Amgen Tour of California Women's International Time Trial Challenge start list

Official start list as of May 12, 2011

Elite women
Kristin Armstrong (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
Janet Holcomb (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
Heather Jackson (USA)
Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
Jessica Phillips (USA) Team Ajax Tavern
Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
Rhae Shaw (Can)
Alison Starnes (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
Tara Whitten (Can) TIBCO - To The Top