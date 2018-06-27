Fortuneo-Samsic sign deal with BH after split with Look

Image 1 of 5 Warren Barguil gets ready to train with his new Fortuneo Samsic teammates (Image credit: Fortuneo Samsic / Twitter) Image 2 of 5 The 2018 Fortuneo-Samsic jersey (Image credit: Fortuneo-Samsic) Image 3 of 5 Warren Baeguil gets ready for a training ride with Fortuneo Samsic (Image credit: Fortuneo Samsic / Twitter) Image 4 of 5 The 2018 Fortuneo Samsic kit (Image credit: Fortuneo Samsic / Twitter) Image 5 of 5 Warren Barguil trains with his new Fortuneo Samsic teammates (Image credit: Fortuneo Samsic / Twitter)

Fortuneo-Samsic announced today that they have signed a deal with BH to supply the team's bikes for the upcoming Tour de France and throughout the rest of the season. The French Pro Continental team announced earlier this week that they were severing ties with their previous bike and component sponsor Look.

"I am very happy that my riders are entering the Tour de France on BH bikes," team General Manager Emmanuel Hubert said in a press release announcing the deal. "It is a model that has already proven itself in the past. We hope to live up to its reputation and make it shine on the most beautiful races, starting with the Tour de France."

In a joint statement released on Monday, Look and Fortuneo-Samsic announced they were dissolving the partnership, effective immediately. No explanation was provided as to why the team and sponsor decided to go their separate ways.

In today's release announcing the new deal with BH, the team said riders will be competing on the BH Ultralight EVO bike for road stages and on the Aerolight for the time trial stages. The team will continue to use FSA components, Corima wheels, Vittoria tubular tyres, Prologo saddles, LOOK pedals, SRAM group and Elite bottle cages.

BH General Manager Unai De la Fuente said the company is very proud to have its bike in the Tour de France.

"For us, it is a pride to see the Fortuneo-Samsic team ride on our bikes, including the most beautiful competition in the world," De la Fuente said. "We are confident that this partnership will be a success for both of us, and we look forward to July 7 to see our bike go to the top with Warren Barguil and his team."