Alexander Kristoff's Colnago Concept – Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Alexander Kristoff's custom European champion Colnago Concept (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 15 Measurements on the seat post allow for ease of setup (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 15 Direct mount brakes allow for greater tyre clearance than traditional rim brakes (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 15 Kristoff's cassette and electronic Campagnolo rear derailleur (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 15 Kristoff opts for a Prologo Nago Evo PAS Tirox saddle in matching colours (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 15 The aero focused frame features common design features of lowered seat stays and internal cable routing (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 15 The mainly white frame is adorned with the European colours and a few flashes of red (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 15 A look at the hubs on the Campagnolo Bora wheels (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 15 A close look at the carbon cranks (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 15 The Campagnolo crankset is paired with a Power2Max power meter (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 15 Kristoff's bottle cages are Elite Vico Carbon (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 15 The Colnago Concept features direct mount brakes (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 15 A red band on the top tube highlights the title sponsor of Kristoff's team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 15 The white theme continues with fresh handlebar tape for Kristoff (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 15 The Colnago is paired with an alloy Deda Super Zero stem and cockpit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Had it not been for a well-timed bike throw from Peter Sagan in Bergen, Norway, last September, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) could have been riding Colnago's aero offering in rainbow colours. Instead, Kristoff will race as European champion for the 2018 season, a title the Norwegian won in Denmark a month before the world championships.

Like Kristoff's kit, the Colnago Concept is decorated in a predominantly white finish and adorned with the blue and gold colours of the European flag. Flashes of red from the team's title sponsor and groupset provider Campagnolo add contrast to the overall build.

The Colnago Concept is the first production, aero-specific frameset from the iconic Italian frame builder. Common aero bike features such as truncated tubing, direct-mount brakes and lowered seat stays all feature on Kristoff's machine.

Following six seasons with Katusha-Alpecin, Kristoff switches from SRAM drivetrains to Campagnolo. UAE Team Emirates choose to run full Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets and Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels paired with Vittoria tubular tyres.

The Italian theme continues with a saddle from Prologo and an alloy cockpit from Deda's Super Zero line of components.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Alexander Kristoff's 2018 race machine.

Frame: Colnago Concept in custom colours for European champion

Fork Colnago Concept monocoque

Front brake: Campagnolo Record direct mount

Rear brake: Campagnolo Record direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Ergopower

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record with Power2Max power meter, 53/39

Bottom bracket: Colnago ThreadFit 82.5

Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Deda Super Zero

Stem: Deda Super Zero

Pedals: Look Keo Carbon Blade

Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo Pas Tirox

Seatpost: Colnago Concept

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount