Critérium du Dauphiné bonus gallery: More tech, more mods, more dogs

Stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné is a bit of a scrum. If you're a Cyclingnews subscriber you've doubtless already seen all the new stuff from the Dauphine mega tech gallery, where I spotted two brand new bikes (a new BMC and a new Ridley), some new handlebars, some custom paint jobs, and plenty more besides. The paddock at the very start of the race is hectic, awash with other journalists wanting to grab a scoop, and fans keen to see their favourite riders. As a result, one can't always spot everything on the first pass.
I stuck around for stage two, too, just in case I missed anything, so consider this a bonus feature to the main gallery. There's some new tech for sure that I didn't spot on stage one, but there are also some more candid shots that should give you a feel for what it's like to be at the race yourself, except without the burden of a very sweaty back from carrying a camera bag all day in the heat.
