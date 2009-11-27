Cyclingnews Fitness Q&A - November 27, 2009

Got a question for the fitness panel? Send it to fitness@cyclingnews.com. Emails may be edited for length or clarity, but we try to publish both questions and answers in their entirety.

Ruptured Patella Tendon

I am a rider/racer on the road and mountain bike. I have been training for fitness for the past 10 years and compete in about 10 races per year as a Cat 3 racer. I recently ruptured my left patella tendon on my left leg playing basketball. I am a male and will be 34 in January. I had surgery to repair it two weeks ago and am in a brace and on crutches for seven weeks without physical therapy to allow the tendon to heal.

I am looking for alternative fitness advice and thoughts on when and how much cycling I can do as my knee starts to heal. I don't believe seven weeks using a knee brace and crutches is the correct prescription for everyone.

Thanks for any advice,

Jeromy Vigil

Kelby Bethards says

Jeromy,

Left patellar tendon rupture? OUCH! I would most certainly talk this over with your orthopedic surgeon. I know it seems like a long time to be immobile. BUT, that is the same with downhill ski racers and so on. The key here is to let the patellar tendon heal completely prior to stress. That tendon takes a large burden of stress and tension and at this point, a re-injury would be a even larger set back.

It's hard to wait, but the surgery is only a portion of the process. The rehab and physical therapy is horribly important.

So, as you are correct, not all heal at the same rate, nor are all injuries the same, I would certainly talk to your orthopod about the time frame. I actually think seven weeks for that injury sounds pretty good.

Excess Post-exercise Oxygen Consumption

Hello and thanks for taking the time to read this; could I please get your opinions regarding the use of EPOC to:

1) Determine the session intensity and desired effect and

2) Determine when it is the appropriate time to conduct the next "hard" session.

As these seem like the most important indicators in our fitness, I haven't seen much press about EPOC until now. Any thoughts on their accuracy and usefulness would be appreciated.

Regards,

Steve

Pam Hinton says

Steve,

Let me start by providing a brief explanation of Excess Post-exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC). During exercise, oxygen use (i.e., volume of oxygen consumed, VO2) is increased above resting values due to the increased rate of ATP production to meet energy demands. After exercise, however, VO2remains elevated above the resting rate for several hours, and this post-exercise increase in VO2 has been termed 'EPOC.'

EPOC shows a curvilinear relationship with exercise intensity. That is, at intensities less than 50% of VO2max, EPOC is negligible. However, at intensities greater than about 50-60 percent of VO2max, EPOC increases exponentially with exercise intensity. Exercise duration also increases EPOC, if the exercise intensity is sufficient - about 70 percent of VO2max. Because the magnitude of EPOC depends on both the intensity and duration of the exercise session, EPOC might, as you suggest, be used to quantify the stress or training load of a given workout.

This is all well and good until you realise that *direct* measurement of EPOC requires the ability to measure oxygen consumption. This can only be accomplished in a laboratory using an expensive piece of equipment that measures respired gases - a metabolic cart. Furthermore, to determine the increase in oxygen use above resting rates, i.e., EPOC, you must first determine resting VO2.

Accurate measurement of resting VO2 is actually much more involved than it sounds. Variables such as feeding, activity, and menstrual status - even whether the subject is seated or laying down-must be carefully controlled, as they all affect resting metabolic rate and, therefore, resting VO2. Needless to say, direct measurement of EPOC for the evaluation of training session intensity is not feasible.

A mathematical model that estimates EPOC from heart rate has been developed based on previously published studies that measured both heart rate and EPOC in response to exercise of varying intensity and duration. This model has only been validated in one study that included 32 adults, only 8 of whom were relatively fit, and that used short-duration exercise (10 min at 40 percent of VO2max, 10 min at 70 percent of VO2max, and an incremental max test). Moreover, use of heart rate to estimate EPOC requires a specific heart rate monitor and the corresponding software.

Thus, at present, I am not confident that indirect estimation of EPOC based on heart rate offers a better way of quantifying training intensity than other better-known methods.

Serious saddle sores

Fitness team,

I'm a keen male racing cyclist riding at elite level on the road here in the UK, aged 32. Over the last few weeks I've developed a cyclist nodule/perineal nodule/biker's nodule. It is basically a 1/2" by 1/4" lump of fibrous tissue positioned at the bottom of my perianal which becomes irritated as I ride. This is now impacting my riding as I can't manage longer training rides and have to have days off between rides.

Can you give me any advice on how to handle the condition? I've done some research of my own and the options appear to be complete rest for a period of months, surgery to remove the nodule or possibly steroid injections. Neither option is really appealing!

Do any of you have any further advice or know of anyone who has had this condition and managed to contain it and recover without the need to go under surgery?

Thanks,

Duncan Putman

Kelby Bethards says

Duncan,

Well, there are a few options, but none of which I can promise will work without actually knowing exactly what it is. There are, in some health stores, salves called "drawing salves". The intent is to help draw out the material in the area in the situation of a cyst or minor abscess. HOWEVER, if it is a bit of scar tissue the only options in my estimation are steroid injections or removal.

Now, I know the idea of being "operated" on in that region is not appealing. I'm pretty sure nobody wants to be cut near their nether regions, but you DO NOT want an abscess in the region. So, with that being said (written I should say), go to your physician. If it is an abscess or cyst, it can be drained relatively easily before it gets out of control. If it is scar tissue or a nodule, that will need removal.

I realise no many want procedures... however, sometimes a little bit of discomfort initially prevents larger and much worse and limiting problem, with sometimes permanent implications.

Tasting blood after workout

I was working out pretty hard yesterday, harder than I usually do and when I stopped I felt this taste of blood on my throat and mouth so I stopped working out but the taste would not go away eventually I felt like throwing up and had the feeling I was going to faint. I could understand why I wanted to faint and throw up but I can't understand why I felt the blood taste in my throat and mouth.

Can you guys explain this to me I will really appreciate any information that you can give me. I am 27 years of age, male and do some sort of exercises daily.

Thank you,

Abel

Kelby Bethards says

Abel,

Let me start by saying, go see your physician or practitioner. This could be something completely benign but I would want to talk to your doctor about that.

Reasons for a blood taste, can be a few reasons. IF you have sinus problems they can bleed a little and you will get the taste in the posterior area of your tongue on those taste buds. Also, gastroesophageal reflux can give a bad or sour taste, but it doesn't usually have the iron/metal taste of blood. Did you spit up any blood or cough up and blood?

Anyway, I think it's worth a visit to your practitioner.

