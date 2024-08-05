Could cycling socks have changed the outcome of the 100m final? An aero analysis of Olympics sprinting

By
published

While it's the headline event of the Olympics, the 100-Metre Sprint has a long way to go in terms of equipment

Olympic 100m final
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday was the Men’s 100m final at the Paris Olympic Games and it was decided on the shoulder dip to the line with 0.005s separating first and second. Immediately after the race, I got about 50 messages asking if aerodynamics could have played a role in the outcome of the race. Having been adjacently involved with some running projects over the years, I already thought the answer was probably yes. 

The Women’s 100m final was won by a good margin so there was less talk about the difference aerodynamics could have made, even if some athletes could have made better equipment choices. 

Cycling Spy
Cycling Spy

Cycling Spy is a sports aerodynamicist with an Aerospace degree. They have thousands of hours of testing under their belt, and have worked with some of the biggest riders in cycling to optimise. Their Instagram page is an aero-nerds paradise of tech spots and analysis. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

CyclingSpy

CyclingSpy is the aerodynamics expert and eagle-eyed tech nerd behind the Instagram account of the same name. They are a secret industry insider having worked with the biggest teams, the most innovative brands and the most prominent riders on the biggest optimisation projects our sport has seen. 