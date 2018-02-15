Alexander Kristoff's Colnago Concept – Gallery
Custom European champion livery for Norwegian sprinter
Had it not been for a well-timed bike throw from Peter Sagan in Bergen, Norway, last September, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) could have been riding Colnago's aero offering in rainbow colours. Instead, Kristoff will race as European champion for the 2018 season, a title the Norwegian won in Denmark a month before the world championships.
Like Kristoff's kit, the Colnago Concept is decorated in a predominantly white finish and adorned with the blue and gold colours of the European flag. Flashes of red from the team's title sponsor and groupset provider Campagnolo add contrast to the overall build.
The Colnago Concept is the first production, aero-specific frameset from the iconic Italian frame builder. Common aero bike features such as truncated tubing, direct-mount brakes and lowered seat stays all feature on Kristoff's machine.
Following six seasons with Katusha-Alpecin, Kristoff switches from SRAM drivetrains to Campagnolo. UAE Team Emirates choose to run full Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets and Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels paired with Vittoria tubular tyres.
The Italian theme continues with a saddle from Prologo and an alloy cockpit from Deda's Super Zero line of components.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Alexander Kristoff's 2018 race machine.
Frame: Colnago Concept in custom colours for European champion
Fork Colnago Concept monocoque
Front brake: Campagnolo Record direct mount
Rear brake: Campagnolo Record direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Ergopower
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record with Power2Max power meter, 53/39
Bottom bracket: Colnago ThreadFit 82.5
Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Deda Super Zero
Stem: Deda Super Zero
Pedals: Look Keo Carbon Blade
Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo Pas Tirox
Seatpost: Colnago Concept
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount
