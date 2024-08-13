All the penalties and fines from the 2024 Tour de France Femmes

By
published

A regularly updated listing of the broken rules, fines and point deductions at the third edition

ROTTERDAM NETHERLANDS AUGUST 12 A general view of the peloton competing during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 1 a 123km stage from Rotterdam to The Hague UCIWWT on August 12 2024 in The Hague Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
The peloton set to head into a tunnel at the Tour de France Femmes 2024 stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Through each and every stage of the Tour de France Femmes the race officials will be on the watch for riders and team staff that break the UCI rules, applying fines and sanctions for those who are deemed to have broken the rules.

Infractions can range from sock height transgressions to unauthorised feeding, inappropriate behaviour, drafting or endangering another rider by deviating in the sprint. The consequences vary, from fines, the loss of time or UCI points, to being ejected from the race or even being suspended.

As the race plays out from Rotterdam to Alpe d'Huez over seven days and eight stages from Monday August 12 to Sunday August 18, Cyclingnews will keep the list of fines and punishments updated, so read on for the full list.

Stage 1

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.