the 2009 Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 117 Cadel Evans completed his grand tour leader's jersey collection in 2009 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 117 Cadel Evans in the Vuelta's leader's jersey in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 117 Cadel Evans flying the Australian flag having finished second at the 2007 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 117 The Tour de France podium featured an Australian for the first time in its history when Cadel Evans was second overall in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 117 Cadel Evans on the top step of the 2006 Tour de Romandie podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 117 Cadel Evans celebrates a 2005 stage win at the Tour of Germany (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 117 Cadel Evans loses the sprint for fourth place to Paolo Bettini in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 117 Cadel Evans with his Australian teammates at the 2004 Worlds held in Verona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 117 Cadel Evans (T-Mobile) at the 2004 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 117 Cadel Evans in 2004 at the T-Mobile team launch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 117 Cadel Evans goes on the attack at the 2002 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 117 Cadel Evans during his Mapei days in 2002 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 117 Cadel Evans in the Vuelta's combination classification jersey in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 117 Cadel Evans at the 2007 Giro di Lombardia in the UCI ProTour leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) won a muddy and epic stage of the 2010 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 117 Cadel Evans represented Australia in the time trial at the 2008 Beijing Olympic games (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 117 Cadel Evans congratulates Carlos Sastre on his 2008 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 117 Cadel Evans with a kangaroo waves to the crowd after the 2008 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 117 The 2008 podium again saw Cadel Evans finish second overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 117 Cadel Evans battles to keep the yellow jersey in 2008 but it would be Fränk Schleck making a visit to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 117 Wearing the number one dossard, Cadel Evans poses for the cameras in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 117 Cadel Evans held the yellow jersey on the first rest day of the 2008 Tour so enjoys a moment to read the dailys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 117 Cadel Evans enjoys his first day in the Tour's yellow jersey in 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 117 ProCycling's editor Pete Cossins awards the reader's prize to Cadel Evans in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 117 Cadel Evans was a successful MTB rider before switching to the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) adds a polka dot jersey to his collection (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) attacks on the Corkscrew to win the stage and move into the Tour Down Under led in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) with his son Robel in 2012 on the Champs-Élysée (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) at the 2013 Giro in red just behind the overall winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 117 A frozen Cadel Evans (BMC) after the Giro's stage 20 finish at Tre Cime Di Lavaredo in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 117 By finishing third at the 2013 Giro, Cadel Evans (BMC) ensured top-three finishes at all three grand tours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 117 Tajey van Garderen, Cadel Evans and Philippe Gilbert at the pre-Tour press conference in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) signs on for stage 19 of the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 117 The time trial to Barolo on stage 13 would prove to be Cadel Evans' last ever day in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) in the overall leader's jersey at the 2014 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) signing copies of his book at the 2014 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) gets the stage win at the Giro del Trentino in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) claims the overall win at the Giro delTrentino (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) sprays the champagne as the Giro's race leader in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) checks his rivals during the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 117 Cadel Evans with Chief Communications Officer Georges Lüchinger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 117 Cadel Evans climbs during the 19th stage of the 2007 Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) crosses the line and everyone looks back to check the time gaps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) had the number one dossard for the 2012 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 117 The 2012 Criterium du Dauphine podium with Cadel Evans in the green points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 117 Andy Schleck may have won the stage but Cadel Evans won the Tour on stage 18 to Col du Galibier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 117 A punishing ride in the time trial saw Cadel Evans (BMC) move into the yellow jersey and secure his Tour de France victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 117 BMC had a special yellow bike for Cadel Evans for the final day stage around the Champs-Élysées in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) answers questions from the press on the morning of the final day of the 2011 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 117 Cadel Evans in yellow on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 117 The Champs-Élysées finally got to witness Cadel Evans in yellow on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) waves to the crowd from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 117 Cadel Evans celebrates the 2011 Tour de France win his his BMC teamamtes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 117 A smile from Cadel Evans (BMC) in 2011 as he contemplates winning the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 117 Taylor Phinney can't believe the figures on Cadel Evans' SRM (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 117 Tour de France director Christian Prudomme presented the 2012 Tour route with Cadel Evans triumph on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 117 Cadel Evans meets the "Crikey Cadel" crocodile (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 117 Cadel Evans does a lap of the Champs-Élysées with an Australian flag draped on his shoulders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 117 BMC boss Andy Rhis with a yellow Cadel Evans in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 117 Cadel Evans with BMC ride a victory lap of the Champs-Élysées in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) only wore yellow once in 2011 but that was all he needed to do as he won the race overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 117 Cadel Evans (Australia) celebrates his 2009 World Championships victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 117 Cadel Evans (Australia) attacked on the final climb of the final circuit in Mendrisio and rode away to collect the 2009 rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 117 The 2009 World Championships podium (l-to-r): Alexandr Kolobnev (Russia), Cadel Evans (Australia) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Spain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) in the maglia rosa at the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 117 Cadel Evans lost the lead in 2009 on the Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 117 Cadel Evans during the 2010 Geelong World Champsionships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in to Stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 96 of 117 The 2014 Men's road race podium, Richie Porte (Team Sky), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 97 of 117 Maglia rosa Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 98 of 117 Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali, Michele Scarponi and Cadel Evans at the 2014 Giro d'Italia route presentation. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 99 of 117 Cadel Evans & Victorian Premier Dennis Napthine launch the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: SDP Media) Image 100 of 117 The top three from 2009: Sammy Sanchez, Alejandro Valverde and Cadel Evans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 117 2011 Tirreno-Adriatico winner Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 117 The 2011 podium topped by Bradley Wiggins, with Alexander Vinokourov and Cadel Evans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) puts everything he has into climbing the Monte Grappa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) holds aloft his bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrates on the podium in Paris. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 106 of 117 Cadel Evans (Lotto) in a lot of pain (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 107 of 117 2009 Worlds: Cadel Evans (Australia) attacks with all his might in the closing kilometres and rides away alone to a world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 108 of 117 Cadel Evans (Australia) grins on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 109 of 117 Cadel Evans (Australia) was emotional on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 110 of 117 Cadel Evans (Australia) wins the 2009 World Championship Road Race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 111 of 117 Cadel Evans (Australia) after crossing the finish line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 112 of 117 Cadel Evans (Australia) fought hard but couldn't pull out a medal winning ride. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 113 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) was near tears as he admitted his Tour hopes were over. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 114 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) fought valiantly to defend his yellow jersey, despite a fractured elbow. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 115 of 117 Cadel Evans celebrated his second podium spot in Paris (Image credit: AFP) Image 116 of 117 Clad in green, Cadel Evans takes a turn at the front of the BMC train. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 117 of 117 Cadel Evans (BMC) lines up in the ochre jersey for the first time. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following the news that Cadel Evans has confirmed he will bring the curtain down on his professional career at the inaugural Great Ocean Race on February 1 next year, Cyclingnews has gone through the archives to present a gallery of races which have shaped the Australian's career.

Evans, the only Australia to have won the Tour de France (2011) and the World Championships (2009), will race in BMC colours at the Australian championships and the Tour Down Under next January, before stepping into a new role as a global ambassador for the bicycle company following the Great Ocean Race.

