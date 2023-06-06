Critérium du Dauphiné bonus gallery: More tech, more mods, more dogs

Stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné is a bit of a scrum. If you're a Cyclingnews subscriber you've doubtless already seen all the new stuff from the Dauphine mega tech gallery, where I spotted two brand new bikes (a new BMC and a new Ridley), some new handlebars, some custom paint jobs, and plenty more besides. The paddock at the very start of the race is hectic, awash with other journalists wanting to grab a scoop, and fans keen to see their favourite riders. As a result, one can't always spot everything on the first pass.

I stuck around for stage two, too, just in case I missed anything, so consider this a bonus feature to the main gallery. There's some new tech for sure that I didn't spot on stage one, but there are also some more candid shots that should give you a feel for what it's like to be at the race yourself, except without the burden of a very sweaty back from carrying a camera bag all day in the heat.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The paddock is just an adopted street, but it becomes a real hive of activity once all the busses rock up

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I was informed that Jonas Vingegaard rode this 1x setup on stage one, the only rider on the team to do so. He was back on 2x for stage 2 though, perhaps feeling out the ideal setup ahead of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Will Jones)

A 50T chainring combined with a Wolftooth chain catcher with a custom 3D printed head on it that doesn't enclose the outer face of the chain

(Image credit: Will Jones)

A very bling carbon pulley cage from Nova Ride was spotted on Gillaume Martin's bike. The wear markings on the upper jockey wheel suggest clearance may be tight!

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The brand new prototype BMC is going to turn heads at the start of every stage that's for sure

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Rob Stannard had some scuffing on the side of his tyres... nothing a bit of Sharpie won't fix!

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Despite switching to HED wheels, some riders are still on Corima wheels. Here the unusual MCC DX model, with 12 thick carbon spokes

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Not a set of wheels you can true with a spoke key, that's for sure

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Notes of when and how much sealant has been added to a set of tyres is a real belt and braces touch from the mechanics at Intermarche-Circus-Wanty

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Unlike the rest of the team, Sam Bennett uses 11sp rings as he can get them in larger sizes

(Image credit: Will Jones)

He's also a rider who just wants to be told when to eat and drink

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The mechanics at Bora-Hansgrohe informed me that Bennett had two stars on his wheels because "One star for a star, two for a superstar". No other rider had any stars.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Other riders did get the team-issue custom computer mount from K-Edge though. Bennett did not, as he's using a set of unreleased Specialized handlebars which look to feature a proprietary mount

(Image credit: Will Jones)

A little strip of inner tube keeps the Di2 cable from snagging on anything in the event of a crash. This is a very common mod, but sometimes a zip tie is also used

(Image credit: Will Jones)

What do you do when your power meter runs out of power?

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Each Ineos Grenadiers bike was sporting custom 3D-printed blocks under the drive side chainstay

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The mechanics told me it was for 'frame protection', though I suspect that 'chain retention' was more of a priority

(Image credit: Will Jones)

No sporting event would be complete without a merch stand

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I think we may need to update our guide to the best electric bike conversion kits...

(Image credit: Will Jones)

If you can't bring your dog along then it's not worth bothering with

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Estaban Chaves' disguise wasn't enough to stop some fans recognising him, and asking for photos

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Bernal begins warming up for his first proper test in a while

(Image credit: Will Jones)

At the start line, fans try and get the best spot for the 'gram

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Despite the intensity of racing to come, the start grid had a very relaxed atmosphere, with many riders just enjoying a chat

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Bleu steel from the eventual stage winner, Julian Alaphilippe

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Reckon you've got enough gels there, lad? I suppose it means a few trips fewer back to the team car

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Dylan Groenewegen did look a little nervy ahead of a stage with a flat finish

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Absolute focus, just before the race gets underway

(Image credit: Will Jones)

A lull in proceedings at the finishing town gives fans a chance to look at a team car in the flesh

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Fortunately the rain and thunder held off until after the stage finish

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Good boys only at the finish line

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Some spectators were happy to stand and watch an empty street for some time to ensure they had the best spot

(Image credit: Will Jones)

More seasoned veterans come prepared with a camp chair and a copy of l'Equipe

(Image credit: Will Jones)

You can bet he's constantly refreshing our live race report so he knows exactly when to do some camerawork

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Bike racing in France is brilliant, because you can watch the best athletes in the world compete AND buy dried local mushrooms all in one place

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Sadly I never got to hear this chap play. I presume, like me, he does a mean rendition of Frére Jacques

(Image credit: Will Jones)

A little out of proportion, but clearly an effective encouragement for the superstar of French cycling

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Alaphilippe pips Richard Carapaz at the finish line

(Image credit: Will Jones)

After the main bunch, the backmarkers trickle in

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The commissaires car signals the end of the main protagonists

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Anyone behind tended to look a lot more out of puff