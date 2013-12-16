First look: Fabian Cancellara's 2014 Trek Domane 6-Series

Image 1 of 21 Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane 6-Series for 2014 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 21 Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 tubular (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 21 Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 tubular (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 21 There's only one Spartacus (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 21 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 21 There's only one Spartacus (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 7 of 21 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 8 of 21 The Trek Factory Racing name lines the top tube (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 9 of 21 Computer: SRM PowerControl 7 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 10 of 21 Shimano Dura-Ace RD-9000 w/ Berner pulleys and cage (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 11 of 21 ucked behind the 'IsoSpeed' cover are an aluminum axle and two cartridge bearings. (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 12 of 21 The Spartacus motif is a central design factor in Cancellara's bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 13 of 21 Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane 6-Series for 2014 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 14 of 21 Fabian Cancellara will once again ride a Trek Domane (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 15 of 21 Cancellara makes the switch from Speedplay Zero Titanium pedals to Shimano in 2014 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 16 of 21 Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane 6-Series for 2014 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 17 of 21 Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000 remain (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 18 of 21 Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000 remain (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 19 of 21 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 20 of 21 The Trek Factory Racing name lines the top tube (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 21 of 21 Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 tubular (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

While the majority of Trek Factory Racing’s bikes are under embargo until the start of next season Cyclingnews was given an exclusive sneak preview of Fabian Cancellara’s Trek Domane 6-Series for next season.

Essentially it’s exactly the same bike as the one he rode to victory on in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix this year, with just a few minor alterations.

The set-up with Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000 remains, as well as the Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 tubular wheelset. The Swiss rider has switched pedal choice though, with Speedplay being replaced by Shimano. There are a few slight motif changes too with the team’s Trek Factory Racing name adorning the top tube.

“He’s the only rider on the team who remains on Dura-Ace mechanical,” says team liaison Jordan Roessing.

“It’s just something that he has historically preferred. All the others riders are on Di2. Fabian simply prefers the manner in which the Dura-Ace shifts.”

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Trek Domane 6-Series, 58cm 'pro' fit

Fork: Trek IsoSpeed full carbon

Headset: Cane Creek, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2" tapered

Stem: Bontrager Race XXX Lite, 140mm x -7°

Handlebars: Bontrager RL Anatomic, 44cm (center-to-center)

Tape/grips: Bontrager cork

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-9000

Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace FD-9000

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace RD-9000

Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control ST-9000

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace FC-9000, 175mm, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: Trek BB90 integrated

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL PD-9000

Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus 5 D3 tubular

Front tire: Schwalbe Ultremo tubular

Rear tire: Schwalbe Ultremo tubular

Saddle: Bontrager

Seatpost: Bontrager Ride Tuned Carbon seatmast

Bottle cages: Trek BAT Cage (2)

Computer: SRM PowerControl 7

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.86m (6ft 1in)

Rider's weight: 82kg (181lb)

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 780mm

Saddle setback: 90mm

Seat tube length, c-t: 500mm

Seat tube length, c-c: 485mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 620mm

Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 110mm

Head tube length: 150mm

Top tube length: 567mm