All the penalties and fines from the 2024 Tour de France Femmes

Through each and every stage of the Tour de France Femmes the race officials will be on the watch for riders and team staff that break the UCI rules, applying fines and sanctions for those who are deemed to have broken the rules.



Infractions can range from sock height transgressions to unauthorised feeding, inappropriate behaviour, drafting or endangering another rider by deviating in the sprint. The consequences vary, from fines, the loss of time or UCI points, to being ejected from the race or even being suspended.



As the race plays out from Rotterdam to Alpe d'Huez over seven days and eight stages from Monday August 12 to Sunday August 18, Cyclingnews will keep the list of fines and punishments updated, so read on for the full list.

Stage 1

Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek), Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek), Maggie Coles Lyster (Roland) – Sheltering behind a vehicle, 100 CHF fine, 10 points, 20 seconds time penalty and 5 UCI ranking points

Jeroen Blijlevens (DS Lidl-Trek) and Sergey Klimov (DS Roland) – Sheltering behind a vehicle, 200 CHF fine to sports directors

Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime), Clara Emond (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) – Rider discarding waste outside of the waste zone, first infraction, 250 CHF fine and 15 UCI ranking points

Nicolas Marche (DS UAE Team ADQ) – Rider not identified, discarding waste outside of the waste zone , 250 CHF fine

Mieke Docx (Lotto Dstny Ladies) – Unseemly behaviour, 100 CHF fine

