Amgen Tour of California Women's International Time Trial Challenge start list
Official start list as of May 12, 2011
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|Janet Holcomb (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|Heather Jackson (USA)
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Team Ajax Tavern
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|Rhae Shaw (Can)
|Alison Starnes (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|Tara Whitten (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
