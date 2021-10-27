Best Wahoo Kickr Core turbo trainer deals

If you want all Wahoo's best tech without the price tag of the original Kickr, the Wahoo Kickr Core trainer is for you.

Built slightly lighter than the Kickr, the Kickr Core still has a 5.4kg flywheel and magnetic resistance unit for realistic ride feel and flat-out efforts up to 1800 watts and 16 percent climbs and it includes a power meter with +/-2 percent claimed accuracy.

Like the Wahoo Kickr, the Wahoo Kickr Core will link up to all the major training apps too, including Zwift, TrainerRoad and more. With ANT+ connectivity and support for up to three simultaneous Bluetooth connections, it's easy to link the Kickr Core into your training infrastructure and get riding. It's compatible with devices running iOS, Android, Mac and Windows software.

Whereas the Kickr comes with a cassette, you'll have to find your own Shimano/SRAM 11-speed cassette to use the Kickr Core. You'll also need a separate cadence sensor or use your power meter to track your spin rate. But like the Kickr the Kickr Core is compatible with Wahoo's extensive accessory line-up including the Kickr Climb and Kickr Headwind, for the complete indoor training set-up.

If you've decided on the Kickr Core and want to ensure you get the best price, you're in the right place. our deal search automatically updates prices for you daily from millions of web pages, so that you can be sure that we've spotted any deals to help you on the way to the perfect indoor training set-up.

Trainers are a hot ticket item at present and availability isn't that great. With the winter being the time many people take to the turbo as well, that means that deals are scarce. You may need to pay the $899.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / AU$1,249.95 sticker price to get your hands on a Kickr Core.

Look out though for deals as we come into the holidays. There's usually a single Black Friday Wahoo deal available on the brand's own website over this time period. Also look out for bundle deals that include other Wahoo accessory products or extended access to the Wahoo Systm training environment and which may save you some cash.