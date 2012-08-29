Eurobike 2012 tech: Fi'zi:k overhauls and expands shoe range, debuts revamped Arione collection

Image 1 of 28 The fi'zi:k Arione R1's carbon fiber rails are attached to the shell in a more conventional manner as compared to the Arione 00. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 28 The new fi'zi:k Arione 00 saddle boasts ultralight carbon fiber construction that supposedly weighs just 135g. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 28 Fi'zi:k's new M5 mountain bike shoe features a grooved nylon sole and an aggressive wraparound tread. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 28 The toes of fi'zi:k's new mountain bike shoes are built with armored cow leather that supposedly doesn't need additional plastic covers to ward off scrapes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 28 Fi'zi:k has completely revamped its shoe range for 2013. Topping the collection is the all-new R1, built with a thinner and stiffer one-piece carbon fiber outsole, more mesh, and more accommodating fit than the previous version. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 28 The redesigned fi'zi:k R1 road shoe will be offered in both black and white for 2013. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 28 Fi'zi:k equips the R1 with a fancy carbon fiber buckle. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 28 The new one-piece carbon fiber sole plates on the R1 and R3 are lighter, thinner, and noticeably stiffer in torsion than the previous Mobius multi-piece outsole. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 28 Asymmetric design is widely featured across fi'zi:k's revamped shoe range. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 28 Fi'zi:k aims the new R3 shoes toward racers with their more liberally mesh-laden uppers and more practical aluminum buckles. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 28 Heaps of nylon mesh on the new fi'zi:k R3 shoes should make them much more comfortable in hot weather than the previous version. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 28 The entry-level R5 shoes feature asymmetric designs that include different colors and fabric textures. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 28 The new entry-level R5 shoes will also be offered in a women's-specific Donna version. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 28 Fi'zi:k dives into a much lower price point than before with the new R5 shoes. Despite the reasonable cost, they're still completely made in Italy. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 28 Fi'zi:k enters the mountain bike shoe market for the first time with the M5 Uomo (left) and the M5 Donna (right). (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 28 The fi'zi:k M5 mountain bike shoes feature aluminum buckles and sailcloth straps. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 28 Fi'zi:k's redesigned Arione range features the same upper profile as the most recent version but a sleeker profile and all-new shells. Don't let the new lines fool you - the length is unchanged at 30cm, just like before. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 28 The new fi'zi:k Arione 00 uses the company's novel Mobius one-piece, wraparound carbon fiber rails. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 19 of 28 The co-molded carbon fiber and rubber shell on the new fi'zi:k Arione 00 retains the popular Wing Flex sides while also lending a bit of extra flex under the nose for long-distance comfort. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 20 of 28 New for 2013 is the fi'zi:k Arione K1 tri-specific model, which uses the same carbon fiber rails and shell as the R1 but with more padding under the nose. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 21 of 28 The new fi'zi:k Arione R1 features a co-molded carbon fiber and thermoplastic shell, braided carbon fiber rails, a three-piece Microtex cover, and a claimed weight of only 145g. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 22 of 28 The new fi'zi:k Arione R3 saddles will be offered in black-on-white or white-on-black for now. Additional colors will surely follow. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 23 of 28 A fiberglass shell and k:ium rails boost the weight of the new fi'zi:k Arione R3 saddle to 185g. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 24 of 28 Fi'zi:k's new women's-specific K1 Donna triathlon shoes are intentionally accented with different colors from left to right. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 25 of 28 New for 2013 is fi'zi:k's first tri-specific shoe, the K1. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 26 of 28 The inverted two-strap upper on the new fi'zi:k K1 is designed to provide a wider opening for faster transitions. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 27 of 28 The fi'zi:k K1 is one of just three shoes to carry over last year's Mobius multi-piece carbon fiber outsole. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 28 of 28 Cost saving measures on the fi'zi:k R5 shoes include carbon-reinforced nylon soles instead of true carbon fiber plates. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Saddle powerhouse fi'zi:k is set to launch its 2013 range at the opening day of the Eurobike trade show but BikeRadar was given an exclusive sneak preview the night before at a completely redesigned and greatly expanded shoe range – which now includes triathlon and mountain bike models – plus the second generation of the iconic Arione saddle. Clearly fi'zi:k hasn't been sitting idly over the past year

Building up – and starting over

Fi'zi:k launched its gorgeous new road shoes at the Eurobike show just two years ago but production hiccups delayed widespread availability by nearly an additional year – and even then, the company wasn't entirely satisfied with consumer feedback. The fit was too polarizing, the stack height too great, and the ventilation inadequate for riding in hot conditions.

As a sign of its commitment to the burgeoning segment, fi'zi:k has nearly completely scrapped the existing range for 2013 after barely a year on the market, replacing it with a wholly redesigned collection that admirably addresses the drawbacks of the previous range. The revised lasts are flatter, slightly more voluminous, and generally more accommodating of a wider segment of the population; the brand new one-piece sole plates are substantially thinner and less complex to manufacture; and breathability looks to have improved dramatically across the board.

