Cyclocross 2022-2023 - A comprehensive guide

By Laura Weislo
published

The races, riders, bikes and gear to watch this year

The sands of Zonhoven are a cyclocross staple
The sands of Zonhoven are a cyclocross staple (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The cyclocross season ramps up this October as the top riders in the off-road winter discipline build toward the ultimate goal of winning the UCI Cyclocross World Championships. 

It may be some weeks before road stars Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel or world champion Tom Pidcock take to the fields, but the top specialists have already started racing the United States with the first two World Cup rounds in Waterloo and Fayetteville.

The UCI Cyclocross World Cup is the top series and has expanded to 14 races for the 2022-2023 season. Last year's winners of the overall World Cup were Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions).

Other major race series include the Superprestige and X2O Badkamers Trofee and other national race series such as the USA Cycling Pro Cyclocross Calendar, the British National Trophy Series, and the Toi Toi Cup in the Czech Republic.

Cyclocross Riders to Watch

2022-2023 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Schedule

Men's podium: Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) 1st, Laurens Sweeck (Crelan - Fristads) 2nd, and Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) 3rd

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) 1st, Laurens Sweeck (Crelan - Fristads) 2nd, and Lars Van Der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) 3rd on the podium at the Fayetteville World Cup (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

DateRaceCategories
9-Oct-2022UCI World Cup WaterlooME/WE
Winners:Eli IserbytFem Van Empel
16-Oct-2022UCI World Cup FayettevilleME/WE
Winners:Eli IserbytFem Van Empel
23-Oct-2022UCI World Cup TaborME/WE/MU/WJ/MJ
30-Oct-2022UCI World Cup MaasmechelenME/WE/MU/WJ/MJ
13-Nov-2022UCI World Cup Beekse BergenME/WE
20-Nov-2022UCI World Cup OverijseME/WE
27-Nov-2022UCI World Cup HulstME/WE
4-Dec-2022UCI World Cup AntwerpME/WE
11-Dec-2022UCI World Cup DublinME/WE
17-Dec-2022UCI World Cup Val di SoleME/WE
26-Dec-2022UCI World Cup GavereME/WE
8-Jan-2023UCI World Cup ZonhovenME/WE/MU/WJ/MJ
22-Jan-2023UCI World Cup BenidormME/WE/MU/WJ/MJ
29-Jan-2023UCI World Cup BesançonME/WE/MU/WJ/MJ

2022-2023 Superprestige Cyclocross Schedule

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at a run-up in Dendermonde

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at a run-up in Dendermonde (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

29-Oct-2022Superprestige RuddervoordeME/WE/MJ
6-Nov-2022European Championships NamurME/WE/MJ
11-Nov-2022Superprestige NielME/WE/MJ
19-Nov-2022Superprestige MerksplasME/WE/MJ
3-Dec-2022Superprestige BoomME/WE/MJ
27-Dec-2022Superprestige Heusden ZolderME/WE/MJ
28-Dec-2022Superprestige DiegemME/WE/MJ
7-Jan-2023Superprestige GullegemME/WE/MJ
15-Jan-2023National ChampionshipsME/WE/MJ
11-Feb-2023Superprestige MiddelkerkeME/WE/MJ

2022-2023 X2O Badkamers Trofee Schedule

1-Nov-2022X2O KoppenbergcrossME/WE/MU
26-Nov-2022X20 KortrijkME/WE/MU
1-Jan-2023X20 GP Sven NysME/WE/MU
3-Jan-2023X20 HerentalsME/WE/MU
5-Jan-2023X20 KoksijdeME/WE/MU
12-Feb-2023X2O LilleME/WE/MU
19-Feb-2023X2O BrusselsME/WE/MU

USA Cycling Pro Cyclocross Calendar

Maddie Munro finished second on Sunday at C2 race of 2022 Rochester Cyclocross

Maddie Munro rides to second on Sunday at C2 race of 2022 Rochester Cyclocross (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

17-Sep-2022Go Cross Roanoke C1
18-Sep-2022Go Cross Roanoke C2
25-Sep-2022USPCX Rochester C1
26-Sep-2022USPCX Rochester C2
7-Oct-2022Trek Cup C1
14-Oct-2022OZ Cross C1
22-Oct-2022Kings CX C1
23-Oct-2022Kings CX C2
29-Oct-2022Major Taylor Cross Cup C2
30-Oct-2022Major Taylor Cross Cup C2
5-Nov-2022Really Rad CX C1
6-Nov-2022Really Rad CX C2
12-Nov-2022Northampton International C2
3-Nov-2022Northampton International C2
19-Nov-2022North Carolina GP C2

How to watch the 2022-23 cyclocross season – streaming and schedule

What is cyclocross

Cyclocross is one of the nine cycling disciplines recognized by the UCI, who sanction the major international events. The races typically take place during the winter and, because they involve bike-handling skills and running in addition to cycling, were originally seen as a cross-training exercise for road racers.

Riders are split into categories - men and women have elite, under-23 and junior races at the World Championships - but sometimes elite fields may combine under-23-year-old riders with the elite field. One category of riders start the course together and race to be the first to complete the specified number of laps.

Cyclocross is a bit like the steeplechase in athletics: riders compete over laps on a closed circuit - typically surrounded by thousands of beer-drinking fans - and must cross obstacles such as wooden planks (known as barriers), steep drops and sharp climbs, some of which force riders off their bikes to run. The races also might include sand pits, roots and mud, treacherous off-camber sections or even ice and snow.

During the laps, riders can swap bikes if they have a mechanical, need a clean bike, different tyres, tyre pressure or even a new show by entering the nearest mechanical zone ("pits"), where teams wait as riders approach, ready to quickly hand a new bike to their riders and catch their discarded one.

Each race is designated a time rather than distance, with the number of laps determined by the race pace. Officials will estimate how many laps riders need to complete to fill the published race time - typically 50 minutes to an hour - and will post the laps remaining at the finish line.

What kind of bike is best for cyclocross?

The UCI rules limit bikes for cyclocross to drop-bars, road-style frames and tyres of a maximum of 34mm so over the years, specialized cyclocross frames emerged. In the years before the advent of disc brakes and gravel bikes, the best cyclocross bikes had cantilever brakes and wide clearances to help keep mud from clogging up the spaces between tyre and frame. 

Rim brakes have now been replaced by disc brakes, but the wide tyre clearance of 'cross bikes inspired the evolution of gravel bikes, with the former set up for rapid turns and fast accelerations, while the latter tends more toward comfort and straight-line handling.

What kind of tyres are best for cyclocross?

The best cyclocross tyre depends on the conditions, but tubulars are the go-to for most professionals and Dugast are the cream of the crop, although more options have come available in recent years. Tubeless are another solid option, but clinchers are generally eschewed because for the best grip in cyclocross races, riders run low tyre pressures that would lead to punctures with an inner tube. There is a fair bit of overlap between the best cyclocross tyres and best gravel tyres.

