First look: Fabian Cancellara's 2014 Trek Domane 6-Series
Trek Factory racing bike all set for new season
While the majority of Trek Factory Racing’s bikes are under embargo until the start of next season Cyclingnews was given an exclusive sneak preview of Fabian Cancellara’s Trek Domane 6-Series for next season.
Essentially it’s exactly the same bike as the one he rode to victory on in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix this year, with just a few minor alterations.
The set-up with Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 remains, as well as the Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 tubular wheelset. The Swiss rider has switched pedal choice though, with Speedplay being replaced by Shimano. There are a few slight motif changes too with the team’s Trek Factory Racing name adorning the top tube.
“He’s the only rider on the team who remains on Dura-Ace mechanical,” says team liaison Jordan Roessing.
“It’s just something that he has historically preferred. All the others riders are on Di2. Fabian simply prefers the manner in which the Dura-Ace shifts.”
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Trek Domane 6-Series, 58cm 'pro' fit
Fork: Trek IsoSpeed full carbon
Headset: Cane Creek, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2" tapered
Stem: Bontrager Race XXX Lite, 140mm x -7°
Handlebars: Bontrager RL Anatomic, 44cm (center-to-center)
Tape/grips: Bontrager cork
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000
Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace FD-9000
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace RD-9000
Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, 175mm, 53/39T
Bottom bracket: Trek BB90 integrated
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL PD-9000
Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 tubular
Front tire: Schwalbe Ultremo tubular
Rear tire: Schwalbe Ultremo tubular
Saddle: Bontrager
Seatpost: Bontrager Ride Tuned Carbon seatmast
Bottle cages: Trek BAT Cage (2)
Computer: SRM PowerControl 7
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.86m (6ft 1in)
Rider's weight: 82kg (181lb)
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 780mm
Saddle setback: 90mm
Seat tube length, c-t: 500mm
Seat tube length, c-c: 485mm
Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 620mm
Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 110mm
Head tube length: 150mm
Top tube length: 567mm
