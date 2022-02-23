Investigation concludes Australian Olympic bar failure prime cause 'inadequate specification'

Alex Porter (Australia) after the failure that caused the crash during the men's Team Pursuit qualifying at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021

AusCycling on Thursday released the independent report into the pursuit handlebar failure that occurred during the men’s Team Pursuit qualifying at the Tokyo Olympic Games, saying that while there were a number of contributing factors the prime cause was an "inadequate specification".

"Like most failures, there is no one cause for this event, there is however a prime cause which had more impact than any other," the investigation said in its executive summary.

"The prime cause of the Australian Cycling Team Base Bar failure was an inadequate Specification and then in use, exposing the Base Bar to athlete rider forces some one-and-one half times that Specified. The subsidiary causes can be classified as inadequate governance: inadequate functional configuration control and physical configuration control."

During the qualifying round for the Team Pursuit, Australian rider Alex Porter came crashing down when his handlebars appeared to snap off. The team of Porter, Sam Welsford, Leigh Howard, Kelland O'Brien and Luke Plapp qualified fifth in a restart, losing the opportunity to compete for gold and silver but they did fight back to take a bronze medal.



