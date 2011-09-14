CrossVegas start list
Official starters for men's/women's fields as of September 13, 2011
|2
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
|3
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|5
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|6
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|7
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planetbike-Blue
|8
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|9
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|10
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|11
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|12
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|14
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|15
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|16
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|17
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|18
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|19
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|20
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|21
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|22
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|23
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|24
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|25
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|26
|Ben Berden (Bel) Stoemper
|27
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|28
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|29
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|30
|Jake Wells (USA) Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|31
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|32
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|33
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Team
|34
|Jared Nieters (USA) XO Communications
|35
|Ryan Dewald (USA) XO - Battley Harley-Davidson
|36
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|37
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|38
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|39
|Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|40
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster
|41
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|50
|Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
|51
|Lane Miller (USA) Louisville Cyclery
|52
|Tyler Wertenbruch (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
|53
|JP Partland (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
|54
|Kenny Wehn (USA) Notubes Race Team
|55
|Spencer Haugh (USA) Behind Bars-LGR
|56
|John Phillips (USA) Team Rio Grande
|57
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles
|58
|Greg Lewis (USA) Directory Plus/Trek
|59
|Collin Samaan (USA) The Bicycle Business TBB
|60
|Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing
|61
|Joshua Whitmore (USA) Globalbike Elite Team
|62
|David Sheek (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT
|63
|Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports
|64
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|65
|Max Plaxton (USA) Specialized Racing
|66
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|67
|Ted Willard (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT
|68
|Ryan Padilla (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|69
|Grant Holicky (USA)
|70
|Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|71
|Frederick Bottger (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT
|72
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX Team p/b Stevens
|73
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|74
|David Forkner (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT
|75
|Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|76
|David McNeal (USA) Birmingham Bicycle Company
|77
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|78
|Jay Strothman (USA) Rokkit Racing
|79
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|80
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Continuum Cycles
|81
|John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
|82
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|83
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|84
|Aaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts
|85
|Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|86
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX Fuji
|87
|Rocco Calgiano (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|88
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|89
|Eric Colton (USA) The Team - Socalcross
|90
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing
|91
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX
|92
|Chris Mackay (USA) Realcyclist.Com
|93
|Shadd Smith (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team-Fuji
|94
|William Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru
|95
|Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi - Shimano Team
|96
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Felt
|97
|Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|98
|Russell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh
|99
|Mathew Ankney (USA) KCCX Fuji
|100
|Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts / Izze
|101
|Brad Cole (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|102
|Johannes Huseby (USA)
|103
|Chris Johnson (USA) Continuum Cycles
|104
|Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|105
|Bill Marshall (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|106
|Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|107
|Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter
|108
|Christopher Ragusa (USA) CCB Racing
|109
|Jay Kwan (USA) The Team - Socalcross
|110
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster
|111
|Mitchell Trux (USA) Team Off The Couch
|112
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|113
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|114
|John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
|115
|Campbell Levy (USA) Yeti/Jett Pro Xc Team
|116
|Brennan Wodtli (USA) Hutch's Bicycles
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|4
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|6
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|7
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|8
|Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing
|9
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|10
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|11
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|12
|Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters
|13
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|14
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda-Silverbull
|15
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|16
|Kari Studley (USA) Mercy Cycling
|17
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|18
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|19
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart
|20
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|21
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|22
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|23
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|24
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|30
|Christina Probert (USA) The Team - Socalcross
|31
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|32
|Jennifer Hill (USA) Rivet SG
|33
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|34
|Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team - Socalcross
|35
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
|36
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Momentum Endurance
|37
|Megan Horner (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
|38
|Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing
|39
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires
|40
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|41
|Kate Powlison (USA) The Service Course-WBR
|42
|Sage Wilderman (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory-Durango DEVO Sweet Elite
|43
|Michele Bliss (USA) Justin's Cycling
|44
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel
|45
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Velo Bella
|46
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|47
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|48
|Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific
|49
|Cristina Begy (USA) Gates Carbon Drive
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy