Australian National Road Series calendar announced for 2013

Image 1 of 5 Cycling Australia (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 5 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) adds to his 2012 NRS tally in Balranald (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 5 The peleton head out of the outer suburbs of Adelaide and into the hills. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Brad McGee presented the prize (Image credit: Photo: Cycling Australia / Regallo) Image 5 of 5 Lachlan Norris (Drapac) is the winner of the 2012 Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Cycling Australia has announced the schedule for the 2013 Subaru National Road Series with some new events while some of the mainstays no longer feature.

The 2013 NRS will see six combined men's and women's events with three stand-alone women's and eight stand-alone men's events, with new events in South Australia and Western Australia.

In total the women will contest nine events - up from six in 2012 - totalling 27 days of racing while the men will race 14 events - up from 12 this year - equalling 50 days of racing.

As previously reported on Cyclingnews, the Tour de Perth and the Adelaide Tour will be added to the calendar. Two Tasmanian events, The Mersey Valley Tour and iconic Launceston to New Norfolk one-day classic do not feature on the men's schedule this time around with the latter plagued by unpredictable and often dangerous weather conditions. Instead, Cycling Australia has extended the Tour of Tasmania to eight days.

The Tours of Toowoomba, North West, Gippsland, Murray, South Coast, and the Goulburn to Sydney, Shipwreck Coast and Melbourne to Warrnambool Classics, will all return with the historic Grafton to Inverell again concluding the Series in October.

The women's NRS also sees widespread changes including new additions the Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley (Victoria) in August, the Adelaide Tour (South Australia) in May and a shortened version of the Murray River Tour (New South Wales / Victoria) in September.

"Now the 2013 Subaru NRS includes races in every state and the ACT, delivering for the first time a true national footprint," explained Sean Muir, Cycling Australia's National Manager - Sport.

"When pulling the series together we are always focused on delivering increased safety and consistency and we're very excited about a record number of events and race days on the calendar."

Men's Schedule:

Tour de Perth - April 11-14

Battle on the Border - May 2-5

Tour of Toowoomba - May 9-12

Adelaide Tour - May 24-26

North Western Tour - June 19-22

Tour of Gippsland - July 31 - August 4

Tour of the Great South Coast - August 14-18

Tour of the Murray River - September 3-8

Goulburn to Sydney - September 15

Canberra Tour - September 20-22

Tour of Tasmania - September 29-October 6

Melbourne to Warrnambool - October 12

Shipwreck Coast Classic - October 13

Grafton to Inverell - October 26

Women's Schedule:

Mersey Valley Tour - April 26-28

Battle on the Border - May 2-5

Adelaide Tour - May 24-26

North Western Tour - June 19-22

Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley - August 23-25

Tour of the Murray River - September 6-8

Canberra Tour - September 20-22

Shipwreck Coast Classic - October 13

Tour of the Goldfields - October 25-27