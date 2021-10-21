Best Shimano 105 PD-R7000 pedals deals

Shimano 105 pedals have the look and feel of the pricier Ultegra and Dura-Ace, with a similar profile to their carbon bodies, but a slightly less finished appearance. All use the same Shimano cleats, with yellow, blue and red options providing progressively less float.

Shimano 105 might be the first tier in the brand's performance groupset offering, but that doesn't mean that Shimano has skimped on quality, particularly with the internals which are super durable and will run for years with minimal maintenance. When they do need a lube or bearing replacement, they're easily serviceable too.

When we reviewed the Shimano 105 pedals, we highlighted their stable platform and easy adjustment of release tension to suit your preferences and riding needs. Like Shimano's pricier pedals, they screw in and out with an 8mm hex wrench, giving their spindles a clean look without pedal flats.

In terms of both performance and aesthetics, there's not much difference between 105, Ultegra and Dura-Ace (Image credit: Peter Haworth)

At only 17 grams heavier per pair than the claimed weight of Ultegra pedals (although we measured the difference as just 10g) and 37g more than Dura-Ace pedals, Shimano 105 pedals aren't going to weigh you down and will save you a nice amount of cash as well.

If you've read the reviews, checked out the best road bike pedals around, come to the conclusion that the 105 pedals are right for you, and you just want to check you're getting the best price, here are the best deals available on Shimano 105 pedals right now. Our web crawler scours the internet for the best deals on millions of products and updates in real time, so you can be sure that we've checked around.

You'll often find hefty discounts on the £124.99 / $150.00 / AU$139.99 / €109.95 list price of Shimano 105 pedals, making them a fairly economical choice for a performance pedal. However, that aggressive discounting often extends to Ultegra and Dura-Ace pedals too, if you're after pedals that match your Shimano groupset.

The reduced price brings the price-to-weight ratio for Shimano pedals closer to that of Look's alternatives too.