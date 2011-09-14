Trending

CrossVegas start list

Official starters for men's/women's fields as of September 13, 2011

Elite men
2Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank
3Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank
4Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
5Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
6Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
7Jonathan Page (USA) Planetbike-Blue
8James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
9Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
10Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
11Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
12Daniel Summerhill (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
13Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
14Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
15Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
16Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
17Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
18Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
19Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
20Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
21Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
22Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
23Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
24Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
25Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
26Ben Berden (Bel) Stoemper
27Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
28Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
29Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized
30Jake Wells (USA) Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team
31Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
32Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
33Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Team
34Jared Nieters (USA) XO Communications
35Ryan Dewald (USA) XO - Battley Harley-Davidson
36Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
37Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
38Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
39Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
40Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101-HRS-Rocklobster
41Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
50Blake Anton (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
51Lane Miller (USA) Louisville Cyclery
52Tyler Wertenbruch (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
53JP Partland (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
54Kenny Wehn (USA) Notubes Race Team
55Spencer Haugh (USA) Behind Bars-LGR
56John Phillips (USA) Team Rio Grande
57Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles
58Greg Lewis (USA) Directory Plus/Trek
59Collin Samaan (USA) The Bicycle Business TBB
60Spencer Powlison (USA) Plains To Peaks Racing
61Joshua Whitmore (USA) Globalbike Elite Team
62David Sheek (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT
63Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports
64Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
65Max Plaxton (USA) Specialized Racing
66Stephen Cummings (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
67Ted Willard (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT
68Ryan Padilla (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
69Grant Holicky (USA)
70Phil Grove (USA) Hammer Nutrition
71Frederick Bottger (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT
72Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX Team p/b Stevens
73Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
74David Forkner (USA) SDG Felt p/b IRT
75Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
76David McNeal (USA) Birmingham Bicycle Company
77Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
78Jay Strothman (USA) Rokkit Racing
79Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
80Sergio Hernandez (USA) Continuum Cycles
81John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
82Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
83Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
84Aaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts
85Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Hammer Nutrition
86Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX Fuji
87Rocco Calgiano (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
88Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
89Eric Colton (USA) The Team - Socalcross
90Scott Tietzel (USA) Peaks To Plains Racing
91Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX
92Chris Mackay (USA) Realcyclist.Com
93Shadd Smith (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team-Fuji
94William Iaia (USA) Groove Subaru
95Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi - Shimano Team
96Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Felt
97Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
98Russell Stevenson (USA) Raleigh
99Mathew Ankney (USA) KCCX Fuji
100Aaron Bouplon (USA) Rocky Mounts / Izze
101Brad Cole (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
102Johannes Huseby (USA)
103Chris Johnson (USA) Continuum Cycles
104Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized
105Bill Marshall (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
106Bjorn Fox (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
107Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter
108Christopher Ragusa (USA) CCB Racing
109Jay Kwan (USA) The Team - Socalcross
110Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster
111Mitchell Trux (USA) Team Off The Couch
112Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
113Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
114John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
115Campbell Levy (USA) Yeti/Jett Pro Xc Team
116Brennan Wodtli (USA) Hutch's Bicycles

Elite women
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
3Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
4Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
5Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
6Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
7Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
8Andrea Smith (USA) Ladiesfirst Racing
9Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
10Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
11Katherine Sherwin (USA) Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team
12Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters
13Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
14Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda-Silverbull
15Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
16Kari Studley (USA) Mercy Cycling
17Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
18Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
19Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart
20Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
21Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
22Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
23Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
24Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
30Christina Probert (USA) The Team - Socalcross
31Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
32Jennifer Hill (USA) Rivet SG
33Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
34Dorothy Wong (USA) The Team - Socalcross
35Katheryn Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
36Chloe Forsman (USA) Momentum Endurance
37Megan Horner (USA) Black Mountain Bicycles
38Michelle Melka (USA) Red Racing
39Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires
40Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
41Kate Powlison (USA) The Service Course-WBR
42Sage Wilderman (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory-Durango DEVO Sweet Elite
43Michele Bliss (USA) Justin's Cycling
44Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel
45Rebecca Gross (USA) Velo Bella
46Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
47Shannon Gibson (USA) Notubes Elite Cyclocross Team
48Annette Padilla (USA) Celo Pacific
49Cristina Begy (USA) Gates Carbon Drive