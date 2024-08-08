From Athens to Paris: 20 years of Australian Olympic Team Pursuit tech

By
published

How the Australian team's kit, bikes and positions have changed since their last Olympic Team Pursuit Gold in 2004

The Australian men's team pursuit team
(Image credit: Getty: Kevin Voigt / Contributor)

Australia won Olympic Gold on Wednesday night in the Men's Team Pursuit final after a closely fought race against Great Britain. Sam Welsford, Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien rode to a time of 3:42.067 in the final, a couple of seconds off their own World Record time of 3:40.730, set in an earlier round.

Gold in Paris is surely the result of years of tireless hard work in the Team Pursuit event for the Australian men. It was their first Olympic Team Pursuit title since 2004, and Games in Beijing, London, Rio and Tokyo have passed since that victory on the boards of the Athens Velodrome.

Image 1 of 3
The Australian mens team pursuit squad
The Athens velodrome was partially uncovered and many teams ran five-spoke front wheels over solid disc wheels due to the risk of wind(Image credit: Getty: Clive Brunskill / Staff)
Image 1 of 3
The Australian men's team pursuit team at the Beijing Olympics
Arm posistions looked similar in Beijing (Image credit: Getty: Mike Hewitt / Staff)
Image 1 of 3
The Australian men's team pursuit team in London
The squad had new, higher overshoes for 2008 (Image credit: Getty: Phil Walter / Staff)
Image 1 of 3
The Australian men's team pursuit team in Rio
The team all wore full finger gloves in 2016 (Image credit: Getty:GREG BAKER / Staff)
Image 1 of 3
The Australian men's team pursuit team in Tokyo
The transition to the praying mantis position was complete for Tokyo (Image credit: Getty:Justin Setterfield / Staff)
Image 1 of 3
The Australian men's team pursuit team
The fastest team in the world, super wide frame and super aero positions (Image credit: Getty:Jared C. Tilton / Staff)

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.