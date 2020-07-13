The benefits of the humble cycling base layer can easily be overlooked, but it should form the foundation when choosing what to wear on a ride.

As base layers are the first layer against the skin they must be comfortable, close-fitting and increase performance by managing body temperature. By utilising technical materials, a cycling base layer can be designed to function in specific conditions so it is important to consider the weather and type of riding it will be used for.

For hot weather or indoor training, a light base layer will move moisture away from the skin and aid evaporation. The enhanced evaporation effect cools the body and keeps skin drier to stop irritation from your clothing. More commonly base layers are used as an added warmer layer on cold days although a high performing insulating cycling base layer will still manage moisture build-up during climbing efforts.

In the list below, we take a look at the pros and cons of the best cycling base layers available today for both warm and cold climates.

Materials

Different materials play a big part as to how a base layer will perform and the environments that they will excel in. These materials are generally split into two groups, man-made synthetic fabrics or natural materials.

Man-made fabrics are often used for high-performance cycling base layers, suited to warm weather or indoor training, where sweat management and cooling effects are important. The stretch achieves a close fit to maximise wicking abilities to move sweat away from the body during a hard climb or during an intense Zwift session.

Natural materials such as merino wool don't wick or dry as quickly, however, they allow effective thermoregulation across a wide range of temperatures making them extremely versatile. When wet, natural fabrics like merino still retain their insulating properties which makes them perfect for poor weather climates. Natural materials are also more resistant to unpleasant odours from riding; ideal if you are commuting to and from work or doing multi-day rides away from home.

Fit

A cycling base layer should have a next-to-skin fit to offer the best performance. Sitting close to the body will allow moisture to be wicked away effectively, and minimise any bunching which would cause discomfort when worn under other layers. High-performance race-focussed base layers will feature flat-lock sticking, a wide collar to fit beneath skinsuits and a pre-shaped cut optimised for an aggressive riding position. For longer or relaxed riding, a casual cut will appeal, which rely on the material's stretch to provide a close, comfortable fit on and off the bike.

Long sleeves, short sleeves or sleeveless

Most cycling base layers will come in a selection of sleeve options. Generally, short or sleeveless base layers are used for hot or changeable conditions as they will fit comfortably under a regular jersey and can be paired with arm warmers or a gilet if temperatures are changeable. Long sleeves are the reserve of cold weather when you will be wearing other long sleeve layers all day. Pair with a long sleeve insulated jersey or jacket to keep your upper body toasty when the mercury drops.

Features

Some base layers will offer extra features to excel in specific conditions. Super thin mesh material side panels enhance breathability during max efforts in the hottest temperatures. Wind proofing, water-resistance, a high collar, or even a built in balaclava hood are all important considerations if you are frequently riding headfirst into winter.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Castelli Pro Issue

Well constructed performance base layer that will keep you sweat-free through a wide range of temperatures.

Sleeve Options: Short / sleeveless | Material: 100% polyester | Colours: One

Ideal for UK summer

The Castelli Pro Issue sits in the middle of Castelli's base layer range and is designed to offer comfort in temperatures between 10°-25°C which should make it ideal for UK summers.

Castelli has used a light 3D mesh fabric which draws sweat away from your body through capillary action to keep you dry and comfortable while riding.

The seams around the collar have been kept to a minimum as well as a flat hem around the waist to reduce points of irritation and allow the Pro Issue to sit flat under your cycling kit. The wide collar of the Pro Issue will play well with aero and tight collared jerseys.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Endura Translite

An adaptable cycling base layer for all weathers from Scottish clothing specialists Endura

Sleeve Options: Short / sleeveless | Material: 100% polyester | Colours: One

Anti-bacterial, warm and breathable

Scottish clothing brand Endura has designed its Translite base layer to cope with the wide variety of weather conditions that Scotland has to offer.

An extra-fine gauge material wicks moisture away whilst regulating body temperature. The material is rated to UPF 25+ to offer UV protection from the sun which is a bonus if there is a risk of getting sunburn through your cycling jersey.

An athletic fit keeps the Translite close to the body and is constructed using flat-lock seams for comfort. An antibacterial finish is used to keep bad smells at bay, an issue that can often be found with man-made materials.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Gore Windstopper

The Gore Windstopper keeps you warm and comfortable on cold days and chilly descents

Sleeve Options: Long / short / sleeveless | Material: 88% polypropylene, 8% elastane, 4% polyamide | Colours: Two

Warm and windproof

When the weather starts getting colder the Gore Windstopper cycling base layer is in its element whether being used to add some chill protection to a jersey on a cold day or as part of a winter layering system.

The front and shoulders are made from Gore's Windstopper membrane to protect against wind chill and offer some water resistance. This is combined with an open weave mesh on the rear and under the arms to disperse heat and wick moisture away.

The Gore Windstopper has a form fit that offers a close-fitting shape to make the most of the properties of the materials whilst remaining comfortable.