Moreover, the new shoes are lighter than before, they arguably look better, and they're still completely made in Italy – including the outsoles.

The R1 Uomo – and the women's-specific R1 Donna – again sit at the top of the road range with new carbon fiber outsoles that slash the previous effective stack heights roughly in two while also noticeably boosting torsional stiffness over the first generation models. The uppers are still constructed with supple kangaroo leather, lightweight sailcloth straps (two hook-and-loop plus one ratcheting), and slick carbon fiber buckles but there's now a much more generous helping of very open nylon mesh for what should be much more liberal airflow.

In addition, the heel tread is now replaceable and claimed weight has dropped to a more competitive 240g (size 43, each, without insoles). As expected, suggested retail price still falls at the premium end of the spectrum at US$400/€340.

While the R1 will likely appeal more to those that appreciate – and can afford – the finer things in life, the new R3 is pegged as more of a racer's shoe with the same redesigned carbon fiber outsole but a more practical aluminum buckle and even more mesh in the upper. In fact, here the kangaroo leather is restricted almost exclusively to the edges of the toebox and the heel cup. This should give the R3 a softer feel up top but it also drops the weight slightly to 220g per shoe (size 43, without insoles).

More weight savings comes with a switch to conventional EVA foam insoles instead of the R1's more supportive – but heavier – custom moldable Sidas footbeds.

Fi'zi:k will again offer an R3 Donna for 2013 but this is the only model that's completely carried over unchanged.

Suggested retail price for either version is US$300/€240.

Fi'zi:k rightfully acknowledges that even the R3 shoes still fall well north of many buyers' budgets so 2013 will bring with it a new 'gateway drug' R5 model that shares the same fit, many of the same features, and the same high-quality construction as the higher-end shoes but a much more attainable price point of just US$200/€180 – impressive for a shoe that's wholly constructed in Italy.

Cost-saving measures include a switch to Microtex synthetic in lieu of the R1 and R3's kangaroo leather and a carbon-reinforced nylon outsole with non-replaceable tread. In addition, the straps are also switched to Microtex instead of the more premium sailcloth material.

Fi'zi:k hasn't just revamped the current shoe range, though – it's also added triathlon and yes, even mountain bike models.

Aside from the R3 Donna, the new tri-specific K1 Uomo and Donna men's and women's shoes are the only ones to continue using the old Mobius outsole. According to fi'zi:k, pro racer feedback actually favored the more aggressively curved shape – supposedly because of the more forward riding position and a perceived reduction in foot fatigue entering the run.

Nevertheless, the uppers are all new with a more basic twin hook-and-loop strap arrangement (including a flipped main strap) and a more open architecture that's easier to get into after the swim. Also unique to this model is the selective use of perforated neoprene upper panels for more comfort when worn on wet, bare feet.

Claimed weight for a single shoe is 220g for the men's version (size 43, without insole) and suggested retail price is US$400/€340.

Finally, there are the new mountain bike models. The entry-level M5 is built on an injected nylon sole with grooves built into the heel and toe for selective flex and a surprisingly aggressive tread that runs the entire perimeter of the plate. The more radically asymmetrical two-plus-one uppers are built with a mix of Microtex, sailcloth, and specially armor-coated cow leather panels and they also skip over a conventional tongue in favor of a more wrap-around layout.

Suggested retail price is US$200/€180 and fi'zi:k will offer the M5 in both men's and women's models.

Topping the MTB range is the M1, which uses a carbon fiber sole plate, a more finely adjustable aluminum buckle, and more kangaroo leather instead of the M5's synthetic Microtex.

All of the new shoes will begin arriving in stores around late autumn.

A new form for the Arione

Ten years after its original debut, fi'zi:k's now-iconic Arione saddle gets a major redesign for 2013. The much-loved upper shape, conforming Wing Flex sides, and generous 30cm length remain the same – despite the seemingly longer form – but the new version is otherwise sleeker, better looking, and more durable than before with more refined lower covers at both the front and rear.

Topping the range is the flagship Arione 00, which uses a co-molded carbon fiber and rubber shell for selective stiffness and flex mated to fi'zi:k's wraparound Mobius braided carbon fiber rails and topped with a stealthy, one-piece black Microtex synthetic cover. Claimed weight is a paltry 135g and suggested retail price is a whopping €350.

Sitting second-tier at a somewhat more attainable €199 is the new Arione R1, which is built with a co-molded carbon fiber-and-nylon shell, a three-piece Microtex cover, and braided carbon fiber rails that attach to the shell in a more conventional fashion. Claimed weight is still-feathery 145g.

Further down the range is the new Arione R3, which subs in a co-molded aluminized fiberglass-and-plastic shell that's both slightly heavier as well as more flexible than the R1's carbon hull. Claimed weight is 185g and suggested retail price is €169.

Replacing last year's Arione Tri are the new Arione K1 and K3 models, which are analogous to their R-series brethren with the exception of more generous padding in the nose.

Fi'zi:k will continue to offer carryover Arione CX Base (nylon shell, k:ium rails) and the more rounded Arione Classic Base models but otherwise, all of the new Arione saddles should begin arriving in stores around early October.



