Basque team Laboral Kutxa enter the race for coveted Women's WorldTour licence

Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi was a surprise addition to the list of 16 teams that have applied to secure one of the 15 Women's WorldTour licences available for the upcoming 2024 and 2025 seasons. The team has made steps to strengthen their roster with the addition of Ane Santesteban on a three-year contract through 2026.

"Effectively, the team has requested the Women's WorldTour license for the 2024 and 2025 years," a representative of Laboral Kutxa told Cyclingnews.

"Last year, we said that it was one of our goals, both for what it represents at a sporting level and for our goal, that the team be a reference for women's sports in Basque Country and for that, what better way than by [expanding] our women's team to take part in the best races of the world."

Last year, team manager Aitor Galdos confirmed in an interview with Cyclingnews that it was set to expand with a €1.8 million budget, and at that time, expressed their intent to apply for a Women's WorldTour licence in 2024.

The Basque-based team have built their women's programme to follow in the footsteps of the men's Euskaltel-Euskadi and continue to develop riders from the Basque Country, thanks to the long-term commitments from sponsors Laboral Kutxa, Orbea and Etxeondo. Laboral Kutxa have extended their partnership with the team through to 2029.

In the application process for the Women's WorldTour licence, teams must show that they meet five required criteria. They are administrative, ethical, financial, organisational – and new this year – sporting, which combines the total number of UCI points secured across the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

"Obviously, if we have made the application, it is because we believe that we meet all the requirements. In any case, that must be evaluated by the UCI," a representative of the team told Cyclingnews.

"As far as sports points are concerned, we are aware that we have less than the rest of the applicants, but we trust that if we achieve everything else, there is some chance to get a place.

"The team will also grow at the budget level and, therefore, at the sport, organisation and resource levels in any of the cases. Although, of course, these steps will be even bigger if the team gets a Women's WorldTour licence."

The future of Laboral Kutxa on the Women's WorldTour won't be confirmed until mid-December by the Licence Commission after evaluating the candidate teams' applications.

"Whether or not the objective is met, we will continue with our roadmap of being a world-class team that represents equal opportunities and allows Basque young cyclists to fulfill their sporting dreams," a representative of the team told Cyclingnews.

'All changes need time to take root' – Ane Santesteban

Ane Santesteban (Image credit: Getty Images)

The team is currently in its first season at the Continental level and has already signed Ane Santesteban from 2024 to the end of 2026. The three-year deal also serves to confirm the team's ambitious project to reach the top level of the sport.

She is one of the world's strongest climbers and joins the team after having spent the previous three seasons racing in the Women's WorldTour with Jayco-AlUla. This year, she finished eighth in the Tour de France Femmes and 10th in the Giro d'Italia Women.

Gipuzkoa-born Santesteban is now set to lead the team that was launched in 2019 as a club programme, as an example for all Basque sportswomen who seek to compete at the top level. The team have a stated goal to sign the best Basque riders in the sport.

“I was really keen to come home. After chasing my dreams elsewhere, I felt like riding at home, and now this chance to grow together with Laboral Kutxa has arisen. The goal is for us to grow and improve together as riders and as individuals. And where better to do it than here?" Santesteban said.

"I have always called for a home team with a place among the elite, and now, with Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, we have one. There are a lot of people working for the team, and that is what most attracted me to the project. There are people giving 100% to grow and improve at all levels.

"Right from the get-go, I could see that they really believe in the team, in us, to carry on fighting for equal opportunities. That's why I've signed up for three years: because all changes need time to take root.

"I'm thrilled to be able to bring to the project the lessons that I have learned so that we can support each other."

A rewarding and new opportunity

Joane Somarriba wins the 2003 Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale (Image credit: Getty Images)

In August, Laboral Kutxa announced that they had brought in Joane Somarriba as an ambassador to advise and contribute to the team with her experience and values.

Born in Guernica, Somarriba is a former winner of three editions of the women's Tour de France, then called Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale in 2000, 2001 and 2003. She also won two editions of the Giro d'Italia Women and won three overall titles at Emakumeen Bira. She won the time trial title at the World Championships in 2003.

Somarriba accompanied the team at La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women and the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria in May.

"This new stage is somewhat different from when I was a rider, and after some time away. For me, it is very rewarding and a new opportunity to experience cycling again up close," Somarriba said.

"I'm looking forward to learning and, at the same time, contributing, as I empathise with the female riders. It is a demanding sport that requires a lot of hard work, sacrifice and effort. I know what is behind a professional cyclist who competes at the highest level, and I hope to be able to contribute my experience as a rider.

"Giving advice, but also listening to them and understanding them; for me, that is very important. Sometimes we forget that in competition everything is demanding and therefore it is important to know their needs, doubts and concerns.

“Laboral Kutxa's long-term commitment to women's cycling is an exciting prospect. I have been particularly impressed by the team behind the riders and the passion of those who are part of the Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi project.

"The cyclists have a great opportunity to become real professionals; they have all the means and an extraordinary staff to give one hundred percent and perform. They have everything they need to become cyclists."