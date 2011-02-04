G.P. Costa degli Etruschi start list
As of February 4, 2011
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita)
|2
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita)
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita)
|4
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr)
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|6
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr)
|7
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa)
|8
|Daniele Righi (Ita)
|9
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita)
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita)
|12
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita)
|13
|Timothy Duggan (USA)
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo)
|15
|Alan Marangoni (Ita)
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita)
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|18
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita)
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|20
|Cameron Wurf (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita)
|22
|Julien Berard (Fra)
|23
|Dimitri Champion (Fra)
|24
|Ben Gastauer (Lux)
|25
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel)
|26
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra)
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra)
|28
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra)
|29
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
|30
|Mikael Cherel (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|31
|Jonnathan Monsalve (Ven)
|32
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita)
|33
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita)
|34
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita)
|35
|Luca Barla (Ita)
|36
|Crescenzo d'Amore (Ita)
|37
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)
|38
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|41
|Matthias Brandle (Aut)
|42
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita)
|43
|David De La Fuente (Spa)
|44
|Noe Gianetti (Swi)
|45
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa)
|46
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa)
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi)
|48
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|51
|Alberto Betancur Carolos (Col)
|52
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun)
|53
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita)
|54
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col)
|55
|Alessandro Donati (Ita)
|56
|Fabio Taborre (Ita)
|59
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita)
|60
|Alessandro Proni (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|61
|Manuel Belletti (Ita)
|62
|Sacha Modolo (Ita)
|63
|Federico Canuti (Ita)
|64
|Filippo Savini (Ita)
|65
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita)
|66
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
|67
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|68
|Omar Lombardi (Ita)
|69
|Angelo Pagani (Ita)
|70
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|71
|Filippo Baggio (Ita)
|72
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita)
|73
|Stefano Borchi (Ita)
|74
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita)
|75
|Matteo Fedi (Ita)
|76
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita)
|77
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita)
|78
|Damiano Margutti (Ita)
|79
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita)
|80
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|81
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra)
|82
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)
|83
|Roberto De Patre (Ita)
|84
|Elia Favilli (Ita)
|85
|Emanuel Vona (Ita)
|86
|G. Luca Mirenda (Ita)
|87
|Andrea Noe (Ita)
|88
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|91
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita)
|92
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita)
|93
|Henry Frusto (Ita)
|94
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita)
|98
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)
|99
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita)
|100
|Luca Ascani (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|101
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
|102
|Pasquale Muto (Ita)
|103
|Leopoldo Rocchetti (Ita)
|104
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr)
|105
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita)
|107
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita)
|108
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita)
|109
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|111
|Josef Benetseder (Aut)
|112
|Dominik Brändle (Aut)
|113
|Silvan Dillier (Swi)
|114
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi)
|115
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut)
|116
|Stefan Poll (Aut)
|117
|Matic Strgar (Slo)
|118
|René Weissinger (Ger)
|119
|Kajetan Fricke (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|121
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita)
|122
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita)
|123
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita)
|124
|Domenico Agosta (Ita)
|125
|Juan Pablo Wilches (Col)
|126
|Norberto Wilches (Col)
|127
|Darko Blazevic (Cro)
|128
|Bruno Radotic (Cro)
|129
|Michele Napoli (Ita)
|130
|Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|131
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra)
|132
|Peter Erdin (Swi)
|133
|Guillaume Dessibourg (Swi)
|134
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi)
|135
|David Rosch (Ger)
|136
|Florian Salzinger (Ger)
|137
|Lilian Pommier (Fra)
|138
|Felix Rinker (Ger)
|139
|Martial Roman (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|141
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita)
|142
|Simone Boifava (Ita)
|143
|Luca Fioretti (Ita)
|144
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita)
|145
|Walter Proch (Ita)
|146
|Emanuele Rizza (Ita)
|147
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg)
|148
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun)
|149
|Peter Simon (Hun)
|150
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun)
