Trending

G.P. Costa degli Etruschi start list

As of February 4, 2011

Start list as of February 4, 2011

Lampre - ISD
#Rider Name (Country)
1Diego Ulissi (Ita)
2Alfredo Balloni (Ita)
3Damiano Cunego (Ita)
4Vitaliy Buts (Ukr)
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
6Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr)
7Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa)
8Daniele Righi (Ita)
9Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita)
10Simon Spilak (Slo)

Liquigas-Cannondale
#Rider Name (Country)
11Davide Cimolai (Ita)
12Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita)
13Timothy Duggan (USA)
14Kristijan Koren (Slo)
15Alan Marangoni (Ita)
16Daniel Oss (Ita)
17Peter Sagan (Svk)
18Alessandro Vanotti (Ita)
19Elia Viviani (Ita)
20Cameron Wurf (Aus)

AG2R La Mondiale
#Rider Name (Country)
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita)
22Julien Berard (Fra)
23Dimitri Champion (Fra)
24Ben Gastauer (Lux)
25Kristof Goddaert (Bel)
26Sébastien Hinault (Fra)
27Blel Kadri (Fra)
28Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra)
29Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
30Mikael Cherel (Fra)

Androni Giocattoli
#Rider Name (Country)
31Jonnathan Monsalve (Ven)
32Alessandro Bertolini (Ita)
33Giairo Ermeti (Ita)
34Roberto Ferrari (Ita)
35Luca Barla (Ita)
36Crescenzo d'Amore (Ita)
37Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
38Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col)

Geox-TMC
#Rider Name (Country)
41Matthias Brandle (Aut)
42Giampaolo Cheula (Ita)
43David De La Fuente (Spa)
44Noe Gianetti (Swi)
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa)
46Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa)
47Marcel Wyss (Swi)
48Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa)

Acqua & Sapone
#Rider Name (Country)
51Alberto Betancur Carolos (Col)
52Rafai Chtioui (Tun)
53Francesco Di Paolo (Ita)
54Cayetano Sarmiento (Col)
55Alessandro Donati (Ita)
56Fabio Taborre (Ita)
59Danilo Napolitano (Ita)
60Alessandro Proni (Ita)

Colnago - CSF Inox
#Rider Name (Country)
61Manuel Belletti (Ita)
62Sacha Modolo (Ita)
63Federico Canuti (Ita)
64Filippo Savini (Ita)
65Manuele Caddeo (Ita)
66Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
67Marco Frapporti (Ita)
68Omar Lombardi (Ita)
69Angelo Pagani (Ita)
70Paolo Locatelli (Ita)

De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
#Rider Name (Country)
71Filippo Baggio (Ita)
72Paolo Bailetti (Ita)
73Stefano Borchi (Ita)
74Giuseppe De Maria (Ita)
75Matteo Fedi (Ita)
76Gianluca Maggiore (Ita)
77Edoardo Girardi (Ita)
78Damiano Margutti (Ita)
79Frederico Rocchetti (Ita)
80Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa)

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
#Rider Name (Country)
81Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra)
82Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)
83Roberto De Patre (Ita)
84Elia Favilli (Ita)
85Emanuel Vona (Ita)
86G. Luca Mirenda (Ita)
87Andrea Noe (Ita)
88Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)

d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
#Rider Name (Country)
91Fortunato Baliani (Ita)
92Simone Campagnaro (Ita)
93Henry Frusto (Ita)
94Bernardo Riccio (Ita)
98Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)
99Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita)
100Luca Ascani (Ita)

Miche
#Rider Name (Country)
101Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
102Pasquale Muto (Ita)
103Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita)
104Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr)
105Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita)
107Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita)
108Gianluca Randazzo (Ita)
109Roberto Cesaro (Ita)

Team Vorarlberg
#Rider Name (Country)
111Josef Benetseder (Aut)
112Dominik Brändle (Aut)
113Silvan Dillier (Swi)
114Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
115Dominik Hrinkow (Aut)
116Stefan Poll (Aut)
117Matic Strgar (Slo)
118René Weissinger (Ger)
119Kajetan Fricke (Ger)

Meridiana Kamen Team
#Rider Name (Country)
121Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita)
122Emanuele Bindi (Ita)
123Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita)
124Domenico Agosta (Ita)
125Juan Pablo Wilches (Col)
126Norberto Wilches (Col)
127Darko Blazevic (Cro)
128Bruno Radotic (Cro)
129Michele Napoli (Ita)
130Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)

Atlas Personal
#Rider Name (Country)
131Nicolas Baldo (Fra)
132Peter Erdin (Swi)
133Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi)
134Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
135David Rosch (Ger)
136Florian Salzinger (Ger)
137Lilian Pommier (Fra)
138Felix Rinker (Ger)
139Martial Roman (Fra)

Ora Hotels Carrera
#Rider Name (Country)
141Adriano Angeloni (Ita)
142Simone Boifava (Ita)
143Luca Fioretti (Ita)
144Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
145Walter Proch (Ita)
146Emanuele Rizza (Ita)
147Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg)
148Istvan Cziraki (Hun)
149Peter Simon (Hun)
150Krisztian Lovassy (Hun)